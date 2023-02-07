Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
49er gold-digging attorneys and copsRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The Winchester Mystery House: The Hundred Year CurseMaiya Devi DahalSan Jose, CA
Major U.S. Shopping Mall to be Converted to a “Mixed-Use” Property That Initially Includes up to 1170 Housing UnitsJoel EisenbergPleasanton, CA
Restaurant Rows: First up, LafayetteClay KallamLafayette, CA
Silicon Valley
Homeowner invokes ‘builders remedy’ in brazen plan to build 20-unit housing complex in Los Altos Hills
To hear Sasha Zbrozek tell it, the story behind his plans to tear down his four-bedroom house in tony Los Altos Hills and replace it with an apartment complex is a simple tale of a young man’s California dream home being ruined by the region’s notorious red tape — and his decision to “rage against the machine.”
Silicon Valley
Single-family house sells for $3.8 million in Palo Alto
A spacious historic house built in 1922 located in the 1000 block of Waverley Street in Palo Alto has new owners. The 2,028-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 12, 2023. The $3,800,000 purchase price works out to $1,874 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
Evictions eclipsed pre-pandemic levels in these Bay Area counties as tenant protections expired
Janae Randolph waited nervously with her boyfriend outside a wood-paneled courtroom at the Contra Costa County courthouse in Martinez. She scanned the increasingly crowded hallway for somebody official-looking — maybe a public defender, she hoped — who would explain why they’d been summoned after receiving an eviction notice at their Concord apartment.
Silicon Valley
Tech and biotech layoffs erase more than 19,000 Bay Area jobs
Post-pandemic layoffs in the tech and biotech sectors continue to widen, and the brutal job losses are set to loom over the region’s economy for months. Since mid-2022, tech and biotech companies — including giants like Google and Meta Platforms — have revealed plans to slash more than 19,000 jobs across the nine-county Bay Area, according to official state reports reviewed by this news organization. That figure includes cutbacks that have been completed or are slated to occur, in some cases as late as 2024.
Silicon Valley
Velasquez named Sunnyvale’s economic development manager
Christine L. Velasquez has been named Sunnyvale’s economic development manager, effective Feb. 9. “She’ll lead our city through an exciting period of post-pandemic recovery and continued commercial growth,” said city manager Kent Steffens in a statement. Velasquez has been serving as development engagement manager for Lendlease, Google’s...
Silicon Valley
This Palo Alto startup delivers Michelin-starred restaurant dishes from India to your home
You don’t need a passport, private jet or even an in with the chef to eat dishes from the best restaurants around the world. You just need software and sensors. A Palo Alto-based food tech startup has built the technology to impeccably recreate dishes from any chef and have it delivered to you. CloudChef, which launched Jan. 31, has started this feat of “food and aroma on the Internet” with a small yet impressive group of chefs in the Bay Area and India, including Thomas Zacharias, formerly of New York’s three-Michelin-starred Le Bernardin and Mumbai’s Bombay Canteen, named one of the 50 Best Restaurants in Asia. And the chefs haven’t been able to differentiate their dishes from the CloudChef version in a blind taste test.
Silicon Valley
Alamitos Vineyards’ new winemaker has impressive provenance
Winemaker George Troquato is a vineyard geek. Standing with proprietor Shaun Coleman at Alamitos Vineyards in New Almaden, he gestures to two rocks sitting atop a split rail fence; one is serpentine, the other looks like fossils, although it could be mistaken concrete splatter. “When I first got here, I...
Silicon Valley
Four-bedroom home sells in Danville for $2 million
The spacious property located in the first block of Stirling Drive in Danville was sold on Jan. 19, 2023. The $2,025,000 purchase price works out to $689 per square foot. The house built in 1995 has an interior space of 2,939 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 10,100-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
Unlicensed contractor found guilty of swindling Contra Costa County customers
MARTINEZ — A Contra Costa County jury found a Modesto man guilty of multiple felonies Wednesday related to unlicensed contracting, fraud, theft, and the failure to obtain workers’ compensation insurance, officials said. The convictions against 42-year-old Adan Contreras Rivas also include misdemeanors, according to a statement from Contra...
