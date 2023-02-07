Read full article on original website
Advocates push for a law that would give restricted driver's licenses to undocumented immigrants
Going to work, picking up a prescription, buying groceries, and driving back home are normal tasks for many Americans. But in places with few public transportation options, these simple errands are challenging without a driver's license. That's why an Idaho organization is campaigning to allow undocumented immigrants to receive a...
Bill on mandatory sentences for fentanyl possession is tabled in the Idaho Legislature
A bill that would add mandatory sentencing minimums for fentanyl possession in Idaho did not make it past committee Thursday. Law enforcement, legal experts, activists and community members testified in front of the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee for more than two hours on Thursday. Law enforcement representatives were...
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: February 10, 2023
An Idaho committee approved a bill banning gender affirming care for youth, the state is experiencing a shortage in school counselors, some republican lawmakers want to make changes to our state’s unemployment benefits and the latest on the Lori and Chad Daybell case. It’s Friday, which means it's time...
New Mexico senator Bill Soules wants to make roasted chile the official state aroma
Every state in the United States has its own flag, flower, animal and song. (SOUNDBITE OF UNIDENTIFIED ARTIST'S "O FAIR NEW MEXICO") SIMON: "O Fair New Mexico." But New Mexico might soon become the first state with an official aroma. State Senator Bill Soules is behind the proposal. He joins us now from Santa Fe. Senator, thanks so much for being with us.
Union of Southern Service Workers encourages cross-sector organizing
Low-wage fast food, retail and home care workers have formed a new union in the South. The Union of Southern Service Workers came together with the help of Black women in the Carolinas, Georgia and Alabama who are aging in jobs without a safety net. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes...
Idaho poets share their love letters ahead of Valentine's Day
As Valentine's day approaches many of us are thinking about love, in all its many forms, and what better way to express love than through a letter? As it happens, that is exactly what one group of artists plan to do in an upcoming event featuring an evening of "Love Letter Tributes."
