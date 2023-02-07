DragonKingKarl Classic Wrestling Show: July 1983 in pro wrestling

Go back in time with Karl Stern to the summer of '83 in the world of wrestling.

My longform history of pro wrestling series picks back up with a detailed look at every major event and news story from July 1983 including a shadow break-off NWA group threatening to form with Southwestern Wrestling, ICW, Georgia Championship Wrestling, Bill Watts, and more.

The feud between new NWA World Champion Harley Race and former champion Ric Flair heats up, plus Hulk Hogan wins the IWGP title tournament in Japan in that crazy "shoot but not really" match with Antonio Inoki.

Let's look at this packed month in wrestling

