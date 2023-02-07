Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Closing 3 More Stores in Chicago, Local Shoppers Are UpsetBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
Chicago and Romeoville, IL to witness unseasonably mild weather today and into MondayStanleyRomeoville, IL
Another gigantic retail superstore closing in IllinoisKristen WaltersPlainfield, IL
Jefferson Street Bridge to be closed from 2/13 to 2/17Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
The Empowerment Summit on 2/11Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Related
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County seeking community members to help with broadband expansion
The Kendall County Board is looking for community members to serve on the Connect Kendall County Commission (CKCC). The commission's job is helping in the process of bringing broadband access to more rural portions of the county that have slow Internet or no connection at all. Board Member Zach Bachmann...
WSPY NEWS
City of Yorkville to celebrate St. Patrick's Day two weekends in a row
The City of Yorkville is celebrating St. Patrick's Day on Saturday, March 11 and Saturday, March 18. On March 11 there will be a 5K run to benefit CASA Kendall County along with live music at South Bank Original Barbeque. The 5K starts at nine in the morning. On March...
WSPY NEWS
Man shot by police in Aurora now facing charges
A man who was shot and wounded by police after allegedly charging an officer with two knives in the 900 block of Colorado Avenue in Aurora is now facing charges. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office is charging 21-year-old Kristopher I. Cross with attempted murder, unlawful restraint, aggravated assault to a police officer, and aggravated use of a deadly weapon.
WSPY NEWS
Plainfield Walmart store closing
The Village of Plainfield is announcing that it has learned that the Walmart store at 127th Street and Route 59 will close on Friday, March 10th. Store performance is one factor for the closing. There are two other Walmart locations closing as well including one in Lincolnwood and another Homewood, according to press reports.
WSPY NEWS
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office asking people not to drink and drive over the weekend
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is reminding football fans celebrating the big game on Sunday not to drink and drive or let friends drink and drive. The sheriff's Office says anyone planning to consume alcohol or cannabis should make arrangements for a safe ride home. Someone could be assigned to be the designated driver or people can plan on using a taxi or ride share service. If a friend is about to drive impaired, the sheriff's office says to take their keys and help them get home safely.
WSPY NEWS
Sandwich City Council reevaluating bimonthly meetings
The Sandwich City Council is reevaluating its bimonthly meeting schedule. The council currently meets on the first and third Mondays of month with a voting meeting first and a discussion meeting right after. It previously met weekly, alternating between voting and discussion meetings. Alderman Rich Robinson says he's not seeing...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man facing involuntary manslaughter charges
An Aurora man is being charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Gabriel Castro is already in custody in the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville. Police say on December 7th, deputies were sent to the 1000 block of Route 30...
Comments / 0