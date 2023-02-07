ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A.J. Puk trade reminder of something Miami Marlins refuse to do

After Saturday’s A.J. Puk trade, the Miami Marlins hope to benefit from Oakland doing something that Miami has continuously refused to do. The Miami Marlins have been extremely active the past couple months, upgrading their roster with a series of minor and major moves all bent on making them much more competitive in 2023.
Mets fans groan, Braves fans cheer latest NL East projections

The New York Mets spent most of the offseason retooling their roster with the goal of making it back to the World Series for the first time since 2015. However, according to some of the latest projections for the National League East, the Mets may not have done enough this winter to even bypass the Atlanta Braves in their own division.
Why is everyone slipping on Cardinals stadium grass?

The grass used at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. for Super Bowl 57 was heavily criticized as players were slipping all game. State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, was selected to host Super Bowl 57. Luckily for this home field, they were able to host a game between the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC in the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Bettor places $2.2 million wager on Super Bowl 57

Throughout the past two weeks, we have seen some huge bets placed on Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Now, just hours before kickoff, we may have seen the biggest bet placed yet. In fact, it is the biggest bet that has been taken by Caesars Sportsbook.
The two Miami Dolphins draft picks set to emerge next season

The Miami Dolphins weren’t draft-pick-rich last season. Still, the players they selected expect to have a more significant role during their sophomore season than their rookie. Of the new additions, two players, in particular, stand out for making impactful contributions during the ’23 season. Only four rookies heard...
