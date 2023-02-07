ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highway Patrol arrests suspects after chase from Findlay to Bowling Green

By Jessica Orozco
The Lima News
 6 days ago
LIMA — A Toledo man and six other individuals are in custody after fleeing the Ohio State Highway Patrol and crashing a stolen car on the Bluelick Road ramp in Lima.

Marvin Burwell, 20, was stopped in Bowling Green for a traffic violation with six passengers in the car. According to the Findlay Post, Burwell was the driver in the early Tuesday morning pursuit, but officers don’t yet know if anyone else who was in the car in Bowling Green was involved.

The Highway Patrol will refer Burwell to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office to ask for fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property and misdemeanor failure to comply charges.

The stopped car in Bowling Green is believed to have been used to pick Burwell up from Lima. The pursuit began in Findlay when a Dodge Charger was seen going 85 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 75.

The car crashed on the Bluelick Road ramp and troopers were unable to locate its occupants after a thorough search of the area.

The incident led to a two-hour delay for students at Bath schools, but in a message sent through the school’s alert messenger system, superintendent Rich Dackin said that classes would resume after the delay, based on information he received from law enforcement.

The Lima News

Lima, OH
