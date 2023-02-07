Great news this week for people in Frisco with the announcement a third Tom Thumb grocery store will open. Ground will soon be broken for a new 58,000-square-foot store at the Lexington Village center, being built on 15 acres on the southwest corner of Coil Road and Eldorado Parkway. The store is expected to open by Spring 2024 and will contain an in-store Starbucks kiosk, a pharmacy with a drive-through, EV charging parking spaces, and a drive-up grocery pick-up area.

FRISCO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO