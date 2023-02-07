ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man's Attempt to Finish 2 'Tour of Italy' Entrees Even Has Olive Garden Impressed

By Tamika M. Murray
 6 days ago

We all love a good challenge, especially if it involves something yummy, like eating. But even tasty competitions come with a price.

TikTok content creator @momo_dahm attempted to devour two Tour of Italy meals at the Olive Garden restaurant. We don’t envy him. He took one for the team that day.

The man seen in the video is a trooper. He really put in his effort to eat all the food given to him. We enjoyed watching him go through the different phases of the food competition. He seemed to experience confidence, determination, the rethinking of his decision, a call for help from a higher power, sheer wanting to get to the finish line, and then a bit of regret. But he can be proud of his accomplishment. He set a goal and accomplished it. We’re happy we got to witness it.

Let’s see how the TikTok community responded to this video. The restaurant @Olive Garden wrote, “He came. He toured. He conquered.” @Crispy said, “Backwards hat = Crocs sport mode.” @Triple T admitted, “It’s 12:30 am, and now I want some Olive Garden.” @Perks of Being a Cancer revealed, “I can attest the flipping backward of the hat unlocks the second stomach.” @Mr_Holiday joked, “Definitely threw it up afterward. LOL.” @Alexa joked, “I know my man went comatose after this. It was the best nap of his life.” @Just my life admitted, “My husband and I split one and have leftovers. LOL.”

People love the Tour of Italy challenge and couldn’t get enough of watching him complete it. We look forward to viewing more content from this channel. If you want to stay up-to-date with the videos, visit @momo_dahm’s TikTok channel. You won’t be disappointed.

