Illinois State

977wmoi.com

Western Illinois Set to Receive $840k in Academic Support Funding

Western Illinois University is set to receive $840,211 in funding for academic and social-emotional learning support through a grant provided by the Illinois Board of Higher Education. “It is important to provide Western Illinois with funding that will translate directly to greater student outcomes,” said Halpin (D-Rock Island). “This funding...
MACOMB, IL
977wmoi.com

Illinois Ranked 7th Most Romantic State Ahead of Valentine’s Day

As Valentine’s Day approaches, a new study shows that Illinois is one of the most romantic states in the country. According to Bookies.com, Google trends data for the term “Valentine’s Day” from 2017 to 2022 was used to compile the list. Illinois was ranked as the 7th most romantic state in the country. The most romantic was West Virginia, while Oregon was the least romantic.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
PEORIA, IL
977wmoi.com

Helen Cecelia Rupert

Helen Cecelia Rupert, 91, of Galesburg, died peacefully with her family by her side, Friday, February 10, 2023 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg. Helen was born December 13, 1931 in Mt. Sterling, Illinois the daughter of Leo John and Marie Ellen (Gleason) Lehne. Helen married Robert Lee Rupert on July 31, 1952 in Mt. Sterling, Illinois. Bob preceded Helen in death on January 25, 2015. Helen is survived by two sons, John (Dorene) Rupert of Port Charlotte, Florida and Ron (Esther) Rupert of Martinsville, Indiana; one daughter, Becki Byron of Galesburg; ten grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and will be deeply missed by her 6-foot rooster, “Rudy.” Along with her husband and parents, Helen was preceded in death by a son in law, Mark Byron; brother, Richard Lehne; and sisters, Jody “Joan” Rupert, Rosemary Petersen, and Margie Butler.
GALESBURG, IL
proclaimerscv.com

Governor Pritzker Reminds Eligible Taxpayers to Take Advantage of Earned Income Tax Credit

Chicago Governor JB Pritzker reminds the residents to claim their state Earned Income Credit (EIC) and federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) each season. He noted that thousands of Illinoisans failed to claim the savings. In 2022, more than 70,000 Illinoisans had claimed their federal EITC, but could not claim their state EIC, leaving over $25.3 million unclaimed, as reported on 920 WMOK.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlip.com

Illinois Governor Issues Another Covid Emergency Declaration

(Springfield, IL) Despite insistence that the Covid emergencies will end, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has made yet another disaster declaration. This is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March of 2020, as the Coronavirus began its spread across the globe. The Governor said in January that he will stop making the declarations in early May, which coincides with President Joe Biden’s current goal date for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the immediate area that still operates under emergency orders…the last border state to end those powers was Kentucky, which did so 11 months ago in March of 2022. (Wisconsin’s emergency declarations ended in March of 2021)
ILLINOIS STATE
tspr.org

Death investigation in Macomb

Crime scene specialists are handling a death investigation on Wheeler Circle in Macomb. Police said the investigation began at about 5:44 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were still processing the scene as of mid-afternoon. Police said there is no active threat. The Macomb Police Department said it has received assistance from...
MACOMB, IL
fox32chicago.com

$1M winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Cook County

NORTHBROOK, Ill. - One lucky Illinois Lottery player is $1 million richer after a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Cook County. This is now the second Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of $1 million or more playing Mega Millions already this year. The winning ticket...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Civic Center expecting thousands this weekend

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center is anticipating large crowds this weekend. According to a press release, around 10,000 people are expected to visit the Civic Center for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and Mid-West Truck and Trailer Show and Convention Saturday. Director of Sales and Marketing...
PEORIA, IL
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory for some counties. Here's the latest

..A Band of Wet Accumulating Snow Likely... .A winter system is still expected to bring accumulating heavy, wet snow to a portion of the area late tonight into Thursday. Recent trends have shifted the storm track a bit further south and east, resulting in lower confidence in where the accompanying band of heaviest snow will fall and how much is to be expected. The highest snow rates are still anticipated Thursday morning between daybreak and noon across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Pay close attention to the forecast if you have travel plans Thursday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
977wmoi.com

Lloyd James Cochran

Lloyd James Cochran was born at home in Oquawka, IL on October 18, 1932 to George and Anna Gertrude Cochran. He was the oldest of 7 children. He passed away on February 10, 2023 at the age of 90. After graduating from Oquawka High School in 1950, Lloyd worked a...
OQUAWKA, IL

