Man With Knife Killed by St. Paul Police
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in St. Paul. A news release issued by the St. Paul Police Department says officers responded around 5 PM Saturday to a report of a man threatening people with a knife in a community room of an apartment building. Witnesses directed them to a first-floor hallway when the officers arrived at the scene.
Police in Minneapolis find child taken in stolen vehicle
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis Saturday evening found an infant that had been inside a vehicle when it was stolen.The Minneapolis Police Department says the car was stolen from the 1300 block of Lake Street East around 6:45 p.m.Police located the young girl who had been abandoned in the 2000 Block of 3rd Avenue South around an hour later.The stolen vehicle, a light blue 2013 Mazda 5 with Minnesota license plate "FXA996" has not been found.Police are investigating the incident.
Another Double Fatal Crash on Highway 61 in the Twin Cities
Cottage Grove, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a St. Paul suburb are reporting that two people were killed this morning in a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver. The Cottage Grove Public Safety Department is reporting that two other people were transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with critical injuries following the deadly collision.
2 teenage boys dead, 2 others in unknown condition after St. Paul crash
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Four teenagers were involved in a fatal crash in St. Paul late Friday night.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened after 11 p.m. along Highway 61 north of Lower Afton Road.A Nissan Maxima was said to be traveling at fast speeds when it veered off the road, rolled and went airborne. The vehicle crashed in the tree line, striking a number of trees.Investigators say that the car came to rest about 40 to 50 feet from the main roadway.The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to Regions Hospital with unspecified injuries. There were three...
Man suffers life-threatening gunshot wound at Minneapolis party
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after a man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound at a Minneapolis party early Saturday morning.The incident happened at around 2:15 a.m. along the 300 block of Cedar Avenue South.Police say that officers found the victim at the rear of a building there. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. His current condition has not been reported.No one has been arrested in the shooting.The incident remains under investigation.
UPDATE: Child taken in Minneapolis car theft found in car seat
MINNEAPOLIS — UPDATE: A child was found in a car seat after the car he was in was stolen in Minneapolis. Minneapolis police say the stolen car is a light blue Mazda 5, with the license plate number FXA996. The vehicle was stolen from the 1300 block of Lake...
3 ejected from vehicle in fatal western Wisconsin crash
ALDEN, Wis. -- One person is dead and two others are severely injured Saturday after being ejected from a vehicle in western Wisconsin.The Polk County Sheriff's Office says its dispatch center received a call of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 65 north of 28th Avenue in Alden shortly before 3 p.m.An initial investigation revealed a vehicle with five occupants had been traveling northbound on Highway 6 at a high rate of speed when it lost control after cresting a hill. The vehicle crossed the center line and struck two southbound vehicles.Occupants from the southbound vehicles had minor to moderate injuries, the sheriff's office says.Two people from the northbound vehicle were airlifted to a hospital and another person was pronounced dead at the scene.The crash is under investigation.
dakotanewsnow.com
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
drydenwire.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash In Polk County Results In One Death, Others With Serious Injuries
POLK COUNTY -- A multi-vehicle crash in Polk County has resulted in one death and severe injuries to others, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:56p, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a call of a 3-vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 65 just north of 28th ave in the town of Alden.
Police identify third man in Bloomington murder-suicide
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington police have identified the alleged gunman in a murder-suicide investigation after the bodies of three men were found in a pickup truck last week. In a video update posted to the city's YouTube page, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges identified the third man killed as...
Minn. man found guilty after dismembered victim’s remains found in Lake Superior
GRAND MARAIS, Minn. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man was recently found guilty in the dismemberment of a St. Paul homicide victim whose remains were found in Lake Superior in 2021. The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office announced the verdict against Robert West on Wednesday, Feb. 8. According to the initial press release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 34-year-old Richard Balsimo was last seen in St. Paul on June 20, 2021. The next month, his remains were reportedly discovered with the help of dive teams in Lake Superior.
Jury Convicts Minnesota Mother for Killing Her Son
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Hennepin County jury has returned a guilty verdict against a mother accused of killing her son. 28-year-old Julissa Thaler stood trial after being charged with killing the six-year-old boy by shooting him multiple times with a shotgun in the backseat of a vehicle last May. Thaler was arrested after police in Mound pulled her over after officers responded to reports of an erratic motorist and spotted her driving a car that was missing one of its tires and had a shattered rear window. The officer noticed blood on the woman's hand and what appeared to be a bullet hole in the back seat, along with a shotgun shell and a spent shell casing inside the vehicle.
Multiple Prescott High School students killed in high-speed crash
ST PAUL, Minn. — Two Prescott High School students died in an "airborne" crash off Highway 61 in St. Paul late Friday night. According to Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of the vehicle — a 16-year-old boy — lost control of the car which was traveling "at a high rate of speed." The car then rolled, went airborne and crashed into "several trees."
Two Minnesota Men Indicted For Online Romance Fraud Schemes
Minneapolis, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Two Minnesota men have been indicted on federal charges in connection with online romance fraud schemes. 42-year-old Solomon Wilfred of Coon Rapids and 36-year-old Dodzi Kordorwu of Brooklyn Park are named in separate indictments charging each of the men with mail fraud. Wilfred is facing seven counts of the crime, while Kordorwu was indicted on eight charges.
15-year-old student stabbed, killed at St. Paul's Harding High School
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 15-year-old student was killed in a stabbing inside St. Paul's Harding High School on Friday.St. Paul police said they've apprehended a suspect, a 16-year-old boy who is also a student at the high school. Police say they responded to the high school shortly after 11:45 a.m. to find staff members providing medical aid to the victim, who was transported to Regions Hospital, where he died. No other victims or suspects have been identified.Authorities added that they're still working to learn what led up to the incident, and they're very early in their investigation. The Ramsey County medical...
Man dies after being found seriously hurt outside Brooklyn Park home
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – A man is dead after he was found seriously injured and lying on the ground early Sunday morning outside a Brooklyn Park home.Police say officers were called to the 8600 block of Tessman Circle just after 3 a.m., where they found the victim. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. The people inside the home are cooperating with the investigation. Police say they're not looking for any suspects.
Shooter at West Central Minnesota Lund Boat facility restrained by employees
Staff at the Detroit Lakes Tribune report a shooter was restrained by employees at a New York Mills Lund Boat Company manufacturing facility. CNN’s Karl De Vries and Clare Foran report Rep. Angie Craig is bruised but OK after an assault in the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment building.
Prosecutors won't charge Wisconsin ex-senator in fatal crash
MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors have decided not to charge a former Wisconsin state senator who was involved in a car crash that left a Pennsylvania woman and her 5-year-old daughter dead.Ashland County District Attorney David Meany told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday that there isn't enough evidence to show former Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley acted in a criminally negligent or reckless way. He added that police and Wisconsin State Patrol investigators haven't referred charges to his office, either.Alyssa Ortman, 27, and daughter Khaleesi Fink were killed in the crash July 22 in Ashland County. Police say Bewley, 70,...
Family increasing reward for info on fatal Maplewood hit-and-run
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — It's been nearly two months since 56-year-old Mark Koepke was hit by a car and killed while walking near his home in Maplewood. Still without answers as to who was responsible for Mark's death, his family is now fundraising to increase the reward for information leading to an arrest.
Huge Fentanyl Bust in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the Twin Cities today reported a massive drug bust. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says a search warrant was executed earlier this week in Minneapolis and resulted in the seizure of over 5 pounds of powder fentanyl, over a pound of cocaine, a pound of methamphetamine, nearly 1300 fentanyl pills and equipment used to package and distribute narcotics.
