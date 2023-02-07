ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkey Alerts Citizens to Risk of Attack in United States, Europe on Heels of Western Warnings

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
Rescuers celebrate after saving boy from rubble

Survivors of a deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria could face "a secondary disaster" as cold and snow lead to "worsening and horrific conditions," the World Health Organisation (WHO) said. Years of conflict and an acute humanitarian crisis mean that there are extra difficulties in helping survivors in Syria, where international aid has been slow to arrive. CNN's Salma Abdelaziz reports.
Iran sending warships to Brazil to challenge the US

The US is monitoring Iran's warlike announcements that it deployed two military ships to Brazil and will establish a military presence in the Panama Canal. On Tuesday, the State Department said, "Iran's navy claims are known. Iran's military ambitions in the West are monitored."
What’s the World’s Most Powerful Passport for 2023?

In 2022, there were 151,814,305 valid passports in circulation in the U.S. That’s the highest the number’s ever been, and yet it accounts for only around 46% of the population. It feels lower still when considering that the U.S. passport is one of the most dynamic personal identification...
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon

The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
When do I need to renew my passport for travel to Europe?

Since Brexit, the rules on passport validity for British visitors to the European Union have tightened. These are the key questions and answers based on EU rules. What’s changed?While the UK was in the European Union, British passports were valid up to and including their expiry date for travel within the EU. But since the end of the Brexit transition phase, British passport holders are treated as “third country nationals” with stipulations about passport issue and expiry dates – together with limits on the length of stay almost everywhere in Europe.For the avoidance of doubt, these are not “new...
