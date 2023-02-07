ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPY NEWS

Man shot by police in Aurora now facing charges

A man who was shot and wounded by police after allegedly charging an officer with two knives in the 900 block of Colorado Avenue in Aurora is now facing charges. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office is charging 21-year-old Kristopher I. Cross with attempted murder, unlawful restraint, aggravated assault to a police officer, and aggravated use of a deadly weapon.
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Plainfield Walmart store closing

The Village of Plainfield is announcing that it has learned that the Walmart store at 127th Street and Route 59 will close on Friday, March 10th. Store performance is one factor for the closing. There are two other Walmart locations closing as well including one in Lincolnwood and another Homewood, according to press reports.
PLAINFIELD, IL
WSPY NEWS

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office asking people not to drink and drive over the weekend

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is reminding football fans celebrating the big game on Sunday not to drink and drive or let friends drink and drive. The sheriff's Office says anyone planning to consume alcohol or cannabis should make arrangements for a safe ride home. Someone could be assigned to be the designated driver or people can plan on using a taxi or ride share service. If a friend is about to drive impaired, the sheriff's office says to take their keys and help them get home safely.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Sandwich City Council reevaluating bimonthly meetings

The Sandwich City Council is reevaluating its bimonthly meeting schedule. The council currently meets on the first and third Mondays of month with a voting meeting first and a discussion meeting right after. It previously met weekly, alternating between voting and discussion meetings. Alderman Rich Robinson says he's not seeing...
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man facing involuntary manslaughter charges

An Aurora man is being charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Gabriel Castro is already in custody in the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville. Police say on December 7th, deputies were sent to the 1000 block of Route 30...
AURORA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy