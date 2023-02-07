Read full article on original website
EU responsible for extinction of frog populations
A new study published in the journal Nature Conservation has found that, between 2010 and 2019, the total imports of frog legs in the European Union – with Belgium the main importer, and France the main consumer – amounted to 40.7 million kilograms, which equals to nearly two billion frogs. These findings highlight the “inexplicable volatility” in the trade of frog legs and the extreme dependency of the EU on other countries to meet its demands.
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Who made the earliest stone tools?
A new study published in the journal Science has found the oldest examples of a highly-important Stone Age innovation known to scientists as the Oldowan toolkit, together with the oldest evidence of hominins consuming very large animals. According to the experts, early human ancestors used these ancient stone tools to butcher hippos and pound plant material roughly 2.9 million years ago along the shores of Africa’s Lake Victoria.
Scientists find a receptor that blocks Covid-19 infection
A team of scientists led by the University of Sydney has recently discovered a protein in the human lungs that blocks Covid-19 infection and thus acts as a natural protective barrier in the organism. The leucine-rich repeat-containing protein 15 (LRRC15) is an inbuilt receptor which binds to the coronavirus without passing the infection. This discovery could open new pathways for developing drugs to prevent infection or even help curing fibrosis in the lungs.
Monkeyflowers prove that evolution is unpredictable
The process of speciation, where a new species evolves, is usually considered to be slow and to involve many different genes that affect the behavior, physiology, ecology or even the anatomy of the evolving species. Speciation due to a mutation in a single gene that isolates an individual reproductively is considered highly unlikely. However, botanists from the University of Connecticut have recently identified just such an alteration in the genome of some species of monkeyflowers; they suggest that this led to a change in the pollinating agent and gave rise to new species.
