Read full article on original website
Related
There’s a big skills gap at work right now. These are the top 10 skills employers are looking for
Many HR professionals say their companies are struggling to recruit and retain employees with the right skill set. Although the peak of the Great Resignation may be over, many companies are still struggling with the fallout. Nearly seven in 10 human resource professionals believe their organization has a skills gap,...
A 4-day workweek may be necessary to avoid a ‘burnout society,’ but experts admit it’s only a ‘discussion for the upper class’
A shorter workweek sounds great and works fine for some, but hourly and service workers might disagree.
The 20 top employers to work for, according to US employees
Gainsight, Microsoft, and Fidelity Investments all fell in the top 20 this year on job site Glassdoor's ranking.
4 white-collar jobs most at risk of getting replaced by AI like ChatGPT
Artificial intelligence tools and chatbots like ChatGPT may put different types of workers at risk — from legal work to tech jobs.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Biden Says the Economy Was So Bad During COVID That Cellphones, Refrigerators Got Laid Off from Their Jobs
During his State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Joe Biden stated that the disease outbreak's impact on the economy was so severe that even mobile phones and refrigerators were laid off from their jobs.
The Great Resignation was fueled by workers’ obsession with flexibility. Big Tech layoffs have scared employees reprioritizing what they need
Layoff announcements are rattling U.S. workers' confidence in their ability to secure and retain employment.
Bosses spying on workers are breeding paranoia that makes them worse at their jobs and more likely to quit
"Productivity paranoia" is a self-fulfilling prophecy: Monitoring remote workers backfires, as they're more likely to slack off when being watched.
TikToker Claims Retailers Save “Billions” a Year by Giving Employees Fake Manager Titles
TikToker @dannycog411212 stitched a video with a fellow user on the platform, @cagedbirdhr who highlighted a story published by CBS News in 2019 that claims companies save billions of dollars every single year because of the fake manager titles that they give to some of their workers. Article continues below...
Laid off from a startup and on an H-1B visa? Here are 3 main things immigrant workers should know, according to experts.
Here's what immigrants on H-1B visas or similar work visas who have been laid off should do once their 60-day window to find a new job starts.
Vox
What banning noncompetes could mean for the US workforce
Joe Biden mentioned hamburgers in his 2023 State of the Union address. Specifically, the president wondered why the person who rings up your burger order may have signed a noncompete agreement preventing them from working at a nearby burger restaurant that pays better — the kind of agreement that 30 million workers in the US are also beholden to. Biden vowed that these agreements will soon be banned.
Next Avenue
Why Aren’t Older Workers Getting Those Age-Friendly Jobs?
A surprising study suggests there’s a significant difference between age-friendly jobs and age-friendly employers. There's good news and weird news when it comes to age-friendly jobs in America. The good news, according to a recent research paper, "The Rise of Age-Friendly Jobs," by three noted economists, is that between...
BBC
About 460 jobs expected to go in Telford at pensions firm
About 460 jobs are expected to go at a pensions and insurance company in Shropshire. ReAssure in Telford is part of the Phoenix Group, which said it would outsource customer servicing to TCS Diligenta. However, Phoenix said a number of roles would be created in Telford as work was consolidated.
EY: 97% of CEOs have changed their investment strategy in response to geopolitical challenges–and almost a third already halted a project
Restrictive policies have supplanted COVID-19-related issues as the key reason for altering international investment plans, according to EY's research.
If you want a benefit of Brexit, here it is: British employers must now innovate again | Larry Elliott
Our economic model relied on a bottomless supply of cheap workers. Firms must now invest to boost productivity, says Larry Elliott, the Guardian’s economics editor
Middle managers embrace wokeness because it increases their influence and job security, new paper says
Middle managers might be using “wokeness” to climb the ladder at work and keep their jobs during tough times, according to a new paper. “We suggest that going woke is an emergent strategy that is largely shaped by middle managers,” wrote Nicolai Foss, a strategy professor at Copenhagen Business School, and Peter Klein, an entrepreneurship and corporate innovation professor at Baylor University. “Wokeness arises from middle managers and support personnel using their delegated responsibility and specialist status to engage in woke internal advocacy, which may increase their influence and job security.”
ffnews.com
90% of Employees Find Pension to Be the Most Important Work
Retaining talent during a recession can be a difficult task for any organisation. With economic uncertainty and financial hardships, many employees may be looking for new job opportunities or considering leaving their current positions.4 in 10 employees plan to quit their role in the next 12 months, including 35% of workers who have held their current position for less than a year.
marketscreener.com
Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners
LONDON (Reuters) - Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20...
marketscreener.com
Denmark suspends reviewing wind power projects over possible EU law conflict
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The Danish Energy Agency has suspended reviewing existing and new applications to install new wind farms and other renewable energy projects in the country over a potential conflict with European Union law, it said in a statement late on Monday. "The Danish Energy Agency has suspended the...
Zilch signs pioneering partnership to work with leading UK debt charity StepChange in face of the cost-of-living crisis
Zilch, the UK-headquartered payments technology company, today announces it has signed an industry-first partnership to work with StepChange, the UK’s leading debt advice charity, which will help Zilch’s millions of customers access help, should they need it, more quickly during the current cost of living crisis. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005630/en/ Zilch signs pioneering partnership to work with leading UK debt charity StepChange in face of the cost-of-living crisis (Graphic: Business Wire) This support for StepChange will see Zilch become the first provider of credit via buy now pay later to fully integrate StepChange Direct into its platform. The payments technology company will also go one step further and provide innovation that will better advance the user experience.
Comments / 0