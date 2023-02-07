ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Single-family house sells for $3.8 million in Palo Alto

A spacious historic house built in 1922 located in the 1000 block of Waverley Street in Palo Alto has new owners. The 2,028-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 12, 2023. The $3,800,000 purchase price works out to $1,874 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot.
PALO ALTO, CA
Evictions eclipsed pre-pandemic levels in these Bay Area counties as tenant protections expired

Janae Randolph waited nervously with her boyfriend outside a wood-paneled courtroom at the Contra Costa County courthouse in Martinez. She scanned the increasingly crowded hallway for somebody official-looking — maybe a public defender, she hoped — who would explain why they’d been summoned after receiving an eviction notice at their Concord apartment.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Tech and biotech layoffs erase more than 19,000 Bay Area jobs

Post-pandemic layoffs in the tech and biotech sectors continue to widen, and the brutal job losses are set to loom over the region’s economy for months. Since mid-2022, tech and biotech companies — including giants like Google and Meta Platforms — have revealed plans to slash more than 19,000 jobs across the nine-county Bay Area, according to official state reports reviewed by this news organization. That figure includes cutbacks that have been completed or are slated to occur, in some cases as late as 2024.
Velasquez named Sunnyvale’s economic development manager

Christine L. Velasquez has been named Sunnyvale’s economic development manager, effective Feb. 9. “She’ll lead our city through an exciting period of post-pandemic recovery and continued commercial growth,” said city manager Kent Steffens in a statement. Velasquez has been serving as development engagement manager for Lendlease, Google’s...
SUNNYVALE, CA
This Palo Alto startup delivers Michelin-starred restaurant dishes from India to your home

You don’t need a passport, private jet or even an in with the chef to eat dishes from the best restaurants around the world. You just need software and sensors. A Palo Alto-based food tech startup has built the technology to impeccably recreate dishes from any chef and have it delivered to you. CloudChef, which launched Jan. 31, has started this feat of “food and aroma on the Internet” with a small yet impressive group of chefs in the Bay Area and India, including Thomas Zacharias, formerly of New York’s three-Michelin-starred Le Bernardin and Mumbai’s Bombay Canteen, named one of the 50 Best Restaurants in Asia. And the chefs haven’t been able to differentiate their dishes from the CloudChef version in a blind taste test.
PALO ALTO, CA
Alamitos Vineyards’ new winemaker has impressive provenance

Winemaker George Troquato is a vineyard geek. Standing with proprietor Shaun Coleman at Alamitos Vineyards in New Almaden, he gestures to two rocks sitting atop a split rail fence; one is serpentine, the other looks like fossils, although it could be mistaken concrete splatter. “When I first got here, I...
NEW ALMADEN, CA
Four-bedroom home sells in Danville for $2 million

The spacious property located in the first block of Stirling Drive in Danville was sold on Jan. 19, 2023. The $2,025,000 purchase price works out to $689 per square foot. The house built in 1995 has an interior space of 2,939 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 10,100-square-foot lot.
DANVILLE, CA

