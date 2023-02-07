Fireplace Mantel Pulls Out to Reveal Secret Charging Drawer

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

At a certain point in time, having a fireplace was considered a luxury. However, nowadays you can just get a faux fireplace installed, including a mantel to match. And, whereas a mantel is used to catch smoke, it is now used as a shelf, or can it be used for something else?

The Canadian company @topnotchfinishing shares in their video another great way of using a fireplace mantel. Let's check it out!

This is genius!



Particularly if your living room is small and you don't have much storage.

As seen in the video, this mantel is a huge drawer, right above the electrical fireplace, serving as a charging station with multiple outlets. It's perfect, as it's hiding all wires and power strips, as well as the electronics being charged. That way, the place looks more neat and organized.

This is only possible if the wall is hollow and the fireplace is an electrical one. The process of designing this mantel is not as complicated, either.

TikTok was split on this because many people thought it was a real chimney with a fireplace. We get it; it does look real, and people could easily be fooled. That simply means the company is doing an excellent job of designing. Others were wondering if there was extra space behind the wall, and some commented that it was a waste of wall space.

To each their own, we say, and we adore inventive and stylish hiding ideas like this one.

