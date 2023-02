Boston College Women’s Hockey went down to Allston on Saturday evening in need of a big road win, a big three points, and a big victory in the Battle of Comm Ave, and the Eagles did just enough to make it happen. After a hot start and a two goal lead, Boston College had to weather a late BU flurry (as well as some strange clock shenanigans from the crew at Walter Brown Arena) to come away with the 2-1 win, putting themselves in a great position going into the final weekend of the regular season.

