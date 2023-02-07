ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

RCSD shares the love with homemade, printable Valentine's Day cards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Love is in the air! And Columbia's local law enforcement officials are getting into the spirit. The Richland County Sheriff's Department is sharing the love with homemade, printable Valentine's Day cards. Each card has a heartfelt or punny message to share with viewers, along with...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Flood Recovery: Parts of Columbia Riverwalk closed temporarily

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of West Columbia announced Sunday that portions of the West Columbia Riverwalk will be closed off temporarily to the public due to flooding. Officials urge residents to steer clear of the Moffatt Street Entrance on 100 Riverside Drive to the West Columbia...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Night to Shine, 5th annual event in Kershaw County

An event in Kershaw county, that simply spreads joy. The annual night to shine experience, was in full force Friday night. It's a night where special needs children ages 14 and older, get a chance at an unforgettable prom experience. “I love coming here and dancing, singing karaoke and dancing...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wach.com

ODPS: One dog alive, another dead after Orangeburg fire

ORANGEBURG, SC (WACH) — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS) says one dog is dead and another is actively being treated after a structure fire Friday evening in Orangeburg. The ODPS Fire Department says they responded to the blaze on Fall Street around 5:42 p.m. After fire suppression...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

RCSD: Missing 12-year-old girl found safe and returned home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a 12-year-old girl who went missing in the early hours of Friday morning was found safe and returned home to her family. Her dog was also found. ---- Previous Coverage Below ---- The Richland County Sheriff's Department is searching...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

ACSO: Aiken teen missing since Wednesday found safe

AIKEN, SC (WACH) — 15-year-old Elena Hinson, who was missing since Wednesday, has been found safe and returned home to her family. The Aiken County Sheriff's Office continues the search for an Aiken teenager who went missing on February 8. Authorities say 15-year-old Elena Hinson was last spotted leaving...
AIKEN, SC
wach.com

Fans flock to Colonial Life Arena for undefeated battle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Fans have flocked to Colonial Life Arena for what many are describing as "the game of the year" between the No. 1 ranked South Carolina women's basketball team and No. 3 LSU. These two teams are the last two undefeated teams left in women's college...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Coroner identifies Lugoff man killed in early morning motorcycle crash

ELGIN, SC (WACH) — The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash early Friday morning as 59-year-old Barry John Artlip. The accident occurred at the intersection of Highway Church Road and Steven Campbell Road in Elgin. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Artlip...
ELGIN, SC
wach.com

Dawn Staley previews showdown against No. 3 LSU

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The No. 1 ranked South Carolina women's basketball team is preparing for another huge game. The Gamecocks host No. 3 LSU on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena. It's a game between the last two undefeated teams in women's basketball. Whoever wins, will sit alone at...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Richland Two resumes school lunch debt policy after USDA waiver ends

COLUMBIA, SC — Since 2021, all meals in Richland School District Two were free for all students under a pandemic related federal waiver, now as the waivers end school districts like Richland Two have to deal with offsetting an unpaid meal debt of nearly $500,000. “We now want to...
COLUMBIA, SC

