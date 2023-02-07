The prototype of the sail that will be installed on the Maritime Nantaise ro-ro cargo vessel MN Pelican - ©DNV. DNV has awarded an approval in principle for Michelin's WISAMO wing sail system, which is the first AiP to have been awarded to an inflatable wing sail design. The WISAMO wing sail system is currently being installed for testing on the DNV-classed MN Pelican ro-ro cargo vessel.

2 DAYS AGO