ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Platte Hemp Company Meet with Wyoming Law Enforcement to Explain Delta-8 THC

THC in Wyoming has been a hot-button issue for years, especially when neighboring states such as Colorado and Montana have made THC possession and consumption legal. Marcus Jones, the Operations Manager for Platte Hemp Company, has been working overtime trying to get signatures for a petition that would put the decriminalization of marijuana, as well as the legalization of medical marijuana in Wyoming, on the 2024 ballot.
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Wyoming Gas Prices Up By Two Cents a Gallon; National Prices Drop

"For now, motorists should enjoy the decline, but be wary as we're likely to eventually see increases again down the road." Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 2.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 39.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 12.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

No Surprise, But Wyoming is One of the Worst States for Singles

Single Wyoming residents often complain about the lack of dating seen in the Cowboy State. Now science has actually added some credibility to that claim. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2023’s Best & Worst States for Singles", and Wyoming was near the bottom of the barrel. Overall, the Equality State ranked 47th out of all fifty states.
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Wyoming DEQ Celebrates 50th Anniversary This Year

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is celebrating a big anniversary this year. In 1973, the DEQ was created through the Environmental Quality Act. The purpose of the Act was to protect and enhance air, land, and water resources. The first acting director for the DEQ, Robert E. Sundin,...
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

AM 1400 The Cowboy

Casper, WY
934
Followers
2K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cowboy brings you nothing but the legends. Willie. Cash. Jones. Conway. Strait. Hank Jr. Haggard. Alabama. Reba. And that’s just for starters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://caspercowboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy