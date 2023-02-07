Read full article on original website
Yearn Finance whales move close to $60m in double transactions, decoding ‘why’
3,869 YFI were moved twice in separate transactions on 8 February. There has been more YFI outflow on exchanges in recent days. Yearn Finance (YFI) recently experienced its biggest volume of “whale transactions” in the past three months. So where do the protocol and YFI stand right now, and what could be in store with these whales’ latest move?
Did MATIC whale sentiment shift amid Super Bowl NFT minting spree?
Polygon’s OpenSea daily volume soars after Super Bowl NFTs go live. MATIC limits its downside as top addresses resume accumulation. Super Bowl season is here and the excitement is already tricking into the blockchain industry. Polygon is capitalizing on the hype as well as available opportunities through a mega NFT mint.
VeChain reaches new milestone, but will it be enough to beat the bears?
VeChain’s total addresses known exceeded the 2 million mark. On-chain performance and market indicators looked pretty bearish. VeChain [VET] reached a new milestone on 10 February, as it crossed the 2-million mark in terms of addresses known. At the time of writing, the value stood at 2,000,435. To simplify, “addresses known” are the total number of addresses that have been seen on the VeChain network.
Decoding TRON’s [TRX] price performance in spite of bearish conditions
TRX’s performance on the price front remained better than many over the last week. Several developments and metrics might have played a role in TRX’s performance. On 10 February, TRON [TRX] announced that the total amount of TRX burned had surpassed 15 billion. With this, the circulating supply of TRX had been reduced by 10.3 billion, which was worth $950, further establishing its deflationary nature.
HBAR handles itself well amid market turmoil: Here are potential reasons why
HBAR defied gravity to maintain an upside when the market turned bearish. Hedera’s NFT segment was heating up, with a special focus on the African market. The crypto market has responded to the SEC’s latest push against crypto staking by lending favor to the bears. Most of the top cryptocurrencies were discounted in the last 24 hours. However, Hedera [HBAR] was among the few that somehow evaded this FUD-induced sell pressure.
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: How long will SHIB army wait for support?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has gapped down to its lowest level in over a week, as traders largely shunned cryptocurrencies and other riskier assets. SHIB has been slipping after testing the $0.00001590 resistance level, and now, the SHIB army is waiting for the resistance to turn to support. However, that has not happened yet, and at press time, its price was $0.00001269.
Decoding Lido Finance’s [LDO] hurdles in growth despite continued upgrades
LDO token holders’ revenue and TVL failed to show noticeable growth. Short-term selling wave pulled LDO down by 6% at the time of writing. Three days after introducing major new features as part of the Lido V2 upgrade, Lido Finance [LDO] announced the mainnet update of its MEV Boost relay list.
Ethereum: While “sell orders” dominate market, positive sentiment lingers
Most ETH traders have taken to distributing their holdings. The positive conviction still lingers as many anticipate the Shanghai Upgrade. On-chain assessment of the Net Taker Volume metric has revealed that following the recent rally in the price of Ethereum [ETH], traders have been exiting the market in large numbers, with the highest volume of exits seen since the collapse of Terra-Luna.
Ethereum market weakened, but benefits can be made at these levels
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ETH was in a bearish structure at press time. Further plunge could be likely if BTC drops below the $21K zone. Ethereum [ETH] plunge could extend if the...
Ethereum Classic rebounds from $20.8, what’s next for the bulls?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The $20.4-$20.8 is an area of liquidity. The move downward to hunt stop-losses could see a reversal toward $22.3 and $23.9. Ethereum Classic saw the lower timeframe momentum...
Ripple: This is where you can look to short XRP amid increased sell pressure
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. XRP formed a bearish pennant on the 3-hour timeframe. The alt could continue to face short-term selling pressure. Ripple’s [XRP] drop continued into the early part of the...
Polkadot’s Q4 data shows growth in user activity, can DOT sustain this trend?
Polkadot’s address activity registers an uptick as market conditions improve. DOT demand hangs in the balance as the market seeks more directional clarity. Polkadot is off to a healthy start so far this year in terms of its operations, as is the case for most top blockchain networks. However, we cannot truly have a clear understanding of what to expect without a reference point. A recent Messari report revealed the state of Polkadot in Q4 2022.
XRP steady at 23.6% Fib level: At which level will investors find gains
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. So far, the 23.6% Fib level of $0.3814 has proven steady support at press time. But fluctuating volumes and bearish sentiment could undermine a strong recovery. Ripple’s [XRP]...
Solana’s DeFi space suffers, but here’s the unexpected NFT twist
Solana’s DeFi activity declines, however, the NFT market shows a promising future. Following the broader market, the SOL token faces selling pressure. Solana’s hold in the DeFi space continued to dwindle. Despite the overall market observing a recovery, Solana underperformed in the DeFi market. Well, the fall in...
Litecoin pushes for more adoption through card program- Did LTC benefit?
Litecoin’s transaction milestone underscores a healthy path of adoption that might be aided by real-world utility. LTC price approaches ascending support after a mid-week pivot. Litecoin has struggled to escape the shadow of bears for a long while now. However, this has not stopped the project from proceeding with...
Arbitrum’s performance on this front could help it to edge out competition
Big DeFi protocols powered Arbitrum’s network activity. Arbitrum’s DEX volume surpassed that of competitors like Optimism and Polygon. Arbitrum’s performance in the DeFi space has been a revelation of late. The sentiment was echoed by data from DeFiLlama, which highlighted the chain’s increasing share of the daily trading volume recorded by Sushiswap [SUSHI], one of the largest decentralized exchanges [DEX] in the market.
Ethereum: Everything you need to know about Shapella mainnet upgrade
ETH accumulation is on the rise- The number of addresses holding 0.01+ coins increased. Demand from the derivatives market also saw an uptick. Ethereum [ETH] recently revealed in a blog that the Shapella (Shanghai+Capella) mainnet upgrade was entering the final pre-launch phase after extensive testing and development. The new upgrade...
Decoding Ordinals NFT project on Bitcoin- Can it compete with ETH NFTs?
Bitcoin-native NFTs recorded a 25% growth in network fees. Bitcoin mining revenue rose sharply, powered by an increase in transactions. The new Ordinals NFT platform on Bitcoin [BTC] recorded exponential growth since mid-January, data from crypto research firm Messari showed. The daily Ordinal NFT mints soared by 300 times in the same time period.
Why Dogecoin, DOT, AVAX might not be a good option for your portfolio
Cryptocurrency markets so far this year have seen a significant uptrend, which many have considered a reward for surviving the aftermath of the collapse of Terra-Luna in May 2022 and the significant losses caused by the unexpected fallout of cryptocurrency exchange FTX in November 2022. The prices of leading coins...
Can Uniswap [UNI] overtake Ethereum [ETH] on this front?
Uniswap remained the most profitable DeFi protocol in terms of user fees. With V3 deployment on BNB Chain getting approval, UNI’s price rise looked likely. Uniswap [UNI], the world’s largest decentralized exchange (DEX) in the crypto world, continued to attract users to its fold because of high protocol fees.
