Vox

What banning noncompetes could mean for the US workforce

Joe Biden mentioned hamburgers in his 2023 State of the Union address. Specifically, the president wondered why the person who rings up your burger order may have signed a noncompete agreement preventing them from working at a nearby burger restaurant that pays better — the kind of agreement that 30 million workers in the US are also beholden to. Biden vowed that these agreements will soon be banned.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Next Avenue

Why Aren’t Older Workers Getting Those Age-Friendly Jobs?

A surprising study suggests there’s a significant difference between age-friendly jobs and age-friendly employers. There's good news and weird news when it comes to age-friendly jobs in America. The good news, according to a recent research paper, "The Rise of Age-Friendly Jobs," by three noted economists, is that between...
BBC

About 460 jobs expected to go in Telford at pensions firm

About 460 jobs are expected to go at a pensions and insurance company in Shropshire. ReAssure in Telford is part of the Phoenix Group, which said it would outsource customer servicing to TCS Diligenta. However, Phoenix said a number of roles would be created in Telford as work was consolidated.
Fortune

Middle managers embrace wokeness because it increases their influence and job security, new paper says

Middle managers might be using “wokeness” to climb the ladder at work and keep their jobs during tough times, according to a new paper. “We suggest that going woke is an emergent strategy that is largely shaped by middle managers,” wrote Nicolai Foss, a strategy professor at Copenhagen Business School, and Peter Klein, an entrepreneurship and corporate innovation professor at Baylor University. “Wokeness arises from middle managers and support personnel using their delegated responsibility and specialist status to engage in woke internal advocacy, which may increase their influence and job security.”
FLORIDA STATE
ffnews.com

90% of Employees Find Pension to Be the Most Important Work

Retaining talent during a recession can be a difficult task for any organisation. With economic uncertainty and financial hardships, many employees may be looking for new job opportunities or considering leaving their current positions.4 in 10 employees plan to quit their role in the next 12 months, including 35% of workers who have held their current position for less than a year.
marketscreener.com

Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners

LONDON (Reuters) - Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20...
marketscreener.com

Denmark suspends reviewing wind power projects over possible EU law conflict

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The Danish Energy Agency has suspended reviewing existing and new applications to install new wind farms and other renewable energy projects in the country over a potential conflict with European Union law, it said in a statement late on Monday. "The Danish Energy Agency has suspended the...
The Associated Press

Zilch signs pioneering partnership to work with leading UK debt charity StepChange in face of the cost-of-living crisis

Zilch, the UK-headquartered payments technology company, today announces it has signed an industry-first partnership to work with StepChange, the UK’s leading debt advice charity, which will help Zilch’s millions of customers access help, should they need it, more quickly during the current cost of living crisis. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005630/en/ Zilch signs pioneering partnership to work with leading UK debt charity StepChange in face of the cost-of-living crisis (Graphic: Business Wire) This support for StepChange will see Zilch become the first provider of credit via buy now pay later to fully integrate StepChange Direct into its platform. The payments technology company will also go one step further and provide innovation that will better advance the user experience.

