Read full article on original website
Related
lbmjournal.com
5 Reasons Why a Closed Rain Screen/Siding/Cladding System is Better than an Open System
This content is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to add your content. Open rain screen systems allow water to pass: Your house is only as good as the house wrap. Most companies that manufacture house wraps cringe at the thought of you installing an open rain screen system and more than likely do not recommend and in the future may not warranty it. Watch this video for how big a difference it makes.
A flight attendant reveals a safety hack she uses in hotel rooms - "throw a bottle under the bed"
A flight attendant, Esther, who works for the European airline, KLM, reveals some safety hacks that she uses to stay safe while traveling around. Esther's top hotel safety hack is going viral and receiving media attention because it is a very simple thing to do.
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
Comments / 0