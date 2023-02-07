Read full article on original website
RCSD shares the love with homemade, printable Valentine's Day cards
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Love is in the air! And Columbia's local law enforcement officials are getting into the spirit. The Richland County Sheriff's Department is sharing the love with homemade, printable Valentine's Day cards. Each card has a heartfelt or punny message to share with viewers, along with...
Flood Recovery: Parts of Columbia Riverwalk closed temporarily
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of West Columbia announced Sunday that portions of the West Columbia Riverwalk will be closed off temporarily to the public due to flooding. Officials urge residents to steer clear of the Moffatt Street Entrance on 100 Riverside Drive to the West Columbia...
Night to Shine, 5th annual event in Kershaw County
An event in Kershaw county, that simply spreads joy. The annual night to shine experience, was in full force Friday night. It's a night where special needs children ages 14 and older, get a chance at an unforgettable prom experience. “I love coming here and dancing, singing karaoke and dancing...
A third murder leads Bishopville leaders to install security cameras off Sumter Highway
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WACH) — Leaders are taking action by installing additional security cameras in Bishopville following the recent murder of a 76-year-old man at a local KFC restaurant. In the last two years, multiple violent crimes have occurred at the busy intersection of 1-20 and Sumter Highway. The regained...
ODPS: One dog alive, another dead after Orangeburg fire
ORANGEBURG, SC (WACH) — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS) says one dog is dead and another is actively being treated after a structure fire Friday evening in Orangeburg. The ODPS Fire Department says they responded to the blaze on Fall Street around 5:42 p.m. After fire suppression...
RCSD: Missing 12-year-old girl found safe and returned home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a 12-year-old girl who went missing in the early hours of Friday morning was found safe and returned home to her family. Her dog was also found. ---- Previous Coverage Below ---- The Richland County Sheriff's Department is searching...
ACSO: Aiken teen missing since Wednesday found safe
AIKEN, SC (WACH) — 15-year-old Elena Hinson, who was missing since Wednesday, has been found safe and returned home to her family. The Aiken County Sheriff's Office continues the search for an Aiken teenager who went missing on February 8. Authorities say 15-year-old Elena Hinson was last spotted leaving...
Skies warm and clear out for the start of the week before rain returns
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Rain from the weekend will finally clear up for the start of the week. We get a nice stretch of sunny and dry weather for the first couple of days of the week. Skies start to see a couple of clouds move in by Tuesday and...
Law Enforcement trains for more than crime, deputies are also skilled in crisis prevention
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Law enforcement agencies across the Midlands are experiencing more mental health calls than ever before. The unpredictable nature of the job is about more than fighting crime, it has become a profession that requires training for almost anything. In the past two weeks, two area...
Fans flock to Colonial Life Arena for undefeated battle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Fans have flocked to Colonial Life Arena for what many are describing as "the game of the year" between the No. 1 ranked South Carolina women's basketball team and No. 3 LSU. These two teams are the last two undefeated teams left in women's college...
Coroner identifies Lugoff man killed in early morning motorcycle crash
ELGIN, SC (WACH) — The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash early Friday morning as 59-year-old Barry John Artlip. The accident occurred at the intersection of Highway Church Road and Steven Campbell Road in Elgin. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Artlip...
SCHP: One person dead after vehicle crashes, overturns in Sumter County
SUMTER, SC (WACH) — One person died Sunday morning following a single-vehicle accident in Sumter County. The incident occurred around 7:22 a.m. on US-15 near Biddle Road, just north of Sumter. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 25-year-old driver from Lee County was traveling north on US-15...
Teen who stabbed adoptive parents, killing one, served in family court, sheriff says
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A 15-year-old who Kershaw County officials say stabbed both of his newly adoptive parents, killing the mother and injuring the father, was served five juvenile petitions on Friday, according to Sheriff Lee Boan. The teen was served in a family court hearing for murder,...
Dawn Staley previews showdown against No. 3 LSU
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The No. 1 ranked South Carolina women's basketball team is preparing for another huge game. The Gamecocks host No. 3 LSU on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena. It's a game between the last two undefeated teams in women's basketball. Whoever wins, will sit alone at...
Gamecocks snap eight game losing streak with last minute win at Ole Miss
(WACH) — For the first time in nearly a month, South Carolina Men's Basketball left the court Saturday with a win. The Gamecocks defeated Ole Miss on the road, 64-59 snapping an eight game losing streak despite South Carolina never holding a lead in the opening half. They stayed...
Richland Two resumes school lunch debt policy after USDA waiver ends
COLUMBIA, SC — Since 2021, all meals in Richland School District Two were free for all students under a pandemic related federal waiver, now as the waivers end school districts like Richland Two have to deal with offsetting an unpaid meal debt of nearly $500,000. “We now want to...
"It's women's basketball at its finest": No. 1 Gamecocks lock in on No. 3 LSU
(WACH) - The No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball team will host No.3 LSU in a sold-out Sunday showdown. "It's women's basketball at its finest," said South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley. "You take sole possession of first place in the regular season conference play so yeah it's...
