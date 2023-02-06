ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
sportszion.com

Watch: LeBron James’ agent gets jealous watching his girlfriend hug The Rock during Grammy awards

Adele looked stunning in a hugging red gown while attending the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Rich Paul on Sunday. The 34-year-old English singer stood out in a red velvet gown with big ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline at the star-studded awards event hosted downtown at Crypto.com Arena. Rich, 41, accompanied her and looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a bow tie.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
Outsider.com

Michael Jordan Isn’t Going to Like This LeBron James Comment

Well, LeBron James attempted to be diplomatic when asked who he thought was the greatest NBA player of all time — but Shaquille O’Neal didn’t let that slide. Now, the league’s all-time scoring leader is going to start a debate about himself and Michael Jordan. Tuesday...
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Suits Up in Schiaparelli & 5-Inch Heels for NBA All-Time Scoring Record Celebration at Lakers Game

Savannah James witnessed her husband LeBron James making history last night at the Crypto.com Arena during the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder game. Savannah was sitting courtside with her family when LeBron broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career-scoring record. For the game, Savannah donned a striking Schiaparelli suit. The outfit was comprised of a white striped blazer with golden buttons that were worn overtop a vest of the same makings. On bottom, the entrepreneur wore matching striped white trousers with a tailored appearance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by iCON Billingsley. (@icontips) As for her accessories, Savannah toted a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

How LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar overcame frosty past for special moment

They have never been close. As recently as last October, LeBron James had been asked if he had any thoughts about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, or if he’d care to comment on the relationship James enjoyed with the man who, for almost 34 years, had scored more points than any other player in NBA history. “No thoughts,” James had said then. “And no relationship.” They are men of different generations, who have espoused different public stances on any number of social issues, and that has caused conflict in the past. But in recent weeks whatever chill existed between them had clearly thawed. On James’...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball

Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaq had an absolutely touching moment putting any apparent beef to rest

If there was any beef between NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal — real, perceived, anywhere in between — it’s gone now. After LeBron James broke Abdul-Jabbar’s record for most points in a career, the center got on TNT to speak with the Inside the NBA crew and had a specific message for O’Neal: Abdul-Jabbar mentioned that Shaq felt that the legend was “ashamed of you or ignoring you,” and that wasn’t the case.

Comments / 0

Community Policy