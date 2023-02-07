ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Comeback

Eagles owner get honest about firing Andy Reid

When the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, it will be quite a unique situation for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid as he will be facing a team he previously coached and led to a Super Bowl. And he heads into the game, Eagles team owner Jeffrey Read more... The post Eagles owner get honest about firing Andy Reid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Shannon Sharpe Reveals Super Bowl Score Prediction

Shannon Sharpe has revealed his score prediction for this year's Super Bowl matchup. The Hall of Fame tight end has the Kansas City Chiefs taking down the Philadelphia Eagles with a "walk-off" field goal to give them a 34-31 victory. “I’m going to take Patrick Mahomes to win his 2nd Super Bowl. I ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

We predicted the Super Bowl 57 winners with 100 Madden 23 simulations

Super Bowl 57 is rushing up fast, and that means it’s time to predict a winner. EA Sports already did their annual prediction run, but we’ve got another trick up our sleeves. Madden 23 has a useful simulator that allows you to simulate 100 games between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles with their proper quarterbacks and dozens of many possibilities for how the game might play out. Some were close, while others were complete blowouts, but from the mass of data, you can piece together an idea of what may happen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Jonathan Gannon under fire following Eagles Super Bowl loss

The Monday following a gut-wrenching Super Bowl loss, Philadelphia Eagles fans are dealing with a feeling they haven’t felt all season, heartbreak and anger. Philly’s defensive coordinator, Jonathan Gannon, is in the crosshairs. Sure, the losses on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day were tough, but this loss to the Kansas City Chiefs feels worse.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Aaron Jones delivers strong message to Aaron Rodgers on returning to Packers

Aaron Jones knows how important Aaron Rodgers is to the Green Bay Packers franchise. Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones pleaded his case for Aaron Rodgers to return. Rodgers is in the midst of spending four days in complete darkness, completely cut off from the rest of the world. He may not be doing a panchakarma cleanse or some good, ole ayahuasca, but hopefully, Rodgers finds light amid the darkness this offseason. Jones is in the midst of his prime as the Green Bay running back, so he would love nothing more than for Rodgers to come back.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Why is everyone slipping on Cardinals stadium grass?

The grass used at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. for Super Bowl 57 was heavily criticized as players were slipping all game. State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, was selected to host Super Bowl 57. Luckily for this home field, they were able to host a game between the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC in the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
GLENDALE, AZ
FanSided

Bettor places $2.2 million wager on Super Bowl 57

Throughout the past two weeks, we have seen some huge bets placed on Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Now, just hours before kickoff, we may have seen the biggest bet placed yet. In fact, it is the biggest bet that has been taken by Caesars Sportsbook.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Super Bowl LVII: Staff Predictions

Football season ends on Sunday when the Eagles and Chiefs battle in Super Bowl LVII. Both are looking for their second title in the past six seasons. Only one former Notre Dame player is on either roster. Quarterback Ian Book is the third stringer for the Eagles. Forty-five former Fighting Irish players have won a Super Bowl. Will Book become No. 46? As predicted by most, Book is the first quarterback from the 2021 draft class to reach Super Bowl Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Derek Carr rumors: 3 teams now in the mix as QB hits free agency

Derek Carr is going to be hitting NFL free agency for the first time in his professional career. While explored the notion of being dealt, Derek Carr will not be waiving his no-trade clause. The team that had been tied to Carr the most in the so-called trade process were...
FanSided

Possible buyout and free agent options for the Detroit Pistons

The trade deadline has finally passed for the Detroit Pistons, and now the buyout market is officially here. The Detroit-Golden State-Atlanta-Portland four-team deal went through, meaning that the Pistons now have an open roster spot after sending out both Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox, while only receiving James Wiseman in return.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

