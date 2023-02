Hunger Walk Run 2023 [Click Here For More Info]

SUNDAY MARCH 12TH MARKS THE 39TH ANNIVERSARY OF ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK HUNGER WALK RUN!

HUNGER WALK RUN — AN ANNUAL 5K WALK AND “FUN RUN” — UNITES THE COMMUNITY TO RAISE AWARENESS AND CRITICAL FUNDS FOR LOCAL HUNGER RELIEF. PROCEEDS FROM THE EVENT BENEFIT THE ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK AND OTHER LOCAL NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS THAT SUPPORT FOOD PANTRIES, COMMUNITY KITCHENS, SHELTERS, AND OTHER PROGRAMS FOR NEIGHBORS IN NEED OF FOOD ASSISTANCE.