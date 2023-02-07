Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine
Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
Russia's oil and gas revenue crashed by nearly 50% at the start of 2023, leading to a wider budget deficit as Moscow's spending soars
Russia logged a nearly 50% drop in oil and gas revenue in January, contributing to a wider budget deficit. Moscow's spending surged by nearly 60% as the war against Ukraine ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin neared the one-year mark. Russia has been selling foreign currency reserves to help make...
Russia's Jan budget deficit widens as energy revenues slump
MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed Russia's federal budget to a deficit of 1.76 trillion roubles ($24.78 billion) in January, as sanctions and the cost of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine choke the economy's prospects.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
How a band of Ukraine civilians helped seal Russia's biggest defeat
KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukrainian intelligence wanted confirmation last autumn that officers of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) overseeing the occupation of Kherson were staying in a small hotel on a back street of the southern port city. The task was assigned to Dollar: the code name for a civilian...
Putin's Inner Circle Plotting Coup, Former CIA Official Says: 'It'll Happen All Of A Sudden And He'll Be Dead'
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly facing the threat of his trusted lieutenants clandestinely plotting to overthrow him if his Ukraine invasion turns out to be a failure, it was reported in June 2022. Putin's close aides could attempt a coup in a very secretive manner so that they are...
Russia Pulls Troops From Front Lines After Soldiers Beaten by Own Allies
The beat-up soldiers are from a region in Siberia and reportedly received no front line combat training for months.
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
IMF boss Georgieva says the US will narrowly avoid recession and the Fed should stay the course
The US is likely to narrowly avoid falling into a recession, IMF head Kristalina Georgieva told CBS. Investors are weighing the odds of a US "soft landing" after aggressive Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes. The Fed should stay the course until inflation cools and be careful not to ease up too...
Biden expected to call for 400% increase in buyback tax
© Reuters Biden expected to call for 400% increase in buyback tax. At tonight's State of the Union address, President Biden is expected to call for a 400% hike in the tax on stock buybacks. This could bring the current 1% rate to 4%. While the announcement is expected...
Average American Citizen Owes Nearly $100K Thanks to Sky-Puncturing US National Debt
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The US national debt has reached $31.5 trillion, prompting economists to predict serious economic consequences. The country could be looking at a period of higher interest rates, tax hikes, and spending cuts. Moreover, the event of the US government accumulating more debt could exacerbate the problems, like throwing the country into a fiscal crisis.
China's Jan new yuan loans seen hitting record high on policy support- Reuters poll
BEIJING (Reuters) - Yuan loans extended by Chinese banks likely surged to a record high in January as the central bank moved to shore up growth in the world's second-biggest economy following a lifting of pandemic controls. Chinese banks tend to issue more loans monthly at the beginning of the...
Third wave of French pension protests keeps pressure on Macron
PARIS (Reuters) - Public transport, schools and refinery supplies in France were disrupted on Tuesday as trade unions led a third wave of nationwide strikes against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to make the French work longer before retirement. Tuesday's multi-sector walkouts come a day after pension reform legislation began its...
The Biden economy: Waning inflation, record jobs, lingering uncertainty
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Joe Biden speaks to the nation tonight at a time of record low unemployment, rising wages, and diminishing fears of recession - facts the U.S. president is likely to trumpet as a sign his economic plans are working in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
White House says blog post on Nord Stream explosion 'utterly false'
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Wednesday dismissed a blog post by a U.S. investigative journalist alleging the United States was behind explosions of the Nord Stream gas pipelines as "utterly false and complete fiction." Reuters has not corroborated the report, published by U.S. investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, which said...
Bank of America prepares for US to default on national debt, CEO says
Bank of America is preparing for the United States to default on its debt for the first time in history, CEO Brian Moynihan said Monday. The U.S. reached its debt ceiling last month.
Republicans meet Biden's calls for unity with partisan broadside
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republicans rejected Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden's call for bipartisanship in his State of the Union address on Tuesday, and instead accused him of stoking culture wars in a nation they described as deeply divided. A day after Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called on Biden to...
