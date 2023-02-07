ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wxhc.com

Wrestling: Red Dragons Sweep Rare Road/Home Double Feature

OSWEGO, N.Y. and CORTLAND, N.Y. – In a unique split-location competition, the Cortland wrestling team won a pair of dual matches on Saturday, defeating host SUNY Oswego in the afternoon, 24-13, followed by a 27-12 victory at home versus New Jersey City University in the evening.
CORTLAND, NY
jamesvilledewitt.org

JDHS welcomes new Assistant Principal

The leadership team at Jamesville-DeWitt High School has a new addition. Ms. María De Jesús was appointed Assistant Principal by the Board of Education Monday night. A hiring committee of stakeholders selected De Jesús after interviewing multiple candidates last month. “I am incredibly grateful to have this...
Financial Regulation News

New York touts first Southern Tier cannabis dispensary opening

New York state officials maintain the opening of the first of Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses in the Southern Tier advances New York State’s Seeding Opportunity Initiative.© Shutterstock Additionally, the action brings to fruition the state’s goals of cannabis licensing equity, prioritizing providing licenses to justice-involved individuals who are people with a cannabis conviction or […] The post New York touts first Southern Tier cannabis dispensary opening appeared first on Financial Regulation News.
BINGHAMTON, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Soaring 4-star wing with ‘Cuse in top 3 set to decide

Syracuse basketball coaches will know in the coming days whether they have landed Rochester, N.Y., native Damarius Owens, a 2024 four-star wing who visited the Hill last fall. As first reported by the fabulous On3 national analyst Joe Tipton, the 6-foot-7 guard/forward plans to make his commitment announcement on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Women’s Ice Hockey: Cortland Blanks Oswego, 2-0, in Key NEWHL Win

OSWEGO, N.Y. – The Cortland women’s ice hockey team scored a pair of third-period goals in defeating Oswego, 2-0, Friday night in NEWHL action. With the win, the Red Dragons improved to 16-6 overall and 11-4 in the conference and moved into second place in the league standings. The Lakers dropped to 13-10-1 and 10-6-1.
OSWEGO, NY
wxhc.com

Men’s Basketball: Cortland Falls at No. 11 Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. – Oswego shot 56 percent from the field, including 13-of-27 (48 percent) from 3-point range, and the nationally 11th-ranked Lakers defeated visiting Cortland, 102-62, in a SUNYAC men’s basketball contest.
OSWEGO, NY
WIBX 950

U-Haul Trailer Missing Out Of Syracuse Area Mysteriously Returned 14 Years Later

How did you miss this story from 2018? A missing U-Haul trailer was returned 14 years later after going missing in Syracuse. Weird right?. Where was this trailer for more than 14 years? Was it truly moving across America? Over the weekend, I stumbled into a YouTube rabbit hole of missing objects showing up long after they go missing. I was starting to fall asleep when a video about Syracuse caught my little ears.
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Judah Mintz outplaying his 4-star ranking, scout says

Judah Mintz came to the Hill as part of a solid six-member 2022 recruiting class for Syracuse basketball. The 6-foot-3 point guard, after a standout senior year at a powerhouse high-school program, was a consensus four-star prospect in the 2022 cycle. The primary recruiting services rated him as high as No. 36 and as low as No. 82 nationally within the 2022 class.
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: ‘Cuse gets into mix for talented big man from Finland

As we’ve detailed on numerous occasions lately, Syracuse basketball coaches have made around 15 scholarship offers to a variety of four-star and five-star prospects in the 2024 class. And not too long ago, the Orange picked up its first 2024 pledge, as four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore from New...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Joey Spallina leads offensive onslaught in Syracuse’s 20-7 win over UAlbany

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. This was supposed to happen. Joey Spallina, Syracuse’s new No. 22, was highly touted as the nation’s best recruit, considered Syracuse’s next great attack before he even took the field. But Spallina, along with the rest of the Orange’s offense, had an underwhelming debut, resulting in only one goal off 15 shots.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

From mild to warm to record warmth this week

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Sunday turned out just as we expected, nice and sunny, few high thin clouds and highs in the mid to upper 40s with light winds. Tonight we still have a few high clouds in the sky otherwise generally clear and cold with lows near 20 for Syracuse, but in the teens for locations outside of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Nice Catch! CNY Angler Shows Off Her Biggest Yet

While Mother Nature has been mostly uncooperative this season when it comes to accommodating local snowmobilers, there are many ways to find fun in a Central New York winter. An angler from Oneonta had quite a blast reeling in the biggest fish she's ever caught. And, while she released the smallmouth bass without an official weight or length, Kayla Eramo has pictures to prove it.
ONEONTA, NY

