Read full article on original website
Tigre de Mojanda
5d ago
There it happens again.Assault that put a person into the hospital.Released! And THEY wonder why Nobody trusts the Legislature and Governor.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
Related
Judges order new trial for Syracuse teen convicted of killing teen during $40 pot sale
Syracuse, N.Y. — At 15 years old, Benjamin T. Kemp was accused of killing a man he decided to rob during a $40 marijuana sale. Kemp was convicted, but after serving a year and seven months in prison he’s now going to get a new trial.
WKTV
Scam and arrest in Cayuga County prompts warning for others
THROOP, NY (WKTV) - An arrest out of Cayuga County serves as a warning for people to hold on to their money and use caution when it comes to potential scams. On Wednesday, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported larceny complaint in the Town of Throop. It was reported that an elderly couple had been contacted by a subject via telephone claiming to be their grandson. The individual told them that he was in jail and needed money to make bail after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. Unaware that it was a scam, the couple went to the bank and withdrew $9,500.00 cash, believing they were helping their grandson.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Man arrested, charged with firing shots that killed 11-month-old in Syracuse
An arrest has been made in connection to a 2021 shooting in Syracuse that left an 11-month-old baby dead. According to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick, Jesse D. Outley has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly firing the shots that killed Dior Harris.
NYSP: 3 people charged with grand larceny after scamming $24,000 from elderly couple
New York State Police say the perpetrators sent a courier via Uber Package to pick up the money, which they had ordered to place in a box, and be delivered to them at a location in Syracuse.
Air One used to help capture suspects who ran from Syracuse Police
NEDROW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Air One was sent to the Onondaga Nation area on Thursday, February 9 to search for two suspects who were involved in a shots fired incident. Syracuse City Police responded to a shots fired call and when they arrived at the scene and tried to apprehend the […]
Rebirth SYR reveals mural to honor the lives lost due to gun violence in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A mural was unveiled Saturday night, February 12, to honor the lives lost due to gun violence in Syracuse. Rebirth SYR put on the unveiling as a ceremony for unity and community for the parents of baby Dior, Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, Rashaad Walker, and Kihary Blue. Organizers say emotions ran high as […]
Family of Bridgeport murder victim: Tyeshon King was 'an awesome father'
King's 8-year-old daughter Jayda says her father's death is the most painful experience of her life.
localsyr.com
Woman forcefully arrested by Syracuse Police Department in Armory Square threatens lawsuit against city
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the early morning hours of January 28, 2023, Uniyah Chatman, 25, was accused of stealing a tip container from Nick’s Tomato Pie, in Armory Square. Officers responded, Chatman denied the theft and police don’t let her leave the area. Portions of body...
Cortland man allegedly sent harassing messages to child
A Cortland man has been arrested for sending harassing messages to a child.
Union sues Upstate University Hospital to reinstate nurse fired for refusing Covid shot
Syracuse, N.Y — A union is suing SUNY Upstate University Hospital to make it reinstate a nurse fired for failing to get a state mandated Covid vaccination. The Public Employees Federation, which represents nurses at Upstate and other state hospitals, filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Upstate in Onondaga County Supreme Court.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Blotter 2/3 thru 2/9/2023
On 2/3/23 at 12:30 p.m., Jonathan A. Woods, 31, of 4 Dausman Rd., Pennellville, NY was arrested for Forcible Touching, Unlawfully Dealing with a Child, 1st degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, all class A misdemeanors following the investigation into an incident that reportedly occurred in the Town of Schroeppel. Mr. Woods is scheduled to be arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 2/17/23.
syracuse.com
State Police searching for North Country man who has ties to Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- State Police are searching for a missing North Country man that could be in the Syracuse area, troopers said. Around 12:47 p.m. Thursday, troopers received a report of a missing man who was last seen over a month ago in the town of Oswegatchie, according to a news release from State Police.
Police ordered woman sedated in Armory Square arrest, lawyer says; key officer lacked body cam
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse police ordered medical personnel to forcibly sedate a woman who suffered a bloody head injury during an Armory Square arrest, the woman’s civil lawyer said Thursday. Uniyah Chatman, 25, is planning a police brutality lawsuit after a dispute over a tip jar at a...
Central NY grandparents scammed out of $24k; money recovered from Syracuse Airbnb
Throop, N.Y. — Two Cayuga County grandparents sent more than $24,000 to help a caller they believed was their grandson who was down on his luck. The caller, claiming to be their grandson, said he was in a jail cell after a car crash and needed bail money. The couple went to their bank and took out $9,500.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Four suspects involved in North Syracuse burglary
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — North Syracuse Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ to identify individuals involved in a burglary at the Sunoco on 760 South Bay Road in the Village of North Syracuse. Police say that on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at about...
Woman injured in Syracuse police arrest announces plans to file $21 million lawsuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — Faith leaders, activists, community members and family stood outside of City Hall Thursday as lawyers for a woman hurt when she was arrested announced plans to file a $21 million lawsuit. Lawyers Jesse Ryder and Charles A. Bonner said they have filed a notice of claim...
whcuradio.com
Two more arrested in Cortland stolen trailer investigation
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two in Cortland are charged in connection with a grand larceny investigation. Authorities arrested 25-year-old Samantha Townsend and 45-year-old Jeremy Rice Thursday for their alleged involvement in the theft of a utility trailer from a job site in January. The trailer was found on a snowmobile trail with over $50,000 worth of equipment inside.
urbancny.com
Disbanding of Syracuse cold case unit means longer odds for victims’ families
It’s been 47 years since Terry Cornell was found murdered in Syracuse but her sister, Robin Cornell Gushlaw, is still waiting for answers. “To this day you still wonder is it someone we knew,” she said. “Could it have been that person? You go back and think.”
WKTV
Oneida County Sheriff's Office warning of ongoing scam playing on people's compassion
ROME, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office is urging people to be wary when strangers ask for money after a man was scammed out of $1,300 at the Walmart in Rome after showing compassion for what he thought was a family in need. On Feb. 8, Oneida...
Deputy murder-suicide: Wife argues against prison over concerns she won’t survive due to injuries
Syracuse, NY — A Central New York woman who survived being shot in the head by her homicidal deputy husband a year ago is trying to avoid prison herself, making the argument that she couldn’t survive due to her injuries. Karen Eames, 47, of Clay, is now being...
Comments / 6