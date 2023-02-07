Don’t Confuse This Strange Sound With a Bigfoot Call

What is that weird call you hear coming from the woods? Is it the legendary bigfoot making that odd wavering, reverberating holler? It might just be the usual sasquatch suspect - a bear. One of the keys to being able to identify a cryptid is knowing what else it could potentially be and in the case of bears that can sound different than one expects.

It’s easy to think we know a lot about bears from seeing them on television or in movies, but do you know how much of that is “movie magic”? Unlike dogs or cats, bears can’t be trained to vocalize on command in the same way and will only make aggressive sounds when in an aggressive frame of mind - which is not something that can be encouraged on a production set.

Trained bears for cinematic creations are taught to open their mouths, display their teeth, and other visual signs that we interpret as aggressive but the sounds are added in post-production effects. These sounds aren’t even always of bears, sometimes being a mixture of distorted animal noises for dramatic effect. This is fun for a viewing experience but can often leave people misguided as to what noises bears really make and which ones are aggressive warnings to get away from that bear fast!

Aggressive noises are surprisingly not the worst news for anybody meeting a bear in the great outdoors, as it indicates the bear views you as a threat and wants to avoid confrontation by scaring you away. Much more worrisome is a silent bear or one sounding anything that could be described as cute. This indicates a lack of fear and when bears attack prey they are silent.

