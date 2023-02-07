ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Jordan, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UpNorthLive.com

TART Trails aims to improve and expand trail network

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation is working with Traverse City to improve and expand its trail network. The project is happening between West End Beach and the intersection of Peninsula Drive and Eastern Avenue. TART is not only planning to extend the trail along...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Cornwall Flooding Dam at risk for removal

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The future of a popular recreational spot in Cheboygan County is up in the air due to safety issues. The Cornwall Flooding Dam was built in the 1960s in the center of the Pigeon River Country State Forest. The formed lake is a beloved area...
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Florist warns customers of Valentine's scams

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Valentine's Day is quickly approaching and you may be looking to order flowers for your sweetheart. But it's best to be on the lookout for a potential scam before you rush to place that online order. Valentine's Day is the busiest day of the year...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Luzerne man arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon

OSCODA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Luzerne man was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon Thursday after allegedly brandishing a gun while demanding utility workers leave his property, according to Michigan State Police. Utility workers were running fiber optic cable across a driveway. The workers had a permit and...
LUZERNE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy