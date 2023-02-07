(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia (4-19) is moving on to the first round of Class 1A district action after a 72-28 blowout victory over Griswold (2-20) in the play-ins Friday. “That was the most complete game we’ve played this year,” Logan-Magnolia head coach Levi Ettleman said. “We’ve had spurts all year, so it was really good to see that. Definitely the best we’ve shot the ball and the most unselfish we’ve played. That was really the overall theme of the whole game.”

GRISWOLD, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO