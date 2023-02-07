Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Cardboard Classic returns to inspire creativity while promoting safety
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A yearly tradition in Grand Traverse County has always aimed to bring out the creativity in people, while also keeping them safe. On Saturday, the annual Cardboard Classic was held at Carly's Hill in Fife Lake for the tenth year. The Snow Fun Day...
TART Trails aims to improve and expand trail network
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation is working with Traverse City to improve and expand its trail network. The project is happening between West End Beach and the intersection of Peninsula Drive and Eastern Avenue. TART is not only planning to extend the trail along...
Cornwall Flooding Dam at risk for removal
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The future of a popular recreational spot in Cheboygan County is up in the air due to safety issues. The Cornwall Flooding Dam was built in the 1960s in the center of the Pigeon River Country State Forest. The formed lake is a beloved area...
Florist warns customers of Valentine's scams
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Valentine's Day is quickly approaching and you may be looking to order flowers for your sweetheart. But it's best to be on the lookout for a potential scam before you rush to place that online order. Valentine's Day is the busiest day of the year...
Luzerne man arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon
OSCODA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Luzerne man was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon Thursday after allegedly brandishing a gun while demanding utility workers leave his property, according to Michigan State Police. Utility workers were running fiber optic cable across a driveway. The workers had a permit and...
Woman who shot and killed boyfriend sentenced up to 15 years in prison
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Emmet County woman who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing her boyfriend was sentenced Thursday to a maximum of 15 years in prison, minimum of five years. As part of a plea deal, Heather Mogg, 49, pleaded guilty to manslaughter with intent but without...
