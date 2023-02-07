Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Turkey Alerts Citizens to Risk of Attack in United States, Europe on Heels of Western Warnings
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
The earthquake in Turkey is one of the deadliest this century. Here's why
More than 15,000 people have been reported killed and tens of thousands of others injured by the earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday. Here's why the quake was so devastating.
Before and after satellite images bring earthquake destruction in Turkish towns into full view
Collapsed buildings, emergency vehicles and tent shelters can be seen in new satellite imagery of earthquake-hit towns in Turkey, revealing the damage from Monday's devastating earthquake.
Rescuers celebrate after saving boy from rubble
Survivors of a deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria could face "a secondary disaster" as cold and snow lead to "worsening and horrific conditions," the World Health Organisation (WHO) said. Years of conflict and an acute humanitarian crisis mean that there are extra difficulties in helping survivors in Syria, where international aid has been slow to arrive. CNN's Salma Abdelaziz reports.
Iran sending warships to Brazil to challenge the US
The US is monitoring Iran's warlike announcements that it deployed two military ships to Brazil and will establish a military presence in the Panama Canal. On Tuesday, the State Department said, "Iran's navy claims are known. Iran's military ambitions in the West are monitored."
CNBC
'China cannot be out, China must be in': France says it's diverging with Washington on Beijing ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
Sister shields sibling from dust during 36-hour wait for help after quake
Two children wedged between concrete in the remains of their home in northern Syria have been rescued more than 36 hours after Monday's quake trapped their family as they slept.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Former Chechen commander wanted by Ukraine for alleged war crimes is leading Russian quake relief in Turkey
A former Chechen commander wanted by Ukraine for alleged war crimes committed last year is leading the Russian earthquake relief effort in Turkey.
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
Why the Philippines Is Letting the U.S. Expand Its Military Footprint in the Country Again
The U.S. formally ended its 94-year military presence in the area in the early 1990s, shutting down Clark Air Base and Subic Bay Naval Base.
MySanAntonio
What’s the World’s Most Powerful Passport for 2023?
In 2022, there were 151,814,305 valid passports in circulation in the U.S. That’s the highest the number’s ever been, and yet it accounts for only around 46% of the population. It feels lower still when considering that the U.S. passport is one of the most dynamic personal identification...
104.1 WIKY
China hopes Japan can stop ‘right-wing forces’ from provoking disputes in East China Sea- foreign minister
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa by phone on Thursday that Beijing hopes Japan can stop “right-wing forces” from provoking disputes over contested islands in the East China Sea, according to a statement from the foreign ministry. Disputed East...
Kim Jong Un tells troops to prepare for war
After disappearing for 36 days, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un resurfaced Tuesday during a meeting with military officials and ordered his country to “prepare for war.”
Opinion: Why Netanyahu is suddenly a lot less friendly with Putin
Long before the current war in Ukraine began nearly a year ago, Israel has maintained strict neutrality in the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. That may be about to change, writes Anshel Pfeffer.
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon
The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
When do I need to renew my passport for travel to Europe?
Since Brexit, the rules on passport validity for British visitors to the European Union have tightened. These are the key questions and answers based on EU rules. What’s changed?While the UK was in the European Union, British passports were valid up to and including their expiry date for travel within the EU. But since the end of the Brexit transition phase, British passport holders are treated as “third country nationals” with stipulations about passport issue and expiry dates – together with limits on the length of stay almost everywhere in Europe.For the avoidance of doubt, these are not “new...
U.S. Military Is Underprepared for War With China, General Warns
Retired U.S. General Jack Keane warned that China has more ships, planes, and missiles than the United States amid growing tensions between the two countries.
Why retired maj. general believes Russia is getting 'routinely smashed' by Ukraine
Retired Major General James "Spider" Marks explains to CNN's Erin Burnett why he believes Russia is in a "bad spot" and why he says Russia will be "routinely smashed" by Ukraine.
