SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. – Scottie Scheffler is right where he wants to be. The defending WM Phoenix Open champion didn’t have his best stuff on Saturday, but pieced together a 3-under 68 at TPC Scottsdale to build a two-stroke lead over Spain’s Jon Rahm and Canada’s Nick Taylor. In doing so, he became the first defending champion to hold the 54-hole lead.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO