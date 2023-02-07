Area groups are encouraged to apply for emergency food and shelter funds through the Kendall County Health Department

Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Forest Preserve District eyeing summer opening for Pickerill Estate House
The Kendall County Forest Preserve District is looking at a summer opening for the Pickerill Estate House located at the Pickerill-Pigott Forest Preserve in Yorkville. Forest District President Brian DeBolt says there still is a lot of work to do on the house, but things are moving along due to the relatively nice weather this winter.
WSPY NEWS
Five teens hospitalized after crash with tree in Kane County
Five teens remain in the hospital, one in critical condition, after a crash with a tree early Saturday morning in the area of Dietrich Road and Brier Hill Road in unincorporated Hampshire Township in Kane County, just west of Huntley. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says that a sixteen-year-old girl,...
WSPY NEWS
Rockford man dead after crash in northern DeKalb County
A Rockford man is dead following a three-vehicle crash in northern DeKalb County Friday afternoon. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 57-year-old Greg S. Knapp, of Rockford. The sheriff's office says that a nineteen-year-old Rochelle man had crossed the center line on Glidden Road at River Lane in Kingston Township and hit Knapp's vehicle head-on. A third vehicle had swerved to avoid the crash and sustained minor damage.
WSPY NEWS
Small plane makes emergency landing east of DeKalb
A two-seat plane made an emergency landing east of DeKalb Saturday afternoon. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says the pilot, who is from Sussex, Wisconsin, was forced to land in a field at Pleasant Street and Airport Road just after two in the afternoon due to the plane losing power.
WSPY NEWS
Sandwich City Council reevaluating bimonthly meetings
The Sandwich City Council is reevaluating its bimonthly meeting schedule. The council currently meets on the first and third Mondays of month with a voting meeting first and a discussion meeting right after. It previously met weekly, alternating between voting and discussion meetings. Alderman Rich Robinson says he's not seeing...
WSPY NEWS
'If these walls could speak'; Artist explains sound piece at Farnsworth House
Multidisciplinary artist David Wallace Haskins is using sound as art at a special exhibition at the Farnsworth House in Plano. The Memory of Glass exhibit features a soundscape being amplified by the glass walls of the house. Wallace Haskings says the he recorded some of the sounds used in the project.
Clemency is denied for Downers Grove teen's convicted killer
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A Downers Grove family is relieved and thankful that their loved one's murderer will not go free.We have told you about the shock and struggle for the family of Bridget Drobney, who was raped and murdered in a downstate cornfield back in 1985.Drobney's convicted killer, Robert G. Turner, had been asking the Illinois Prisoner Review Board to let him out of prison. As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Saturday night, Turner's petition for clemency was rejected.The family was overcome with relief upon opening the letter."I read it, and I started crying," said Drobney's mother, Cathy...
WSPY NEWS
Man shot by police in Aurora now facing charges
A man who was shot and wounded by police after allegedly charging an officer with two knives in the 900 block of Colorado Avenue in Aurora is now facing charges. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office is charging 21-year-old Kristopher I. Cross with attempted murder, unlawful restraint, aggravated assault to a police officer, and aggravated use of a deadly weapon.
WSPY NEWS
City of Yorkville to celebrate St. Patrick's Day two weekends in a row
The City of Yorkville is celebrating St. Patrick's Day on Saturday, March 11 and Saturday, March 18. On March 11 there will be a 5K run to benefit CASA Kendall County along with live music at South Bank Original Barbeque. The 5K starts at nine in the morning. On March...
