BitTalk will be moving to a weekly format from Feb. 11. BitTalk is back with episode 6, exploring the latest developments in the Bitcoin network. In this episode, James, Nick, and Akiba engage in a lively discussion about the current state of Bitcoin nodes and the impact of Taproot. The topic of discussion is a bit concerning as Akiba jokes that James seems to be drifting towards Bitcoin Cash, a topic that the hosts aim to dispel quickly.

1 DAY AGO