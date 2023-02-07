Industry veteran Marco Santoro has taken the helm as chief executive officer at Miami yacht repair yard RMK Merrill-Stevens. A naval architect and marine engineer, Santoro began his career in yachting as part of the technical department at Italy's Rodriquez Yachts. In 2003, he joined Italian yacht builder the Ferretti Group as an intern in the after sales and service department, and over the course of 20 years worked his way up through a number of leadership roles, culminating as the company's vice president of refit and retail works. “My journey in this company was amazing. I had the opportunity to cover growing roles and responsibility, working with clients and colleagues from all around the world, and in every single corner of the world.”

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO