wxhc.com
Homer Police and Fire Department Hold Joint Training
A training session was held last week at the Homer Fire Station with the Village of Homer Police Department and the Homer Fire Department. Homer Police Chief Pitman presented during during the training session “Opioid – Drug Exposure / Contamination Awareness & Prevention for the First Responder” presentations also included members from the Family Counseling Services, Angela Romano, and Jenny Van Cise, who conducted NARCAN training and provided members with NARCAN kits.
Cortland Man Arrested by Sheriff After Harassing 14 Year Old Via Social Media
A harassment complaint was given to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office earlier this month on February 2nd, of a juvenile victim receiving harassing messages from an adult male via social media. Through the investigation conducted by officer’s they were able to determine that 31 year old Jesse Anderson-Woodman of...
County Drug Task Force Makes Another Cocaine Bust
An investigation conducted by the Cortland County Drug Task force and the Cortland Police Department led to another drug bust of cocaine with a street worth of over $5,700. On Thursday, February 9th, the City of Cortland Police Department conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle with traffic infractions. Officers found the operator of the vehicle, 40 year old Akil Gettys of Brooklyn, to be driving without a license.
County Drug Task Force Arrests Two With Possession of Over $12k in Cocaine
Two Cortland men are facing multiple felonies following an incident that took place on Thursday, February 9th in the Village of Marathon. On February 9th, during an ongoing narcotics investigation by the Cortland County Drug Task Force, officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction in the Village of Marathon.
Women’s Track and Field, Track and Field: Cortland Women Shine at Fasttrack National and RIT Meets
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. and ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Cortland women’s indoor track and field team sent competitors to two meets on Friday, with some going to the Fasttrack National Invitational at Ocean Breeze in Staten Island and others at the RIT Friday Meet #2.
Wrestling: Red Dragons Sweep Rare Road/Home Double Feature
OSWEGO, N.Y. and CORTLAND, N.Y. – In a unique split-location competition, the Cortland wrestling team won a pair of dual matches on Saturday, defeating host SUNY Oswego in the afternoon, 24-13, followed by a 27-12 victory at home versus New Jersey City University in the evening.
Women’s Basketball: Cortland Secures SUNYAC Second Seed with 74-37 Win at Oswego
OSWEGO, N.Y. – The Cortland women’s basketball team secured the second seed for the SUNYAC playoffs with a 74-37 win at Oswego.
Gas Prices Falling: Cortland County Remains Unchanged
Gas prices are making a slow decrease once again nationally with the national average falling by 5 cents over the past week to $3.42, according to AAA. For New York, prices are down about 4 cents per gallon compared to last week and stand at $3.51. Diesel prices though, only dropping by one cent to $5.19 a gallon. Cortland County residents gas prices remain overall unchanged with a county average of $3.46 per gallon.
Women’s Ice Hockey: Cortland Clinches Second Seed in NEWHL with 5-0 win vs. Potsdam
CORTLAND, N.Y. – The Cortland women’s ice hockey team defeated Potsdam, 5-0, Saturday afternoon in NEWHL action at Alumni Arena. With the win, the Red Dragons improved to 17-6 overall and 12-4 in the conference and clinched the second seed in the upcoming league playoffs. The Bears dropped to 11-12 and 6-10.
Men’s Basketball: Cortland Falls at No. 11 Oswego
OSWEGO, N.Y. – Oswego shot 56 percent from the field, including 13-of-27 (48 percent) from 3-point range, and the nationally 11th-ranked Lakers defeated visiting Cortland, 102-62, in a SUNYAC men’s basketball contest.
Women’s Ice Hockey: Cortland Blanks Oswego, 2-0, in Key NEWHL Win
OSWEGO, N.Y. – The Cortland women’s ice hockey team scored a pair of third-period goals in defeating Oswego, 2-0, Friday night in NEWHL action. With the win, the Red Dragons improved to 16-6 overall and 11-4 in the conference and moved into second place in the league standings. The Lakers dropped to 13-10-1 and 10-6-1.
Men’s Ice Hockey: Cortland Handles Mustangs, 6-1
CORTLAND, N.Y. – The Cortland men’s hockey team scored the final five goals of the game in defeating Morrisville, 6-1, Saturday night in SUNYAC action at Alumni Arena. The Red Dragons improved to 14-8-1 overall and 9-5 in the conference. The Mustangs fell to 7-16 and 3-11.
