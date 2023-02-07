Girls Basketball: Union Advances Past Linden, 39-32, in County Tournament
LINDEN, NJ -- The Union girls basketball team advanced in the play-in round of the Union County Tournament with a 39-32 victory over Linden Monday afternoon.
Dasia Edmond scored 16 points and came up with five steals for the Farmers (10-9), who opened a 14-6 lead after one quarter.
Samantha Turner pulled down a team-high 15 rebounds to go with five points and two assists, and Brielle Hayford totaled eight points and six rebounds for Union.
Union will play at top-seeded New Providence in the next round on Wednesday.
