Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas has opened up about which character from the show’s past would like to return to the show. In an interview with Inside Soap, the Donte Charles actor said: "I often talk to Tom Payne, who played Mika’s boyfriend Brett, and he’s a big movie star now. He’s in The Walking Dead and living in LA, but he still said he wants to come back and do a couple of episodes!

1 DAY AGO