Which Wyoming Road Ranks As One Of The Worst In The Country?
Interstate 80 travels through 11 states and is one of the top 10 deadliest and most dangerous to drive in the United States. Wyoming has over 400 miles of I-80 and ranks as one of the worst stretches of road in the country. High Winds, winter weather, black ice, speed...
Facebook Poll Says The Best Pizza In Wyoming Is In Lusk, Agree?
February 9th is National Pizza Day and Wyoming may not be known as a pizza state, but we do have some great choices for pizza. The History of pizza dates back to the ancient Egyptians, Romans and Greeks, flatbread with toppings was a common meal for many. The pizza we...
Is It Really True That Wyoming Is A Maple Syrup State?
10 years ago, the University of Wyoming put out a report that said the Cowboy State could actually produce maple syrup. 10 years later, with the help of a grant, the maple syrup production testing is beginning. On as recent episode of the University of Wyoming's Barnyards & Backyards: Rural...
Two Brave Souls Travel 500 Miles Across Wyoming on Dirt Bikes
There have been several adventurous people that have dreamt of conquering Wyoming's roads, but none quite like these two gentlemen. Ari and Zack decided to ride their motorcycles (dirt bikes?), completely across the states, only on non-paved roads. Now for Wyoming, you would think that wouldn't be that hard, but...
Platte Hemp Company Meet with Wyoming Law Enforcement to Explain Delta-8 THC
THC in Wyoming has been a hot-button issue for years, especially when neighboring states such as Colorado and Montana have made THC possession and consumption legal. Marcus Jones, the Operations Manager for Platte Hemp Company, has been working overtime trying to get signatures for a petition that would put the decriminalization of marijuana, as well as the legalization of medical marijuana in Wyoming, on the 2024 ballot.
Wyoming’s Mountain Man Josh Kirk Guides A Successful Bison Hunt
If you're a hunter, there are a few things that may be on your bucket list for harvesting. Grizzly Bear - could happen in Wyoming in the next couple years. Moose - some wait for long periods of time to have a chance for a moose hunt in Wyoming. Bison...
“Medicaid for Moms” Passes Wyoming House of Representatives, Heads to Senate
Wyoming lawmakers in the House of Representatives voted in favor of House Bill 4, nicknamed Medicaid for Moms. The bill passed the third reading in the House and now heads to the Senate. This Medicaid postpartum support for uninsured moms has existed for decades in Wyoming, but this critical care...
Wyoming’s Blood Pressure Sure To Rise With New Tipping Rules?
If you're prone to get a little twisted when it's recommended to pay people for not really doing anything, then get ready for that blood pressure to rise. New York Magazine has recently released new rules for tipping and they're a little ridiculous. The first new 'rule' is crazy... 20-25%...
YouTuber Gives Interesting Reasons Why No One Lives In Wyoming
With just under 600,000 people living here, Wyoming is the least populated state in the U.S. That's pretty impressive when you look at the actual size of the state. Wyoming is the 10th largest state by area with 97,813 square miles. So in Wyoming there are 5.9 people per square mile.
Wyoming Gas Prices Up By Two Cents a Gallon; National Prices Drop
"For now, motorists should enjoy the decline, but be wary as we're likely to eventually see increases again down the road." Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 2.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 39.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 12.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.
There’s A Website Dedicated To Help Californians Move To Wyoming
There are things happening in California that are alarming to Wyomingites. Why you ask? People are trying their best to leave California and find somewhere new to live. According to a recent study from U.C. Berkeley, nearly half of the population of the state are looking to move and that in 2022 there were nearly 700,000 people that left California.
Wyoming Business Council Grants $20M for World’s Largest Vertical Farming, Research Center
Governor Mark Gordon announced in a recent press release a historic economic development investment, as the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) approved a grant to support development of the world’s largest and most advanced vertical farming research center in Laramie. The project will support the retention and creation...
Election Skeptics Slow to get Sweeping Changes in GOP States
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republicans in some heavily conservative states won their campaigns for secretary of state last year after claiming they'd make major changes aimed at keeping fraud out of elections. So far, their efforts to make good on their promises are mixed, in some cases because their rhetoric...
No Surprise, But Wyoming is One of the Worst States for Singles
Single Wyoming residents often complain about the lack of dating seen in the Cowboy State. Now science has actually added some credibility to that claim. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2023’s Best & Worst States for Singles", and Wyoming was near the bottom of the barrel. Overall, the Equality State ranked 47th out of all fifty states.
Check Out The Top 10 Most Common Last Names In Wyoming
We all know that Wyoming is a melting pot of people, from all different parts of the world and all different walks of life. When you dive a little deeper into the people that make up Wyoming, you may (or may not be) surprised that many of the top 10 surnames are the same as many other states in the U.S.
February 1st Is ‘National G.I. Joe Day’ and Wyoming Character Has a New Toy
Exactly fifty-nine years ago, on February 1st, 1964, the first G.I. Joe action figure was introduced to the world. Luckily, one of the iconic characters is from right here in the Cowboy State. The toys have since become very popular over the almost sixty years of being on the market....
Wyoming DEQ Celebrates 50th Anniversary This Year
The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is celebrating a big anniversary this year. In 1973, the DEQ was created through the Environmental Quality Act. The purpose of the Act was to protect and enhance air, land, and water resources. The first acting director for the DEQ, Robert E. Sundin,...
Why’s Fireball Whiskey Leaving A Bad Taste In Wyoming’s Mouth?
A report was released by USA Today that a lawsuit has been filed against the maker of Fireball Whisky, Sazerac Company Inc. The reason for the lawsuit, some mini bottles of Fireball don't actually contain alcohol and it's misleading to consumers. Fireball was developed by Seagram's back in the mid-1980's...
Punxsutawney Phil’s Prophecy: Winter Prevails
If the groundhog Punxsutawney Phil is right, it's going to be a late spring. Early this morning, thousands gathered in Pennsylvania to watch a remarkably normal looking groundhog predict what the weather will do. And based on the fact that Phil saw his shadow, North America will get 6 more...
Wyoming Lands in the Top 5 for ‘2023’s Best States to Retire’
There are many reason that living in Wyoming is appealing, but now one more attribute can be added to the list. A recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed 2023’s Best States to Retire, and the Cowboy State landed in the top five out of all fifty states. As a matter of fact, overall, Wyoming ranked 4th.
