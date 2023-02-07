ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB.com

Ohio attorney general to lead investigation into reporter’s arrest

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The Ohio attorney general will be overseeing the investigation into the arrest of a reporter during the governor’s press conference. Columbiana County officials on Friday confirmed Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will oversee the investigation into the arrest of Evan Lambert. The NewsNation...
OHIO STATE
WAFB.com

Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A South Carolina man donated his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity, according to the South Carolina Lottery. Lottery officials said the man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing. He bought the ticket at the GT Express Mart in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy