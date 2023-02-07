ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Russian President Vladimir Putin Reportedly Has A Number Of Doppelgangers Due To Fears Of Being Assassinated

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been living in fear due to health concerns and rising threats of assassination ever since his aggressive attack on Ukraine in early 2022.Due to his immense distrust of nearly everyone around the foreign military leader, former Chief of Spies in Ukraine Valeriy Kondratiuk said that Putin has had several doppelgangers have plastic surgery to stand in his stead for public appearances.Kondratiuk described Putin as a “madman” and “tyrant”. who was obsessed with his personal security and — despite the foreign leader losing a substantial amount of power in Russia — the Russian military are still...
VIDEO: Mace stuns crowd by roasting Republicans

Some of SC US Rep. Nancy Mace's constituent's filled 94.3 WSC's phone lines Friday with calls of dismay, begging for closed primaries in the Palmetto state. Personally, I can't understand why the now two-term Congresswoman for SC01 would spend so much time recently on the campaign trail, begging for bi-partisan support, when she nor the left care to return it with regard to her own party and fellow Republicans.

