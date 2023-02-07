ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Big Ten Football: Ranking the Rosters for 2023

By Kevin McGuire
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3USrip_0kf8x8lJ00

Here's how the Big Ten's teams stack up over the last five years when it comes to recruiting rankings and success on the college football field.

When it comes to college football recruiting, no conference is doing it better than the SEC. But the Big Ten had a strong showing in the national recruiting rankings once again for the 2023 cycle. All but three Big Ten teams finished in the top 50 of the national recruiting rankings. Coaching changes may have given one program a boost while another hopes for better returns in the future under its new coach, but the top schools in the Big Ten are pretty obvious.

Ohio State continues to reign supreme in the national recruiting rankings among its Big Ten peers, but Michigan and Penn State continue to assemble classes helping to build contenders that can challenge Ohio State. The Wolverines have held the upper hand on the field each of the past two seasons, but Penn State is hoping to solve the Buckeyes (and Michigan) in 2023 after assembling some good pieces on its roster in recent years.

Below are the national recruiting ranking averages for Big Ten schools over the last five (2019-23) classes, according to 247Sports' Composite Team Rankings , and each team's record over the last five (2018-22) seasons. Obviously, this doesn't take into account attrition, but, over time, this should be considered relatively even across the conference.

Ranking the Big Ten's College Football Rosters in 2023

Ohio State still has the best talent

It has become common to just pencil Ohio State into the top spot of these annual roster rankings when it comes to the Big Ten, and that is earned. The Buckeyes have landed the highest-rated recruiting class in the Big Ten once again, with the Class of 2023 being its fourth-straight top-five class, nationally. This is the fourth straight season Ohio state has signed the highest-rated recruiting class in the conference, and there appears to be no slowing down in sight.

Michigan overtakes Penn State for No. 2.

Penn State moved ahead of Michigan in these annual roster rankings last season, but the two-time defending Big Ten champs have reclaimed the second spot in the Big Ten roster rankings. This may seem a bit odd considering Penn State’s 2022 and '23 classes had higher rankings than Michigan’s according to 247Sports, but with this being a five-year rolling average, the Wolverines get the slight edge.

Illinois doing more with less

To say Bret Bielema had a massive rebuilding project on his hands at Illinois would be an understatement, but last season showed he can win with a short supply of talent compared to his Big Ten foes. Illinois ranks at the bottom of the Big Ten roster rankings going into the 2023 season, but the Illini are still trending upward based on the past two seasons. The Illini had their highest-rated recruiting classes in the past five years in 2022 and '23, so things could be changing soon enough.

Matt Rhule getting to work at Nebraska

Things may not have worked out in the NFL, but Matt Rhule already appears to be doing some good work at Nebraska as the new head coach in Lincoln. Nebraska signed a top-25 recruiting class, and the Cornhuskers have more talent on their roster than their win total the past few years would leave you to think. Nebraska could potentially be in for a very quick turnaround as a program under Rhule.

Trending up

Michigan State moves up two spots in the roster rankings compared to a year ago despite having a tough 2022 regular season on the field. The Spartans moved ahead of both Iowa and Wisconsin following back-to-back top-25 recruiting classes.

Purdue , coming off a Big Ten West title run, also moved up in the roster rankings, although by just one spot to jump in-state rival Indiana for No. 10 in the Big Ten. We’ll see if the Boilermakers can keep boiler up the rankings under a new head coach in Ryan Walters, who replaces Jeff Brohm after he left for Louisville.

Trending down

Wisconsin continues to be trending in the wrong direction with its roster ranking, although the future does look promising under new head coach Luke Fickell. The Badgers slipped two spots in the Big Ten roster rankings just into the bottom half of the conference after signing a recruiting class that for the second straight year trended downward in the national rankings.

Podcast: Ranking College Football's Rosters, National Signing Day Recap, and Freshmen Quarterback Impacts for '23

— Written by Kevin McGuire, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. Follow him on Twitter @KevinOnCFB , on Instagram , on TikTok , and Like him on Facebook .

Comments / 4

Related
The Comeback

Ohio State landed absolutely key transfer player

The Ohio State Buckeyes picked up a commitment from former Ole Miss Rebels cornerback Davison Igninosun out of the transfer portal. And just as head coach Ryan Day prefers, that signing filled a big need for the Buckeyes and turned out to be one of the best transfer portal additions in the entire country. Davison Read more... The post Ohio State landed absolutely key transfer player appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Front Office Sports

Who Is Highest Paid Coach in College Football?

Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell jumped into the Top 25 of highest-paid college football coaches after receiving a contract extension on Wednesday from the school through the 2029 season. Nick Saban remains college football’s highest-paid coach for the third consecutive year. Norvell, who was hired in 2019,...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Matt Rhule embraces Big Ten expansion: Nebraska football coach alludes to 'national conference' with USC, UCLA

The footprint of the Big Ten Conference — once synonymous with the Midwest — will stretch from coast to coast when USC and UCLA join the league in 2024. And while new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule is a self-proclaimed "traditionalist" when it comes to geography in college football, even he cannot deny the advantages accompanying the Big Ten's latest expansion efforts. Rhule likened the Big Ten's soon-to-be national footprint to the NFL model, and says increased competition should benefit the conference once the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024.
LOS ANGELES, CA
programminginsider.com

Most Successful College Football Teams of All Time

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. College football has a rich history in the United States, with many teams having a great deal of success over the years. The most successful college football teams make for great college football picks and include those that have won the most National Championships, boasting the highest winning percentages.
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UGA football offers 5-star QB Bryce Underwood

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2025 quarterback recruit Bryce Underwood. Underwood, who is a five-star recruit, plays high school football for Belleview High School in Belleview, Michigan. He’s the top-ranked quarterback in the class of 2025 and the No. 3 recruit in the sophomore class. Underwood is also the top recruit in Michigan.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

2024 LB Zavier Hamilton announces top 10 schools

Gulf Breeze (Fla.) Navarre three-star linebacker Zavier Hamilton announced his top 10 schools Friday afternoon. The list includes Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas, LSU, Michigan State, Notre Dame, South Carolina and UCF. Hamilton is the No. 425 overall prospect and No. 39 linebacker in the 2024 cycle, according to...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
75K+
Followers
4K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy