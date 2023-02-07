Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Popular hot chicken store adding four new locations in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Enjoy a Chicken Fried Steak at Lucky's Cafe in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Sandwiches in Dallas to Satisfy the HangriesSteven DoyleDallas, TX
tourcounsel.com
Southwest Center Mall | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
Southwest Center Mall, formerly Red Bird Mall, is a shopping mall located in Dallas, Texas. Originally owned by the DeBartolo family, it opened in 1975. It was, and remains, the only major one located in the southern half of Dallas. Its original name, Red Bird Mall, came from the Red Bird area of Dallas in which it is located.
Popular grocery chain to open third store in Frisco as grocery war heats up in North Texas
Great news this week for people in Frisco with the announcement a third Tom Thumb grocery store will open. Ground will soon be broken for a new 58,000-square-foot store at the Lexington Village center, being built on 15 acres on the southwest corner of Coil Road and Eldorado Parkway. The store is expected to open by Spring 2024 and will contain an in-store Starbucks kiosk, a pharmacy with a drive-through, EV charging parking spaces, and a drive-up grocery pick-up area.
KVUE
'Most Southlake, TX home we’ve ever seen' | This $20M Texas mansion includes turf field, basketball court and more
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — A North Texas mansion with a hefty price tag is catching the eyes of many online after its Zillow posting went viral. The 31,000-square-foot transitional Mediterranean gated on 3.6 acres features a myriad of amenities, which include but are not limited to: a full-size basketball court, bowling alley, batting cage, movie theater indoor glass-enclosed trampoline and a turf field backyard.
This Dallas restaurant is the best date night spot in Texas & among best in US: report
It's date night season as love is in the air for Valentine's Day around the country and you need to be sure to find some good spots to take your significant other out to for a good time.
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans Continue
Great news for H-E-B fans in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with the Texan grocery retailer pushing forward with major expansion plans in North Texas. H-E-B recently broke ground on a new location in Mansfield while also announcing a significant expansion planned for its store in Waxahachie. Both these towns are 35 miles from Dallas, furthering H-E-B's commitment to development across the Dallas Forth Worth area.
Sheriff staff shortages impact services in 4 North Texas counties
Denton County is working to recruit more people for its sheriff’s department. (Photo by Destine Gibson/ Community Impact) North Texas sheriff’s departments have experienced staffing shortages at their respective detention centers. These shortages, which have been seen in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties, have been, in part,...
Popular hot chicken store adding four new locations in Dallas
Great news for fans of hot chicken in Dallas with the opening of a new Lucky's Chicken location with more to follow. The hot chicken concept has opened its new venue in Dallas on Lemmon Ave and Oak Lawn Ave. The location used to house an Einstein Bros. Bagel store. It will have an old school retro type feel with "red & white checkered vinyl floors, oak-slat booths, a classic 60's-era aluminum-banded countertop, and vintage opal glass pendant fixtures."
fwtx.com
Bits and Bites: New Restaurant Openings
A Chicago-based restaurant will soon move into a space where a ridiculous number of other restaurants have fallen. Goat & Vine Restaurant + Winery is slated to open this spring at 2600 W. Seventh St., in the seemingly cursed end-cap spot where nearly a dozen other restaurants have failed, including Mac’s Steaks & Seafood, Bite City Grill, M Bistro, and the two-restaurants-in-one, Barrel & Bones Craft Bar & Smokehouse and Bourbon Street Oyster Bar & Grill.
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in Texas
Great news for Texans with a sweet tooth with the announcement this week that popular waffle and artisanal ice cream chain the Dolly Llama will open three new stores in Texas. The business recently opened in Dallas, and thanks to the success of its first store in Texas, they are looking to expand.
These eateries have the best pizza in Dallas: Report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re hungry, pizza by the slice, pie, or a couple of them will always do the trick to satisfy your hunger and it’ll come in handy for those Super Bowl parties on Sunday. We’re talking everything Za because Thursday, Feb. 9 was National...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why Are There Purple Streetlights Around Fort Worth?
People have seen purple streetlights randomly around Fort Worth for several months now. "I think they're very pretty," neighbor Marvita Moser said. "I don't like them because they are a distraction while driving," neighbor Sara Richmond said. Like them or not, there is a reason for the purple lights. And...
starlocalmedia.com
This Plano teacher, coach has been impacting the lives of students for more than 4 decades
Whether it be in the classroom, on the field or working at a local Home Depot, Coach Harold Nutall strives to make a difference in his community. Nutall began his tenure at Plano ISD in 1987 at Schimelpfenig Middle School. While he was supposed to move from his coaching job in McKinney to Texas Tech, Plano coaching legend John Clark had different plans.
dallasexpress.com
Which Local Restaurants Failed Inspection
The Dallas Express is starting a monthly feature examining restaurant inspections in Dallas County — highlighting those who have passed as well as those failing and at risk of closure. With the City’s procedures publicized little — and often difficult to understand even when they are — The People’s...
Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
Motley Fool
Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?
Hot dog fans across Dallas and North Texas were excited when the famous Chicago-based restaurant Portillo's opened its first location in Texas last month. The restaurant's grand opening at The Colony, on 4560 Destination Drive, 20 miles from Downtown Dallas, was met with much fanfare and long lines. The 7,900-square-foot restaurant can seat over 260 guests and has a double-lane drive-thru, but despite the huge capacity, people still report hour-long waits to grab a hot dog.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco News Roundup: Legacy Drive update and more
Construction of Legacy Drive from Panther Creek Parkway to PGA Parkway is making good progress, according to a recent engineering report from the city of Frisco. The project entails constructing a six-lane divided roadway to "fill in the last remaining gap of Legacy Drive in Frisco."
‘Tremendous conflict of interest’ | Texas lawmaker seeks to outlaw caretakers getting clients’ death benefits
ARLINGTON, Texas — In life, Leroy Anderson needed others to care for him. Anderson had the intellect of a 10-year-old. He was also diabetic, schizophrenic and bipolar. He lived in what’s called a group home, here in Dallas. His caretaker was paid by the state. In 2018, the...
Luxury Real Estate Agents Tell Dallas Builders Association There’s a ‘Serious Inventory Issue’
Expert Realtors representing Lake Highlands, the Park Cities, Preston Hollow, and Lakewood talked shop Thursday about building and design trends — and a staggering lack of inventory — in a post-pandemic market. A star-studded panel including luxury real estate agents shared thoughts on what buyers want and what...
History Uncovered: Hidden on Oak Street
Roanoke history lies nestled in amongst the current businesses, keeping its story quiet. Are you as guilty of this as I am? As I drive, I’m so focused on my destination – and the other vehicles on the road – that I rarely pay attention to my surroundings.
