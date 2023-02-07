Read full article on original website
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall is Closing; Tenants Receive Letters to Vacate Property
A substantial redevelopment, from the ground-up, appears to be the intention moving forward. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com and NorthCentralPA.com.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
