First Vessel Arrives at Freeport LNG Plant Since 2022 Fire
The first liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel arrived on Friday at Freeport LNG's long-idled export plant in Texas since the facility shut in a fire in June last year, according to ship tracking data from Refinitiv. The vessel Kmarin Diamond is operated by a unit of oil major BP, one...
HST Marine's Second Hybrid-Electric CTV Welcomed by British Maritime Leaders
Offshore crew transfer firm HST Marine has welcomed the arrival of its new UK-built hybrid-electric crew transfer vessel (CTV), HST Frances. The ceremony was attended by Nusrat Ghani MP, UK Minister of State (Dept. for Business and Trade and the Cabinet Office) and senior British maritime industry leaders. HST Frances...
Michelin's WISAMO Wing Sail System Gets DNV Approval
The prototype of the sail that will be installed on the Maritime Nantaise ro-ro cargo vessel MN Pelican - ©DNV. DNV has awarded an approval in principle for Michelin's WISAMO wing sail system, which is the first AiP to have been awarded to an inflatable wing sail design. The WISAMO wing sail system is currently being installed for testing on the DNV-classed MN Pelican ro-ro cargo vessel.
Baltic Dry Index Logs Sixth Straight Weekly Fall
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, fell for the sixth straight week as demand for the panamax segment remained weak. The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, was up 10 points, or 1.7%, at...
