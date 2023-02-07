Read full article on original website
wxhc.com
Women’s Track and Field, Track and Field: Cortland Women Shine at Fasttrack National and RIT Meets
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. and ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Cortland women’s indoor track and field team sent competitors to two meets on Friday, with some going to the Fasttrack National Invitational at Ocean Breeze in Staten Island and others at the RIT Friday Meet #2.
wxhc.com
Women’s Basketball: Cortland Secures SUNYAC Second Seed with 74-37 Win at Oswego
OSWEGO, N.Y. – The Cortland women’s basketball team secured the second seed for the SUNYAC playoffs with a 74-37 win at Oswego.
wxhc.com
Wrestling: Red Dragons Sweep Rare Road/Home Double Feature
OSWEGO, N.Y. and CORTLAND, N.Y. – In a unique split-location competition, the Cortland wrestling team won a pair of dual matches on Saturday, defeating host SUNY Oswego in the afternoon, 24-13, followed by a 27-12 victory at home versus New Jersey City University in the evening.
jamesvilledewitt.org
JDHS welcomes new Assistant Principal
The leadership team at Jamesville-DeWitt High School has a new addition. Ms. María De Jesús was appointed Assistant Principal by the Board of Education Monday night. A hiring committee of stakeholders selected De Jesús after interviewing multiple candidates last month. “I am incredibly grateful to have this...
New York touts first Southern Tier cannabis dispensary opening
New York state officials maintain the opening of the first of Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses in the Southern Tier advances New York State’s Seeding Opportunity Initiative.© Shutterstock Additionally, the action brings to fruition the state’s goals of cannabis licensing equity, prioritizing providing licenses to justice-involved individuals who are people with a cannabis conviction or […] The post New York touts first Southern Tier cannabis dispensary opening appeared first on Financial Regulation News.
First adult-use cannabis dispensary in Upstate NY, Southern Tier opens for business
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — The first adult-use cannabis dispensary north of New York City opened for business Friday on Court Street in Binghamton. It's no short drive for Western New Yorkers, at seven hours round-trip, but it is half the distance to the next-closest legal dispensaries in Manhattan. Just Breathe....
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Soaring 4-star wing with ‘Cuse in top 3 set to decide
Syracuse basketball coaches will know in the coming days whether they have landed Rochester, N.Y., native Damarius Owens, a 2024 four-star wing who visited the Hill last fall. As first reported by the fabulous On3 national analyst Joe Tipton, the 6-foot-7 guard/forward plans to make his commitment announcement on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
wxhc.com
Women’s Ice Hockey: Cortland Blanks Oswego, 2-0, in Key NEWHL Win
OSWEGO, N.Y. – The Cortland women’s ice hockey team scored a pair of third-period goals in defeating Oswego, 2-0, Friday night in NEWHL action. With the win, the Red Dragons improved to 16-6 overall and 11-4 in the conference and moved into second place in the league standings. The Lakers dropped to 13-10-1 and 10-6-1.
wxhc.com
Men’s Basketball: Cortland Falls at No. 11 Oswego
OSWEGO, N.Y. – Oswego shot 56 percent from the field, including 13-of-27 (48 percent) from 3-point range, and the nationally 11th-ranked Lakers defeated visiting Cortland, 102-62, in a SUNYAC men’s basketball contest.
U-Haul Trailer Missing Out Of Syracuse Area Mysteriously Returned 14 Years Later
How did you miss this story from 2018? A missing U-Haul trailer was returned 14 years later after going missing in Syracuse. Weird right?. Where was this trailer for more than 14 years? Was it truly moving across America? Over the weekend, I stumbled into a YouTube rabbit hole of missing objects showing up long after they go missing. I was starting to fall asleep when a video about Syracuse caught my little ears.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Judah Mintz outplaying his 4-star ranking, scout says
Judah Mintz came to the Hill as part of a solid six-member 2022 recruiting class for Syracuse basketball. The 6-foot-3 point guard, after a standout senior year at a powerhouse high-school program, was a consensus four-star prospect in the 2022 cycle. The primary recruiting services rated him as high as No. 36 and as low as No. 82 nationally within the 2022 class.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: ‘Cuse gets into mix for talented big man from Finland
As we’ve detailed on numerous occasions lately, Syracuse basketball coaches have made around 15 scholarship offers to a variety of four-star and five-star prospects in the 2024 class. And not too long ago, the Orange picked up its first 2024 pledge, as four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore from New...
Daily Orange
Joey Spallina leads offensive onslaught in Syracuse’s 20-7 win over UAlbany
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. This was supposed to happen. Joey Spallina, Syracuse’s new No. 22, was highly touted as the nation’s best recruit, considered Syracuse’s next great attack before he even took the field. But Spallina, along with the rest of the Orange’s offense, had an underwhelming debut, resulting in only one goal off 15 shots.
APW Central School District Early Dismissal, Friday 2/10/23
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Following is a message from the APW Central School District concerning early dismissal for the Junior and Senior High School:. Tomorrow, Friday, February 10, 2023 APW JSHS will dismiss at 10:58 a.m. and the Elementary will dismiss at 12:10 p.m. for Parent Teacher Conferences. There will be no a.m. or p.m. UPK.
Upstate New York’s first legal recreational marijuana dispensary opens Friday
Binghamton, N. Y. — Starting Friday, downtown Binghamton will host the first New York state-licensed dispensary selling legal recreational marijuana outside of New York City. The shop, Just Breathe at 75 Court St., opens at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Its opening marks the third for a state-licensed weed...
Favorite Twin Tiers Restaurants For Delicious Lasagna
I love lasagna. I can't really express enough just how much I love lasagna. Of all the Italian foods that I have consumed, unless there's something I've never tasted before and I find that hard to believe, lasagna is tops when it comes to Italian food. Lasagna is probably in...
cnycentral.com
From mild to warm to record warmth this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Sunday turned out just as we expected, nice and sunny, few high thin clouds and highs in the mid to upper 40s with light winds. Tonight we still have a few high clouds in the sky otherwise generally clear and cold with lows near 20 for Syracuse, but in the teens for locations outside of Syracuse.
Nice Catch! CNY Angler Shows Off Her Biggest Yet
While Mother Nature has been mostly uncooperative this season when it comes to accommodating local snowmobilers, there are many ways to find fun in a Central New York winter. An angler from Oneonta had quite a blast reeling in the biggest fish she's ever caught. And, while she released the smallmouth bass without an official weight or length, Kayla Eramo has pictures to prove it.
Broome County desperate for workers
The county government is struggling to fill about 400 open positions.
