Every state in the United States has its own flag, flower, animal and song. (SOUNDBITE OF UNIDENTIFIED ARTIST'S "O FAIR NEW MEXICO") SIMON: "O Fair New Mexico." But New Mexico might soon become the first state with an official aroma. State Senator Bill Soules is behind the proposal. He joins us now from Santa Fe. Senator, thanks so much for being with us.

