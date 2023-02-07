ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC’s Rockefeller Center Is Rocking Again: A Guide to Eating Your Way Through the Rejuvenated Nabe

By Caroline Hatchett
Robb Report
Robb Report
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fc6rH_0kf8xejC00

For as long as most New Yorkers can remember, dining at Rockefeller Center has been largely incidental. You were in the neighborhood and hungry—reconciled to eat at a lackluster restaurant golden-handcuffed to throngs of office workers and tourists. There were a few exceptions, sure, but none that truly spoke to the city’s potential.

But the iconic Art Deco complex is now in the throes of a culinary revitalization, and some of New York’s most important restaurant groups and chefs are planting their flag for the first time in Midtown. Developer Tishman Speyer started soliciting potential restaurants as early as 2019, focusing on home-grown New York talent. While the pandemic may have slowed down lease deals, according to insiders, it probably also convinced chefs to give Rock Center a shot.

“One of the missions in this restaurant revival is to bring New Yorkers back to Rock Center,” says Junghyun Park, chef and co-owner of Atoboy, Atomix and, now, Naro. “In a way, we are rewriting Rockefeller Center’s history, and that in and of itself is a dream come true.”

In addition to Park, the revamp includes teams from notable restaurants including Estela, Frenchette, Olmsted and King. They’ve brought with them verve and vision, intricate tasting menus, bombastic pastas, polished cocktails and exceptional wine programs. After months of following the buzz and reacquainting ourselves with Rock Center, here’s how to do it best.

Lodi: Where You’ll Want to Linger Over Lunch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BLRmF_0kf8xejC00

At Lodi, the all-day cafe from Ignacio Mattos and co., there’s counter service for pastries, coffee and take-home breads, but don’t rush out. And you should definitely book a dinner there. Really do. But lunch at Lodi, right off the Rockefeller Center plaza, is one of the city’s most charming. Sunlight pours onto the counter that rings the space, illuminating salumi slices like rosy stained glass windowpanes. Without a reservation, the counter’s where you’ll likely snag a seat and you’ll be happy for it.

Grab a porchetta sandwich, enhanced by the dual crunch of roasted pork skins and the house-made rustica bread. Better yet, order an Il Mediterraneo spritz or a glass of Etna Bianco and settle in for a few courses: chicken liver pâté, anchovies with butter and whatever seasonal vegetable the kitchen has procured, a zippy chicory salad, or the involtino di cavolo, in which charred cabbage leaves are wrapped burrito-like around carnaroli rice and molten scamorza and then topped with truffles. Depending on the day (and meals) you have ahead, consider classic, delicate vitello tonnato or the red wine-braised hunk of brasato di manzo, a pot roast worthy of its address. And don’t leave without dessert, whether it’s the made-to-order fior di latte gelato or cookies from the pastry case.

Five Acres: Dinner With a on View

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H9UI6_0kf8xejC00

With three successful restaurants in Brooklyn, Greg Baxtom has finally arrived in Manhattan for, well, all the world to see. The dining room of his Five Acres , an ode to his family’s Illinois farm, is an open peninsula jutting out into the heart of the Rockefeller Center concourse. For breakfast, lunch, and dinner, tourists can see Baxtrom at the pass and your server pouring glasses of 100 percent Pinot Meunier Champagne; they stop to read Five Acres’ enlarged menu, as if they were strolling through Little Italy. Baxtrom’s given them a reason to gawk.

For starters, there’s the show-stopping smoked oysters Vanderbilt, topped with smoked crème fraîche, floral shiso oil and a dashi vinegar gelée, and served under a cloche from which smoked billows into the dining room. Tuna tartare reads staid these days, but Five Acres’ version is presented as a textural wreath of tuna, croutons, sprouts, pumpkin seeds and brunoise vegetables surrounding a pool of aji dulce sauce; mix and eat it with abandon. The crabcake, encrusted thick with panko and topped with bone marrow aïoli, feels delightfully landlocked. The restaurant’s sole pasta is not one at all. Instead, for its fettuccine alfredo, Baxtrom shaves kohlrabi, dresses it with an unholy amount of garlic cream, and accents it with little neck clams. For dessert, Olmsted’s famous froyo migrated across the river, as did s’mores, with cinnamon graham crackers stacked like logs, ready to dip in toasted marshmallow and chocolate cream.

Naro: A Deep Dive Into Traditional Korean Cooking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GHPYx_0kf8xejC00

New York is awash with exceptional Korean food these days, thanks in no small part to Junghyun and Ellia Park, the husband-and-wife team behind Atoboy and Michelin two-star Atomix. Now with their rinkside Naro , the couple wants to introduce the city to more traditional Korean flavors via à la carte and tasting menu lunches, and its 10-course dinners. Start your meal with a glass of Brooklyn-made Hana Makgeolli Yakju 14, a soft, creamy, rice beverage with laser beam acid and notes of lemon-meringue pie—ideal with the flurry of opening snacks. Then dive into Sommelier Jhonel Faelnar’s wine list spanning esoteric, value-oriented Hungarian blends to premier cru Chablis and Burgundies.

The Park’s menus are a lesson in Korean food vocabulary, from its many jangs (ferments) to vegetable names and dishes like tangpyeongchae (aka mung bean jelly salad). Ask questions, submit not knowing exactly what you’re about to eat and trust that you will thrill at the texture of springy octopus and fresh kohlrabi lit up with mustard granita. For the twigim (Korean tempura) course, the kitchen encases brined fluke in a shrimp-napa cabbage farce, wraps it in kataifi dough, and fries the bundle, serving it all with songyi (matsutake) mushrooms and choganjang (a mixture of soy sauce and rice vinegar). The star of the oceanic bibimbap is sweet king crab, steamed and grilled over binchotan charcoal, with a basting of doenjang (miso) butter. And for dessert, the pastry team makes perfect, coconut cake-filled replicas of Oishii strawberries that they plate alongside an actual “omakase” berry.

Jupiter: You’re Here for Aperitivo and Pasta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Js9vT_0kf8xejC00

Sipping the To-To, an aperitivo of Antica Torino amaro and extra dry Torino vermouth, is a sign: we’re not in the old Rock Center anymore. Yes, there are skaters just beyond the windows of Jupiter , the concourse-level restaurant from King’s Clare de Boer, Annie Shi and their new partner Jess Shadbolt. But they aren’t serving après-skate, Midtown Italian, at least in the traditional sense. There’s a push and pull here between refinement and fun, white tablecloths and bare-topped tables, Georg Jensen silverware and saucy bottarga pasta for twirling.

You’d also do well to start your meal with a fig leaf-accented vesper, premier cru Champagne, or a glass of anfora-aged Pecorino from Abruzzo; there’s no wrong answer if you’re ordering meaty fried artichoke hearts or a pile of zucchini fritti. Along with pretty radicchio, hazelnuts, quince, and herbs for pep, the insalata di stagione comes with rather forward hunks of Ubriaco cheese. The bruschetta is build-your-own with charred bread, a mound of crab, aïoli and bitter puntarelle. Jupiter’s playful streak comes out in a bowl of alphabet pasta in brodo, but the restaurant’s tajarin con fegato e prezzemolo—whole pieces of seared chicken liver atop tender, eggy pasta—is pure understated genius. At Jupiter, the pastas coming out of the long, rocking open kitchen seem to be the point. There are just two main courses: classic, crowd-pleasing grilled dorado (aka mahi mahi) with lemon, rosemary and anchovies, along with a porterhouse for two.

Le Rock: Downtown Energy in a Midtown Brasserie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a9dwB_0kf8xejC00

With Le Rock, Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr got the best of Rock Center’s Art Deco grandiosity and glamour, and they’ve pumped it full of brasserie charm, Midtown bustle and Downtown energy. The bar, if you can secure a stool, is a fine place to drink a Chartreuse-laced Bijou Blanc cocktail, or perhaps an ode to the ubiquitous French seasoning, the Bouquet Garni, with white rum, génépy, lime, thyme and bay.

The dining room is elbow to elbow too, all banquets and densely packed tables in favor of isolated booths. You’ll overhear your neighbors’ conversations, and maybe trade ordering tips, simple acts that felt impossible a year ago.

New York is back, baby, so you might as well order a bottle of Champagne (or pét-nat for real Downtown cred) and a whole Dungeness crab, market price and dressed with horseradish-mustard mayonnaise, capers, grated egg and chives. There are other essential dishes at this new essential New York restaurant: garlic-y escargot topped with crunchy toasts and served in porcelain cups; a baguette with, your call, chicken liver mousse, crisp radishes and butter, or gussied up farmers cheese; snappy sausage studded with comté; lean bison au poivre smothered with green peppercorns; and French fries. Always order the French fries. And if you enjoyed your Chartreuse cocktail at the bar, ask your server to soak a slice of the towering baba cake with a slug of the liqueur. It’s potent stuff.

Pebble Bar: Your Rock Center Nitecap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PIfsp_0kf8xejC00

A weeknight at Pebble Bar is a fascinating study in New York nightlife. First off, there’s a cocktail bar, a place you actually want to drink well-past happy hour, set above a Magnolia Cupcake on Sixth Avenue. It already sounds like a novel. Then you fill it with straight-from-their-office workers; women in floor-length gowns, presumably after an event at Rainbow Room; cool kids eating shrimp cocktail and drinking Monkey 47 Martinis; and sisters who are one drink away from catching the train back to New Jersey.

With its speakeasy history, power player ownership, and three floors of leather and low-light, Pebble Bar isn’t an everyman space by any stretch, but it’s found a rhythm hosting a cross-section of Midtown humanity. That and throwing launch events and swanky parties on its upper floors for the music, media and fashion crowds. Everyone else is coming for stirred and boozy drinks like the Night Train (rye, Ciocaro, Cynar, and bitters) and Lucille ( mezcal , Montenegro, vermouth, mole bitters), amiable hospitality (the bartenders will split your Martini into two glasses if you need one more drink, but also need to share it), and that New York feeling that anything is possible.

More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Busboy-turned-owner reopens beloved NYC restaurant Il Monello

When Steve Haxhiaj came to New York City from war-torn Kosovo in 1990, he found a home at the Manhattan Italian restaurant Il Monello. Over the course of a decade, Haxhiaj worked his way up from busboy to owner, but was forced to close the eatery in 2008 when the landlord demanded a six-figure increase of his annual rent. After 14 years away, Haxhiaj reopened the restaurant in December, reviving the much-adored menu — and his American Dream. At Il Monello’s new spot on East 49th Street, Haxhiaj and chef Jaime Chabla serve up Northern Italian staples like veal parmigiana that put...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Manhattan's first public beach set to open this summer

NEW YORK -- The Gansevoort Peninsula, Manhattan's first public beach, is set to open this summer, offering a riverside retreat in the West Village. It will give city dwellers a place to lay out on the sand and catch some rays, but not go swimming. There will be a number of attraction at the site, including a public art installation, an athletic field, a kayak launch and a tree-lined promenade. 
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Mount Sinai merger bid to free up prized East Village land hits snag

Mount Sinai Beth Israel’s under-the-radar plan to sell off precious East Village real estate hit a roadblock when a key New York State Department of Health committee declined to approve the hospital system’s proposal to merge New York Eye and Ear Infirmary into its Beth Israel division. Mount Sinai is the parent corporation of NYEEI. The Infirmary owns two buildings and some vacant land on Second Avenue between East 13th and East 14th streets, which sources said could fetch up to $70 million if sold for apartment-building construction. One building, 218 Second Ave., dates to 1902 and was the setting for a scene in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
studyfinds.org

Best Pizza In NYC: Top 5 Big Apple Pizzerias Most Recommended By Experts

Pizza may have been born in Naples, Italy, but it has found its way into the hearts of many worldwide, including Americans’ here in the United States. The beloved dish was first introduced to America when Italian immigrants began settling in places like New York, Chicago, and Detroit during the late 19th century. The best NYC pizza will give you a taste of what many travel cross-country to get their hands on.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

This Long Island pizza joint has been rated one of the best in the U.S. by Yelp users

We'll preface this by saying that we absolutely do not understand this new Yelp ranking supposedly focusing on the best pizza shops in the United States. None of the entries make sense and we’re not entirely sure how the methodology came about—but we feel like it’s our duty to report that, apparently, according to the reviews website, a mom-and-pop store in Massapequa is one of the very best destinations of its kind in New York, landing at the No. 6 spot on the top 100 list.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
tourcounsel.com

Roosevelt Field | Shopping mall in New York

Roosevelt Field is a shopping mall in East Garden City, New York and Uniondale, New York. It was designed by I. M. Pei and is the largest shopping mall on Long Island, in the state of New York, and the tenth largest shopping mall in the United States. It is...
GARDEN CITY, NY
OnlyInYourState

This Tiny Restaurant In New York Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why

There are approximately 1,600 pizza places in New York City, and that means there are many times that in the state of New York. So many of them are good that it’s hard to crown a winner as The Very Best, but one that is a contender without a doubt is Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn. Not only has this place been serving pizza since 1965, but the same guy – owner Domenico DeMarco – made all the pizzas until his passing last year. Fortunately, even after DeMarco’s passing, Di Fara Pizza is still legendary and is still what dreams are made of. It should be no surprise to anyone that there’s almost always a wait when getting a slice or a pie there. In fact, there’s often a line that reaches quite a ways down the block. If you’re looking for a New York restaurant with a line out the door that’s worth the wait, this is the one. Read on to learn more about it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Home of the Week: Swoon-worthy vintage details, ‘park-like property,’ $1.3M

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on the Staten Island Board of Realtors’ website for 160 Clinton Ave. in New Brighton allows you to peer into the possibilities of a center hall Colonial that “hasn’t been touched by modern minimalism.” Tastefully patterned walls, stunning custom moldings hardly found in newly built homes and inlaid floor finishes are all hallmarks of a home meant for a lover of vintage styles.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
pix11.com

NYC to build new public high school in Brooklyn

New York City is building a new public high school in Bay Ridge to alleviate overcrowding at two other Brooklyn schools, officials said on Wednesday. New York City is building a new public high school in Bay Ridge to alleviate overcrowding at two other Brooklyn schools, officials said on Wednesday.
BROOKLYN, NY
Robb Report

This $34 Million Manhattan Condo Has a 70-Foot Terrace With Panoramic Views of Central Park

Bigger isn’t always better. Although, that’s definitely not the case when it comes to this bonkers New York City condo.  Measuring a whopping 9,500 square feet, the colossal pad takes up the entire 23rd floor of the Ritz-Carlton Residences on Central Park South. The abode offers up six spacious beds and seven and a half baths spread across three separate wings. Here, outdoor space is one thing that’s not hard to come by. There are two gigantic terraces to take advantage of—one that spans an impressive 55 feet and another that’s 70 feet long. As for the views? Well, they’re hard to beat.  “Very rarely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

This Little-Known Shuttle Bus Takes You Around Downtown Manhattan For Free

There are very few things New Yorkers love more than convenience — especially when it comes to transportation. Back in 2020, the Downtown Alliance launched a new initiative – a bus service called the Downtown Connection to help you get around Lower Manhattan for free! The new circulator bus travels between South Street Seaport and Battery Park City, making 38 stops along the way within 10-minute (15-minute on the weekends) intervals. The hard-to-miss red shuttle-sized buses seat 22 passengers comfortably while also observing COVID safety protocols, such as updated air-filtration systems and forward-facing seating for additional passenger protection.
MANHATTAN, NY
Robb Report

How to Make a Chocolate Martini, the Decadent Cocktail That’s Brilliant When Done Right

Just how long has the Chocolate Martini been out of fashion? Consider this: In October of 2000—about 10 months after the groundbreaking Milk & Honey opened in the Lower East Side, less than a year into the modern era of cocktails as we currently understand it—the New York Times ran a story about the new “Appletini” fad that was electrifying the city, and the writer, Rick Marin, opens his 1,000-word article like so: “The long sticky summer of the Chocolate Martini is at last behind us.” “At last,” he says. That’s how long the Chocolate Martini has been déclassé—long enough for the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

12 Yummy Places With The Absolute Best Crepes In NYC

Most people associate crepes – a famous staple of French cuisine – with Paris, but they would be hard-pressed to find options more delicious than those found in NYC creperies. As a cultural melting pot, New York and France have many similarities believe it or not! From our divine French restaurants and cafes to our top-tier crumbly croissants, to even our own Little Paris neighborhood (yes, we know!!), it’s no secret we’re quite a fan of the European influence. When it comes to crepes, we’ve got a list to get your mouth watering. From sweet to savory, and every adjective...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City

Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
BRONX, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Sonja Morgan reduces the price of her NYC townhouse

Despite bringing in the top guns to sell her longtime New York City townhouse, Sonja Morgan just can’t catch a break. In the last decade alone, the “Real Housewives of New York City” star has had her Upper East Side residence on and off the market — but still, no takers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

NYC’s Park Lane Hotel Just Unveiled a New 24/7 Caviar Hotline So You Can Order Ossetra on Demand

Park Lane New York sure knows how to treat its guests. The luxury hotel only just unveiled an extravagant Super Bowl package centered around caviar and cognac. Now, the Billionaire’s Row property has introduced a new service dedicated to a beloved delicacy. Allow us to introduce the Caviar Hotline, a new 24/7 service that gives you on-demand access to the finest caviar. Once settled into your room or suite, all you have to do is dial “5” on the phone and an attendant will bring the tasty treats straight to your room. The specialty menu consists of small and large tins...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Robb Report

50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy