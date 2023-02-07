ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman's Colorful Wardrobe Proves the Millennium Design Era Is Making a Comeback

By Shawna Davis
 6 days ago

If you grew up or were old enough to remember the 90s and early millennium aesthetic, then you likely already know how classic and aesthetically pleasing it was to many folks who lived through the iconic era. It was the era of many iconic fashion trends that are slowly making a come back, including the number one characteristic of the 90s and early millennium aesthetic - color; as a matter of fact, the more color you chose to use, the better, especially when you incorporate that color in your home.

In recent years, many people have drifted away from using color in their dwelling space and opted for a monochromatic theme and perhaps a splash of neutrals here and there, however, TikTok user @homewithhelenandco decided to do something atypical with her wardrobe space and completely decorate her space using a variety of color and it looks so refreshingly good!

I love how this colorful wardrobe gives 90s and early 2000s vibes with her use of the fun checkered-pattern wall paper, pastel colors including lavender, coral and pink and the cute locker that takes me back to my middle and high school days.

Her space is practically an ode to the iconic era and all the classic TV shows and cartoons that came about during that time and I absolutely love it!

If you’re looking for way to make your wardrobe less boring and more exciting, perhaps use this video as inspiration!

