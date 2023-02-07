Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Scottie Scheffler in position to defend, Jon Rahm hot in pursuit and more from moving day at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. – Scottie Scheffler is right where he wants to be. The defending WM Phoenix Open champion didn’t have his best stuff on Saturday, but pieced together a 3-under 68 at TPC Scottsdale to build a two-stroke lead over Spain’s Jon Rahm and Canada’s Nick Taylor. In doing so, he became the first defending champion to hold the 54-hole lead.
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Brittney Griner attends WM Phoenix Open, meets Tony Finau, and is starstruck?
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Among the 15,000 or so fans gathered at the arena that is the par-3 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale, WNBA star Brittney Griner watched Tony Finau on Saturday at the WM Phoenix Open. Griner, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury, made just her second public appearance...
