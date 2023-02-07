Gas prices are making a slow decrease once again nationally with the national average falling by 5 cents over the past week to $3.42, according to AAA. For New York, prices are down about 4 cents per gallon compared to last week and stand at $3.51. Diesel prices though, only dropping by one cent to $5.19 a gallon. Cortland County residents gas prices remain overall unchanged with a county average of $3.46 per gallon.

CORTLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO