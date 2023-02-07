Read full article on original website
Unpacking the basics of Bitcoin nodes and Taproot functionality – BitTalk6
BitTalk will be moving to a weekly format from Feb. 11. BitTalk is back with episode 6, exploring the latest developments in the Bitcoin network. In this episode, James, Nick, and Akiba engage in a lively discussion about the current state of Bitcoin nodes and the impact of Taproot. The topic of discussion is a bit concerning as Akiba jokes that James seems to be drifting towards Bitcoin Cash, a topic that the hosts aim to dispel quickly.
Bitcoin breaks below key resistance level at $22,264; long-term holders on aggregate now underwater
This chart presents Long-Term Holder variants of two classic on-chain metrics:. LTH Realized Price is the average price of the Long-Term Holder BTC supply, valued at the day each coin last transacted on-chain. This is often considered the ‘on-chain cost basis’ of this cohort. LTH MVRV Ratio is...
Roughly $220M in liquidations driven by Kraken settlement with SEC
Crypto exchange Kraken will discontinue its staking services for U.S. customers as part of a settlement with the SEC, according to a press release from the regulator on Feb. 9. The settlement triggered a sell-the-news event and caused panic in the crypto industry. This triggered mass liquidations, roughly $200 million...
PayPal puts its stablecoin project on hold
Payments giant PayPal has paused work on a potential upcoming stablecoin, Bloomberg News reported on Feb. 10. “We are exploring a stablecoin…If and when we seek to move forward, we will, of course, work closely with relevant regulators.”. Though PayPal never officially announced that project, code for a USD-backed...
Seedify, premier launchpad and incubator, presents the mounts of Seedworld NFT collection
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. is one of the crypto industry’s leading notable launchpads and incubators. They empower innovators and project developers through access to funding,...
LBank Welcomes UK’s Call for Industry Feedback
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, 11th February, 2023, Chainwire — The UK’s financial ministry published a long-awaited consultation paper regarding crypto regulation, calling...
Coinbase says its staking product does not pass the Howey Test
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said the exchange’s staking service does not pass any of the four criteria of the Howie Test and will “happily” defend it in court if required. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) uses the Howey Test to determine where a transaction qualifies as...
LBank Labs Welcomes Valeria Kholostenko as Fund Principal
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, 11th February, 2023, Chainwire — Venture capitalist fund and blockchain accelerator LBank Labs has announced the appointment of...
SEC crackdown could ‘benefit’ decentralized staking if it isn’t banned – Lido exec
Jacob Blish, head of business development at the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that runs Lido Finance, said the SEC’s enforcement actions are likely a “net benefit” for decentralized liquid staking providers but added that it “really depends on what the final resolution is,” Bloomberg News reported.
Bitcoin SLA hits all-time high in all categories, similar trend seen in the 2015 bear market
The percent of circulating supply that has not moved in at least one, two, three, or five years. As longer-term investors accumulate coins, these metrics will tend to rise. Conversely, as long-term investors spend and distribute their coins, this metric will decline — with older coins becoming young again as they change hands.
Ordinal Punks NFTs called out as ‘sketchy’
Anonymous Twitter account TheNorwegian expressed concerns about Ordinal Punks NFTs, asking, “[is this] the biggest NFT scam of all time?”. On Feb. 9, CryptoSlate reported on the rising popularity of Ordinal Punks, covering the sale of three NFTs according to social media posts, including #94, which reportedly sold for 9.5 Bitcoins ($215,800).
