Woman Elevates IKEA Dresser By Adding Subtle Change to Drawers

Ikea furniture is best known for its versatility and simplicity in design. But one woman added a little something extra to her dresser. With some faux trim and blue paint, it looked like a new piece of furniture!

The comments were giving off such supportive energy.

"You’ve been the queen of DIY since day one." @ paula

" I’m obsessed with the shade of blue you picked out!!!" @ dani klarić

Folks were impressed all around, and even had some fun design tips.

"Love it, you should had cute "vintage" handle even though they have to real purpose." @ Lærke Vest

Consider this one if you're looking for an easy DIY project to elevate your space!

IKEA dressers and cabinets are a great way to save money when furnishing your home. They come in all shapes and sizes, so there's sure to be one that fits perfectly into your space.

Suppose you don't have an IKEA nearby or aren't interested in buying furniture from them. In that case, this tutorial will still work fine with any dresser drawer configuration with pull-out drawers on the bottom shelf and fixed shelves above it.

If you're looking for an easy DIY project that can really elevate your space, consider this one!

