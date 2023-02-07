Angels News: Mike Trout Jokes There's 'No Way' Anyone on Team Japan is Better Than Shohei Ohtani

I don't blame Trout for this one.

Angels superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are two of the 15 Halos getting set to participate in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. Both players are very excited to participate in the tournament , which runs from March 8 to March 21.

At his media availability for the tournament, Trout was asked about potentially facing Ohtani, who's representing Team Japan. Trout said he would love to be able to face him, but has heard how nasty he is on the mound.

But Ohtani may not even be the biggest threat on that team, at least according to him.

"The Japanese team is stacked," Trout said. "Talking to Shohei about that team, he tried to tell me that he don’t think he’s the best player on the team, and there’s no way that there’s somebody better than Shohei."



Ohtani is known to be humble , so maybe he's just trying to be nice. Or, maybe he's using an intimidation tactic to scare Trout and Team USA ahead of the tournament. Although knowing Ohtani, that second one seems unlikely. But it also seems unlikely that anyone on Team Japan is better than Ohtani, considering pretty much no one in the entire MLB is . But hey, I guess we'll have to wait and see if Ohtani was telling the truth.