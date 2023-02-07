Area groups are encouraged to apply for emergency food and shelter funds through the Kendall County Health Department

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A Downers Grove family is relieved and thankful that their loved one's murderer will not go free.We have told you about the shock and struggle for the family of Bridget Drobney, who was raped and murdered in a downstate cornfield back in 1985.Drobney's convicted killer, Robert G. Turner, had been asking the Illinois Prisoner Review Board to let him out of prison. As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Saturday night, Turner's petition for clemency was rejected.The family was overcome with relief upon opening the letter."I read it, and I started crying," said Drobney's mother, Cathy...

DOWNERS GROVE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO