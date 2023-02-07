ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exemplore

Don’t Confuse This Strange Sound With a Bigfoot Call

By Cassandra Yorgey
Exemplore
Exemplore
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34DX2T_0kf8wzL600

What is that weird call you hear coming from the woods? Is it the legendary bigfoot making that odd wavering, reverberating holler? It might just be the usual sasquatch suspect - a bear. One of the keys to being able to identify a cryptid is knowing what else it could potentially be and in the case of bears that can sound different than one expects.

It’s easy to think we know a lot about bears from seeing them on television or in movies, but do you know how much of that is “movie magic”? Unlike dogs or cats, bears can’t be trained to vocalize on command in the same way and will only make aggressive sounds when in an aggressive frame of mind - which is not something that can be encouraged on a production set.

Trained bears for cinematic creations are taught to open their mouths, display their teeth, and other visual signs that we interpret as aggressive but the sounds are added in post-production effects. These sounds aren’t even always of bears, sometimes being a mixture of distorted animal noises for dramatic effect. This is fun for a viewing experience but can often leave people misguided as to what noises bears really make and which ones are aggressive warnings to get away from that bear fast!

Aggressive noises are surprisingly not the worst news for anybody meeting a bear in the great outdoors, as it indicates the bear views you as a threat and wants to avoid confrontation by scaring you away. Much more worrisome is a silent bear or one sounding anything that could be described as cute. This indicates a lack of fear and when bears attack prey they are silent.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News and subscribe to our Newsletter to get home and gardening news right to your inbox. For a chance to be featured on Exemplore and our social channels, click here to upload your clip and share your latest paranormal encounter with the world.

Comments / 1

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Ancient Tablet Discovered in 1868 Has Finally Been Deciphered – And a Stunning Confirmation of Biblical Narrative Found

A new examination of an old Levantine item may have uncovered a reference to a prominent individual from the Bible's Old Testament. According to the Jewish News Syndicate, two French experts claim to have discovered a reference to the "House of David" on the Mesha Stele, a basalt rock with writings dating back to the ninth century before Christ.
Devo

The enchanted painting, as ancient painters called it, reveals its magical story after centuries of obscurity

The Mona Lisa is one of the most iconic works of art in the world. It was painted by the Italian Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci in the early 16th century. The Mona Lisa is a famous work of art created by Leonardo da Vinci. Some might find it a peaceful and enjoyable painting, while others would find it frightening. If you take a closer look, you may feel as if the painting is looking directly at you.
thespruce.com

What Are Witches Stairs and Why Do They Even Exist?

You can come across some pretty crazy things on the internet and on social media platforms like TikTok. Content can go viral so quickly, which means that someone can tell a story about something, and people just assume it’s true. That’s what happened with the witches' stairs. Back in 2021, a TikTok video went viral—it racked up nearly 15 million views.
wegotthiscovered.com

A minor sci-fi masterpiece that could yet prove to be terrifyingly true engineers streaming perfection

Whether it’s intentional or not, the most terrifying sci-fi stories can often be the ones that sound far-fetched on paper, but aren’t all that far away from becoming the truth in one way or another. Andrew Niccol’s Gattaca fits that bill, with the minor masterpiece painting a thought-provoking picture of a world that may not be as futuristic as it seems.
Exemplore

Exemplore

New York, NY
19K+
Followers
876
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Paranormal. Learn all about the supernatural and spooky news and events that cannot be explained.

 https://exemplore.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy