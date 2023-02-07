ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, IA

Richard D. (Dick) Ratliff, 86, of Shenandoah, Iowa

Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Dick passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
SHENANDOAH, IA
KMA Sports presents Five Questions with Abby Burke

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports presents another Five Questions feature with one of KMAland's top athletes. Five Questions aims to get to know area athletes on a different level -- outside of the athletic realm -- and today we present Stanton senior Abby Burke. Burke has missed the last half of...
STANTON, IA
College Softball (2/11): Nebraska, Creighton, Omaha, Kansas go 2-0

(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Creighton, Omaha and Kansas all went 2-0 while Drake, ISU and Iowa were also winners in regional college softball on Saturday. Check out the full scoreboard below. REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD. Drake 4 Iowa State 3. Iowa State 6 Northern Iowa 4. Iowa 2 Mississippi State 0.
OMAHA, NE
Atlantic kicks off postseason with rout of Clarinda

(Atlantic) -- Atlantic girls basketball made sure an upset was never in question Saturday night. The 3A No. 14 Trojans (18-4) saved their third game against Clarinda for the most dominant, stifling the Cardinals (8-14) in a 54-24 rout in a Class 3A Region 5 quarterfinal. "We made sure we...
ATLANTIC, IA
Young St. Albert boys seeing growth

(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert boys basketball is preparing for the future with a young nucleus that has made massive strides throughout the season. The Falcons enter the postseason at 3-18 with wins over Logan-Magnolia, Thomas Jefferson and Shenandoah. "It's not the season we wanted," St. Albert head coach Larry...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Jeff Zanders, 63, Malvern, IA

Visitation Location: Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to the family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern.
MALVERN, IA
Fremont County secures new voting machines

(Sidney) -- For the first time in a decade, Fremont County officials are upgrading voting machines. Earlier this week, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of new election equipment from Henry A. Adkins and Sons, Incorporated for more than $50,800. Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen tells KMA News the new scanners and tablet marking devices provide the upgrades the county needed.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Shenandoah man arrested in Red Oak

(Red Oak) – A Shenandoah man is in custody on multiple charges following his arrest in Red Oak. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 21-year-old Chad Stanley Padilla around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Padilla was charged with disorderly conduct, two counts of interference with official acts – one of which is a Class D felony – and 4th degree criminal mischief.
RED OAK, IA
Vana drops career-high, Logan-Magnolia trounces Griswold in 1A play-in

(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia (4-19) is moving on to the first round of Class 1A district action after a 72-28 blowout victory over Griswold (2-20) in the play-ins Friday. “That was the most complete game we’ve played this year,” Logan-Magnolia head coach Levi Ettleman said. “We’ve had spurts all year, so it was really good to see that. Definitely the best we’ve shot the ball and the most unselfish we’ve played. That was really the overall theme of the whole game.”
GRISWOLD, IA
Creighton's Kalkbrenner named Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award candidate

(Omaha) -- Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner is a candidate for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award. The award is presented annually to the nation's top center. Kalkbrenner has averaged 15.2 points per game while shooting 72.4% from the field. Oumar Ballo (Arizona), Armando Bacot (North Carolina), Adama Sanogo (Connecticut), Zach Edey (Purdue), Cliff...
OMAHA, NE
Cathy Dennis, 73, of Anita

Location:St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Anita. Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 16, 2023. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Visitation End:7:00 p.m. Memorials:. Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Burial will be in...
ANITA, IA
Dale Jenkins, 86, Griswold

Visitation Location: Griswold United Methodist Church. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 16, 2023. Cemetery: Whipple Cemetery with Military Honors by Griswold American Legion Post 508. Notes: www.riekenfuneralhome.com.
GRISWOLD, IA

