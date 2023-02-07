Read full article on original website
Collider
New 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Character Posters Highlight the Faces of the Upcoming Adventure
Paramount Pictures has released a new batch of character posters for Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Based on the classic Hasbro role-playing game, the movie follows a charming thief (Chris Pine) and a band of unlikely adventurers as they undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. The film was directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who previously helmed titles such as Game Night, Vacation, and were even attached to direct The Flash at one point, before being replaced by Andy Muschietti.
Collider
Blumhouse’s ’The Exorcist' Reboot Adds ’Once Upon a Time’s Raphael Sbarge
Another name has joined an iconic franchise, as it has been revealed that Raphael Sbarge has joined the cast of Universal Pictures' upcoming horror film The Exorcist, which is due to hit theaters in October 2023. According to Deadline, Sbarge has joined the cast as the pastor in the film, which is slated to be the first in a new trilogy. While details on the film remain closely guarded, the film will be a continuation of the story first seen in the original 1973 adaptation of the same name.
Collider
First ‘Fast X’ Trailer: Jason Momoa Swears Revenge on Vin Diesel’s Family
The first official trailer for the next installment in the long and storied Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, has finally been released, showcasing the crazy action and family drama that has become synonymous with the Vin Diesel led blockbuster series. The trailer for the film debuts just a few months ahead of its scheduled theatrical release on May 19, 2023, with Fast X set to be the first part of the two-film conclusion to the series.
Collider
How 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Sets Up a Sequel
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Teen Wolf: The Movie follows Scott McCall, played by Tyler Posey, as he returns to Beacon Hills to help Chris Argent, played by JR Bourne, carry out a ritual that might allow Allison's (Crystal Reed) soul to cross over. However, when Allison is brought back to life, along with the Nogitsune, who begins manipulating her, things get complicated. Joining them is Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Shelley Henning, Dylan Sprayberry, Linden Ashby, Melissa Ponzio, Ryan Kelley and Tyler Hoechlin. The film premiered on Paramount+ on January 26, but it didn’t just revive the series without leaving the possibility of another return.
Collider
'Top Gun: Maverick' & 9 Modern Bromance Movies to Watch On Valentine's Day and Beyond
Across the decades (and Valentine's Day season), bromance movies like Top Gun, Lethal Weapon, and Dumb and Dumber have brought various audiences tales of friendship and the male bond through thick and thin. From the buddy cop genre to modern-day love stories, the last decade has produced a wide range of refreshing stories for a wide-ranging viewership. A foundational element for this genre is the power of friendship and the exploration of that relationship.
Collider
Melanie Lynskey’s Best Role Was This Underrated ‘90s Classic With Kate Winslet
Melanie Lynskey was an acting powerhouse long before her softly ferocious performance as Kathleen in The Last of Us. Although the actress didn't receive leading roles until the mid-2010s, the indisputable magnitude of her performances etched themselves into the minds of casual moviegoers and film buffs alike. But I'm a Cheerleader, Ever After, Up in the Air, Don't Look Up, Showtime's psychological thriller Yellowjackets — the list is ongoing and endless, and rightfully so. Cinephiles in particular associate Lynskey with her stunning turn as Pauline Parker in Peter Jackson's Heavenly Creatures, a debut performance so meticulously layered and unbearably intense, it's almost unfair. How can a teenager already be this talented, especially without formal training? Pauline remains one of Lynskey's best roles to date and foreshadows her career trajectory as a character actor first and foremost; a woman who favors complex roles and reflects said complexity back upon her audience with unflinching intensity.
Collider
'The Outwaters' Review: Found Footage Horror Has Never Looked Quite Like This
So you want to make a horror film. Specifically, you want to create one that makes use of the found footage framing to tell your story. How do you go about it? Well, there is no one way to do so as the scrappy subgenre has proven to be a refreshingly expansive one with distinctly macabre visions to be found in many of them. In The Outwaters, the feature debut from writer-director Robbie Banfitch, who also stars, it can initially seem like it is drawing from the foundational The Blair Witch Project in how it establishes itself. While it trades the forest setting for a windy desert, there is much that feels like something you’ve seen before. That is until it takes a plunge into a cosmic nightmare that rips the air right from your lungs, leaving us wandering through a hellscape from which there is no respite. It is rather meandering on the journey it takes to get there, but the destination remains worth the trip all the same.
Collider
'Yellowstone' and 9 of the Best Neo-Western Shows On TV
Yellowstone is a bonafide television phenomenon. The neo-Western show follows the territorial conflicts between the Dutton family, owners and operators of the Yellowstone Ranch in Montana, and the numerous people encroaching on its vast and plentiful lands. The show has spawned two prequels and numerous other projects, cementing it as one of the most successful franchises in modern tv.
Collider
'You' Showrunner Sera Gamble Already Has Ideas for Season 5
Last week, Joe Goldberg returned to our screens with the release of You Season 4 Part 1. Though we're still waiting for Season 4 Part 2, showrunner Sera Gamble revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that she already has plans for Season 5. Unlike the show's prior three seasons, Season 4...
Collider
From 'Babylon' to 'The Whale': The 10 Most Misunderstood Movies of 2022
It can take time for a movie to find its audience. This is one reason why the very concept of a cult film exists - certain movies come out, and are met with either a collective shrug from the public at large or a mixed to negative response from critics. It happens every year, but at the same time, as the years go by, more and more films are re-evaluated and come to be seen in a different light.
Collider
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’s Action-Packed Marketing Push Starts Now With “Wick Week”
The Super Bowl may be over, but that doesn’t mean the cinematic fun has to stop there. While most upcoming mega-blockbuster films saved their big moment for the Big Game, one action hero can’t be contained by just one Super Bowl spot. That action hero John Wick and Lionsgate have marked the next five days as “Wick Week” to promote the upcoming release of the highly anticipated action sequel. As many fans know, John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to explode into theaters in March.
Collider
From 'Game of Thrones' to 'The Sopranos': The 10 Most Iconic "Sunday Night" HBO Shows, Ranked
The Last of Us is currently airing on Sunday nights, dominating the social media conversation and cementing its place as a TV phenomenon. Before it, The White Lotus fulfilled that duty, and before it, it was all about House of the Dragon. For years, HBO has owned Sunday night. Redefining...
Collider
'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 5: Release Window, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far
Who Is in the Cast of Star Trek: Discovery Season 5?. Who Is the Crew Behind Star Trek Discovery Season 5?. Is There a Trailer for Star Trek: Discovery Season 5?. Great news Trekkies, not only is Star Trek: Picard coming out with a new season in February, but it won’t be long until there’s a new season of Star Trek: Discovery as well. The adventures of Captain Burham and the rest of the crew in the 32nd Century will be continuing when Season 5 of Discovery lands on Paramount+ later this year.
Collider
New 'The Last of Us' Episode 5 Image Reveals Henry and Sam's Hiding Spot
The Last of Us episode four introduced us to an unfamiliar scenario. It took Joel and Ellie to Kansas City, straight into an ambush with a rebel group that has managed to overthrow FEDRA and free the city. The group is led by a new character, Kathleen, played by Melanie Lynskey, who is on a revenge drive and is looking for Henry and Sam. To tease the upcoming storyline, the official Twitter account of the series revealed a new look at the duo.
Collider
Orlando Bloom to Star in and Produce Boxing Thriller 'The Cut'
Orlando Bloom has found his next gig as the leading man. The Pirates of the Caribbean star has been cast to play the lead in an upcoming psychological thriller titled, The Cut according to a report from Deadline. This new role will see Bloom in a part different from the swashbuckling epic roles for which he's best recognized. In The Cut, Bloom will play a retired boxer who decides to suspend his retirement in order to defend his championship title. Like most of his recent projects, Bloom will equally serve as the executive producer on The Cut.
Collider
'You' Season 4 Episode 3 Recap: No Use Pointing Fingers
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 3 of You.Season 4 of You boldly changes the series formula by turning Joe (Penn Badgley) into the new target of an obsessive serial killer. After Love’s (Victoria Pedretti) tragic demise at the end of Season 3, You was in dire need of bringing someone new to keep Joe on his toes, and by Season 4, Episode 3, it’s clear this new killer is the best when it comes to stalking. By now, Joe is losing his patience, and in “Eat the Rich,” You’s protagonist is forced to return to his old murderous ways. It’s too soon to know where Joe’s new killer friend will take him. Still, Episode 3 finally reveals the killer’s true intentions.
Collider
New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Trailer Prepares Audiences for the Last Ride
During the Super Bowl, Marvel Studios unveiled a new TV spot for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The sequel is the last chapter in James Gunn's beloved trilogy and marks the filmmaker's final contribution to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Set years after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Guardians of...
Collider
First ‘The Flash’ Trailer Reveals the Return of Michael Keaton's Batman
The first trailer for The Flash is here, taking us on a journey through DC’s Multiverse by the side of the Scarlet Speedster. Starring Ezra Miller as the titular hero, the movie is one of the remaining DC movies developed before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios and began restructuring the DC Extended Universe.
Collider
'Nothing Lasts Forever’ Review: Showtime Documentary Questions How Much Diamonds Are Really Worth
The best way to encapsulate the experience of watching Nothing Lasts Forever, the fascinating Showtime documentary about the diamond industry from director Jason Kohn, is to discuss a different film that would initially seem to be about as far away from this one as possible. Specifically, it is the 1980 horror film Cannibal Holocaust that Kohn makes an explicit reference to about midway through his dissection of this subject. How in the world could one create a connection between a grimy exploitation picture and a more grounded documentary about a real industry? Well, when interviewing the now former executive vice president of the De Beers diamond company Stephen Lussier, the film makes use of the mesmerizing main theme from Cannibal Holocaust by the late composer Riz Ortolani. For those who haven’t heard it, said score starts out simply enough with an acoustic guitar shifting into more soaring and ethereal tones that creep their way under your skin. When mixed with the voice of Lussier, dubiously professing the values of his company over the top of footage of the Earth being torn apart, Kohn’s distinct vision hardens into a sharp critique.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Episode 5: Craig Mazin Reveals [SPOILER]'s Death Was Originally More Brutal
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 5, Endure and Survive.After many somber moments in the previous episodes, The Last of Us Episode 5, ‘Endure and Survive,’ revisited the much familiar action sequences the games are known for and also introduced a new type of infected, the Bloaters. Episode 4 had given viewers a hint of what lies underground which Kathleen decides to deal with later, but the new episode brings out the Bloater with fire and a bang. In a new conversation with The Last of Us Podcast, co-creator Craig Mazin reveals the death of one character was initially going to be much more gruesome than what appeared the screen.
