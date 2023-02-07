Big Ten Football: Ranking the Rosters for 2023

Here's how the Big Ten's teams stack up over the last five years when it comes to recruiting rankings and success on the college football field.

When it comes to college football recruiting, no conference is doing it better than the SEC. But the Big Ten had a strong showing in the national recruiting rankings once again for the 2023 cycle. All but three Big Ten teams finished in the top 50 of the national recruiting rankings. Coaching changes may have given one program a boost while another hopes for better returns in the future under its new coach, but the top schools in the Big Ten are pretty obvious.

Ohio State continues to reign supreme in the national recruiting rankings among its Big Ten peers, but Michigan and Penn State continue to assemble classes helping to build contenders that can challenge Ohio State. The Wolverines have held the upper hand on the field each of the past two seasons, but Penn State is hoping to solve the Buckeyes (and Michigan) in 2023 after assembling some good pieces on its roster in recent years.

Below are the national recruiting ranking averages for Big Ten schools over the last five (2019-23) classes, according to 247Sports' Composite Team Rankings , and each team's record over the last five (2018-22) seasons. Obviously, this doesn't take into account attrition, but, over time, this should be considered relatively even across the conference.

Ranking the Big Ten's College Football Rosters in 2023

Ohio State still has the best talent

It has become common to just pencil Ohio State into the top spot of these annual roster rankings when it comes to the Big Ten, and that is earned. The Buckeyes have landed the highest-rated recruiting class in the Big Ten once again, with the Class of 2023 being its fourth-straight top-five class, nationally. This is the fourth straight season Ohio state has signed the highest-rated recruiting class in the conference, and there appears to be no slowing down in sight.

Michigan overtakes Penn State for No. 2.

Penn State moved ahead of Michigan in these annual roster rankings last season, but the two-time defending Big Ten champs have reclaimed the second spot in the Big Ten roster rankings. This may seem a bit odd considering Penn State’s 2022 and '23 classes had higher rankings than Michigan’s according to 247Sports, but with this being a five-year rolling average, the Wolverines get the slight edge.

Illinois doing more with less

To say Bret Bielema had a massive rebuilding project on his hands at Illinois would be an understatement, but last season showed he can win with a short supply of talent compared to his Big Ten foes. Illinois ranks at the bottom of the Big Ten roster rankings going into the 2023 season, but the Illini are still trending upward based on the past two seasons. The Illini had their highest-rated recruiting classes in the past five years in 2022 and '23, so things could be changing soon enough.

Matt Rhule getting to work at Nebraska

Things may not have worked out in the NFL, but Matt Rhule already appears to be doing some good work at Nebraska as the new head coach in Lincoln. Nebraska signed a top-25 recruiting class, and the Cornhuskers have more talent on their roster than their win total the past few years would leave you to think. Nebraska could potentially be in for a very quick turnaround as a program under Rhule.

Trending up

Michigan State moves up two spots in the roster rankings compared to a year ago despite having a tough 2022 regular season on the field. The Spartans moved ahead of both Iowa and Wisconsin following back-to-back top-25 recruiting classes.

Purdue , coming off a Big Ten West title run, also moved up in the roster rankings, although by just one spot to jump in-state rival Indiana for No. 10 in the Big Ten. We’ll see if the Boilermakers can keep boiler up the rankings under a new head coach in Ryan Walters, who replaces Jeff Brohm after he left for Louisville.

Trending down

Wisconsin continues to be trending in the wrong direction with its roster ranking, although the future does look promising under new head coach Luke Fickell. The Badgers slipped two spots in the Big Ten roster rankings just into the bottom half of the conference after signing a recruiting class that for the second straight year trended downward in the national rankings.

— Written by Kevin McGuire, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. Follow him on Twitter @KevinOnCFB , on Instagram , on TikTok , and Like him on Facebook .