racer.com

Electric ACE Championship development series to launch in 2024

A new electric racing championship that will serve as a development series and have a focus on both on- and off-track talent development has been launched at today’s Hyderabad E Prix in India. Set to debut in 2024, the ACE Championship is being led by former Mahindra Racing CEO...
2023 AlphaTauri livery unveiled during New York Fashion Week

AlphaTauri has launched the livery it will run on the AT04 during Fashion Week in New York, with heavy red additions after the arrival of new sponsor PKN ORLEN. The team has traditionally run a matte blue and white color scheme since evolving from the Toro Rosso branding, and the base design is similar but the arrival of a new partner now brings a red rear wing and rear view mirrors.
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
