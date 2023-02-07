ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, NJ

Girls Basketball: Union Advances Past Linden, 39-32, in County Tournament

 4 days ago

LINDEN, NJ -- The Union girls basketball team advanced in the play-in round of the Union County Tournament with a 39-32 victory over Linden Monday afternoon.

Dasia Edmond scored 16 points and came up with five steals for the Farmers (10-9), who opened a 14-6 lead after one quarter.

Samantha Turner pulled down a team-high 15 rebounds to go with five points and two assists, and Brielle Hayford totaled eight points and six rebounds for Union.

Union will play at top-seeded New Providence in the next round on Wednesday.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Upset Alert – Boys Basketball Knocks Off 6th Seed Union to Advance in the County Tournament

UNION, NJ – A big third quarter helped Roselle take the lead and eventually beat Union 78-73 in the first round of the Union County Tournament. The last time the Rams saw action in the quarterfinals of the County Tournament was during the 2012-2013 season when they were eliminated by Elizabeth. This team is looking to add their names to the history books if they can defeat 3rd seed Linden and advance to the semifinals. Isaiah Fuller led the team in scoring with 24 points. Tahdir Carson also had a big game with a double-double of 20 points and 14 assists. Elijah Harris...
ROSELLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Varsity Boys Basketball: Bears Continue Winning Streak

KENILWORTH, NJ - The Brearley Varsity Basketball Team had another fantastic game on Wednesday defeating Ridgefield Park 55-52. Prior to the match the Bears beat Manville 55-50. Their current record is 7-9. The Bears have been working hard and look forward to their next game which takes place today, Feb 10, at 4 p.m. when they travel to take on North Arlington.    Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net TAPinto Kenilworth is Kenilworth's only free daily local news source. Sign up for our free daily eNewsletter and “Like” us on Facebook. TAPinto Kenilworth is free to read, funded entirely by business advertising.
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Team Defeats Piscataway in First Round of GMC Tournament

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls junior varsity basketball team is the number one seed in the Greater Middlesex Conference JV Tournament. Play began on Thursday and the Chargers came away with a first round victory over 16th seeded Piscataway High School. Alex Nault led the Chargers with 16 points. Ella Calandruccio scored 11 for Spotswood. The Chargers move on in the junior varsity tournament to face South Plainfield High School on Monday in the quarterfinals. Game time is at 4 p.m. in the Spotswood High School Gymnasium. 
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway Girls Basketball Celebrates Seniors

RAHWAY, NJ — Prior to its February 9th home game against Summit's Kent Place, the Rahway High School girls basketball team, under Head Coach Jorge Gutierrez, recognized its five seniors, four players and the team manager. Those five seniors celebrated during Senior Night were: Anisha Dort Kelly Lord  Amber Maher Stephanie Mora Jorjia Schmitt (team manager) Coach Gutierrez said of his seniors, "It has been an honor to have the opportunity to coach these young ladies. I got the job four years ago when these girls were freshmen. From day one, they have shown their dedication to our program. I have watched them grow into young adults, and it has been a great journey. Not only were they outstanding teammates and extremely coachable but have become role models and leaders in our community. I wish them the best of luck in their future, and they will always be a part of our basketball family." The team went on to defeat Kent Place, 31-24. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Whippany Park Beats Kinnelon

WHIPPANY, NJ -- The Whippany Park boys basketball team pulled away in the second half for a 61-47 victory over Kinnelon on Thursday. Shane Kelly scored 19 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for Whippany Park (5-15), which outscored Kinnelon, 16-11, in the third quarter and 18-10 in the fourth. Joey Ciottone collected 14 points and seven rebounds; Jaycen Burke had 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists; and David Farrell had 10 points and seven rebounds for Whippany Park.  
KINNELON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Madison Boys Ice Hockey Clinch Spot in Halvorsen Cup After Defeating Mountain Lakes/Boonton

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - The Dodgers (5-15-1) clinched a spot in the Halvorsen Cup after defeated Mountain Lakes-Boonton, 3-2, on Thursday. Madison scored two third-period goals. Tyler Shannon, Jonathan Erickson and Jordan Axler all scored goals, and Patrick Layng had two assists. Madison takes on Kinnelon-Jefferson-Sparta in the Halvorsen Cup semifinals on Saturday.
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ice Hockey: South Brunswick Doubles Up Lawrence, 12-6, as Lagomarsino Scores 8 Goals

WEST WINDSOR, NJ -- Thomas Lagomarsino racked up eight goals and three assists to power the South Brunswick ice hockey team to a 12-6 victory over Lawrence Friday at Mercer County Park. Lagomarsino, a senior forward, topped his previous high of seven goals that he set earlier this season. He has 45 goals and 22 assists on the campaign. Timur Yuzbashev finished with three goals and four assists, Brody Jenne collected seven assists and Adam Allam scored a goal for the Vikings (6-10-2). Garrett Ribner totaled three assists and Issaq Shakir-Trush and Leonard Rabb had two helpers apiece.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Lakeland Dominates on the Court, Defeats Passaic Valley in Intense Basketball Matchup

LITTLE FALLS, NJ - The Passaic Valley girls basketball team faced off against Lakeland on Thursday. Both teams came prepared to fight for the win, but in the end, it was Lakeland who emerged victorious with a final score of 60-38. Janesy Ruiz led the Passaic Valley team with 16 points, shooting four for two-point baskets and two for three-point baskets. Alexandra Stefanelli contributed eight points, making three two-point baskets and two free throws, while LilyAnn Allmendinger added 12 points from six two-point baskets. The game was a close battle throughout, but Lakeland's strong shooting and efficient play allowed them to pull ahead and secure...
PASSAIC, NJ
TAPinto.net

Eastside Defeats Kennedy, Arts Claims Victory Against Academy for Urban Leadership Charter

PATERSON, NJ – The Paterson Eastside Lady Ghosts made a statement on the court Thursday night as they faced off against the Lady Knights of Kennedy. The game was a showcase of talent, with both teams putting up a strong fight, but in the end, it was the Ghosts who came out on top with a final score of 64-24. Eastside’s Shanelle Frazer set the tone early, scoring the first two points of the game and pulling down five rebounds, while Ronshanae Austin added seven points and eight rebounds. Nevaeh Banks was the standout player of the game, scoring 22 points and...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Passaic Valley Cheer Team Soars to Success in First Competition Season

TOTOWA, NJ – The Passaic Valley Competition Cheer team, not to be confused with the Passaic Valley High School Cheer team, recently finished their first  season, taking part in five competitions. The team was created this year after the Totowa and Woodland Park cheering squad discontinued their competition cheer team. Seeing that most of the girls were upset with the news, Totowa resident Colleen Giarusso, along with Debbie Jimenez, decided to form the Passaic Valley Competition Cheer team for residents of Totowa, Woodland Park, and in the future, Little Falls.  “These girls are such a strong group of girls, they were up against competitive teams that cheer all year long,” Giarusso said. “They started at the end of October, so this was big for them.”  The girls won first place in three of the competitions and second place in two. In their final competition at Wayne Valley High School, the Cheer Team took home Division Champion and Grand Champions banners thanks to their hard-working coaches Kayla Christian, Tyrese Jordan, Isabelle Custodio-Ortiz and Miguel Martinez. To learn more about the team, follow them on Instagram @passaicvalleycompetitioncheer. 
TOTOWA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Lose GMC First Round Heartbreaker to St. Joe's

METUCHEN, NJ - The 13th seeded Spotswood High School boys varsity basketball team was knocked out of the first round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament on Thursday night by second seeded St.Joseph's of Metuchen High School. Spotswood lost to St. Joe's 75-72.  Spotswood and St. Joe's went into the halftime break knotted at 31. The final two quarters had the two teams trading baskets with just two points separating the Chargers and the Falcons at the end of the third quarter. St. Joe's outscored the Chargers by a thin one-point margin in the final quarter, but it was enough to move the Falcons into...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

New Brunswick High School Coach Pins Down Success On and Off Mat

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Dorian Pena’s mom didn’t want him anywhere near a wrestling mat as a freshman, so Coach Ben Ostner wrote her a letter to say her son would be in good hands if she let him join the team. Four years later, Pena is one of the most accomplished wrestlers on a tough, battle-tested New Brunswick High School team that is 12-14 overall. And Pena has been so influenced and inspired by his coach that his goal now is to follow in Ostner’s footsteps and become a cop. “I’ve learned so many great things from him and I feel like I...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Tuskers Come Up Short on Senior Night

SOMERS, N.Y. - Somers Girls Basketball has spent most of the season knocking on the door. Giving scares to John Jay and other league rivals in the previous weeks, it looked like the Tuskers were finally going to break through with a statement win over Yorktown on Senior Night (1/31). But up 27-24 after three, a couple timely triples for the opposition and a few bad bounces for Somers saw them fall 38-35 at home.  After honoring Ava Giudice (7 pts), Alexa Warycha (4 pts), Maddie Lyle, Lauren McCartin (4 pts), Aleksiana Rukaj (2 pts), and Bailey Atkinson (3 pts), the Tuskers...
SOMERS, NY
TAPinto.net

Elizabeth Lady Minutemen Win Conference Championship

Elizabeth, NJ - The 2023 Elizabeth girl’s varsity high school basketball team has won the Conference Championship. This is the first time the team has won the Conference Championship since 2007.  Elizabeth Lady Minutemen won first place in the Mountain Division and first place in the overall conference. They currently hold a record of 20-1. Teammates Damani Anderson and Kezia Feaster have also received full scholarships to Middlesex College for their achievements on the court. The female athletes have an eye on the future and strive for the same success in the County and State tournaments.
ELIZABETH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Roxbury Hockey Ends Season in Double-OT Game for the Ages

ROXBURY, NJ - The Roxbury High School ice hockey team's season ended this week with a double-overtime loss to West Morris, a game that ranked among the most thrilling high school hockey games in recent years. The game, at Mennen Sports Arena, was part of the MCSSIHL Haas Division semi-finals. The 11-7 Gaels and 7-8-4 Wolfpack battled through three periods of regulation play and one period of sudden-death overtime before needing a shoot-out to decide the winner. West Morris took the early lead, scoring the first goal within the first minute of the game. However, the rest of the period found both teams locked in...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nutley Girl Having a Sleepover in Bloomfield Tonight, Misses Her Humans

NUTLEY, NJ - With Friday's warm weather everyone wanted to get outside and go for a walk, including this Nutley girl. Do you know her humans? She was found Friday Feb. 10 at around 4:30 p.m. on Kierstead Ave. in Nutley.  She is a senior dog, likely blind, with an unregistered microchip. She is a poodle mix.  She is having a sleepover at the Bloomfield Animal Shelter and is looking forward to being reunited with her humans in the morning. The shelter reopens at 9 a.m. Sat. Feb 11.   To speak with Animal Control to provide information or to reclaim, please call the Bloomfield Police Department at 973-680-4141. The shelter can be contacted Saturday at 9 a.m. at 973-748-0194. 
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Alternating Traffic Friday in Warren

WARREN, NJ -- Could it be? Will Mountain Avenue be fixed? Somerset County Safety issued an alert Friday morning that Mountain Avenue between Hillcrest and Stirling Roads will have alternating traffic through the day. Mountain Avenue in that area is a minefield of potholes. It is a county road.
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Division of Taxation Hosting Bordentown Township ANCHOR Public Outreach Event

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ — New Jersey Division of Taxation staff will be on-hand in Bordentown Township next week to assist residents with applying for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) program. The outreach event is taking place on Wednesday, February 15 from 5PM to 7PM at the Bordentown Township Senior Center, located at 3 Municipal Drive.  Division of Taxation staffers will be present to assist residents with the following:  Determining residents' eligibility for the ANCHOR program. Providing information such as New Jersey gross income or ID and PIN numbers (for homeowners only). which can be used when completing ANCHOR applications. Helping to file...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Central Bucks District Recognizes Two High School Seniors for STEM Achievements

DOYLESTOWN, PA—At this week’s school board meeting, the Central Bucks School District honored two of its high school seniors for their performance in a prestigious STEM research competition. CB East senior Mason C. Matich and CB West senior Lance Yunhao Xu each won $2,000 from the Society for Science’s Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023. The contest is highly competitive in the area of science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM. Nearly 2,000 students from around the world applied. Mark Hayden, a Central Bucks teacher who oversees the district’s program at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center, knows both students well. Hayden was on hand at...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
TAPinto.net

Tuesday Was a Busy for Paterson Sports

PATERSON, NJ - The No. 9 Paterson Eastside Ghosts men’s basketball team tallied their 18th win of the season, improving the teams record to 18-2 with a 78-34 win over the Bergen Tech Knights on Tuesday. The Ghosts jumped out early in the first quarter putting up 17 points against the Knights. However, Eastside pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Knights 31-5. Senior guard Preston Brown put up his second straight 30-point game, including a season high of 32 points against Bergen Tech. Against the home team, the Ghosts proved that playing a team game is key, as seven...
PATERSON, NJ
