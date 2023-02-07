Read full article on original website
Lakers: D’Angelo Russell Discusses How He’s Changed Since His First Stint In LA
I have to say, Los Angeles Lakers team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka has had a pretty incredible start to his 2023. He actually extracted value for the contracts of Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, and Kendrick Nunn, while only ultimately sacrificing one first-round draft pick and one second-round selection, all told (LA flipped four second-rounders in their various deals and eventually got back three others, for a net loss of one).
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
James Harden Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving And Explains Why He Left The Nets: "I Knew What Was Going On..."
James Harden has spoken out about why he left the Nets, and potentially taken a subtle shot at Kyrie Irving in the process.
Injury Report: LeBron James’ Updated Status vs. Warriors
View the original article to see embedded media. In a game that was placed on national television due to the LeBron James and Steph Curry matchup, both stars will now be sidelined. The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will face off without their two main stars, as LeBron James was recently ruled out with an ankle injury. Curry, who will not be back before the All-Star break, was ruled out well in advance.
Lakers News: Unexpected Young Prospect Could Hit Buyout Market
The former 24th pick in the 2020 draft, R.J. Hampton, could potentially be up for grabs soon. Orlando Magic reporter Khobi Price reported that the young guard will not be traveling with the team to Chicago tomorrow and could be looking for a new role elsewhere. The Lakers were one...
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Celtics Reportedly ‘Engaged’ with Several Potential Buyout Candidates
The Celtics utilized the trade deadline to improve their depth at the pivot, adding floor-spacing center Mike Muscala. Boston sent Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to Oklahoma City. As Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe first reported, the Celtics are sending their 2029 second-round pick and the worse of...
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Gave Back To LA In A Big Way Off The Court
As Russell Westbrook departs from your Los Angeles Lakers, many may criticize his level of productivity on the team, but during his time in LA, there is no doubt that the Brodie made a strong impact off the court. California State Assembly member, Isaac Bryan shared a thread of a...
Reggie Jackson Waived by Hornets, Signs with Title Contender
Reggie Jackson was a Charlotte Hornet for all of two days and some change. He was acquired by the Hornets in a trade deadline day deal with the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange Mason Plumlee. As expected, the Hornets have officially bought Jackson out of his contract and waived him,...
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Atlanta Hawks
The Hornets and Hawks are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of...
Hawks News: Trade for Saddiq Bey Might Fall Apart
Thursday afternoon's trade between the Atlanta Hawks and the Detroit Pistons is at serious risk of falling apart. The deal that sent Pistons' forward Saddiq Bey to Atlanta for five future second-round draft picks was not a simple two-team transaction. The trade required the Golden State Warriors to send center...
MLB News: Dodgers’ Joe Davis Could Be On Broadcast With Yankee Hall of Famer This Season
It's no surprise that plenty of former professional athletes join broadcasting to stay around the sport they love. We've seen it be done for years and years. I mean look at Tom Brady. He signed a 10-year deal with Fox Sports for $375 million to be a lead NFL analyst on-air in 2024 now that he's "officially" done playing.
Watch: Brittney Griner attends WM Phoenix Open, meets Tony Finau, and is starstruck?
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Among the 15,000 or so fans gathered at the arena that is the par-3 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale, WNBA star Brittney Griner watched Tony Finau on Saturday at the WM Phoenix Open. Griner, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury, made just her second public appearance...
