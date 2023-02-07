Read full article on original website
Stacey Solomon announces the birth of baby girl
Stacey Solomon has confirmed the birth of her new daughter. The newborn baby girl is Solomon's third child with her husband, former EastEnders star Joe Swash, and her fifth overall. Solomon posted a sweet photograph of the newborn baby to her Instagram account, earlier today (February 11), saying: "She's Here....
Coronation Street's Faye Brookes taking over from EastEnders' Maisie Smith on Strictly Ballroom tour
Coronation Street star Faye Brookes is set to take over from EastEnders' Maisie Smith on the Strictly Ballroom The Musical national tour. Faye will take over the role of Fran on March 27, after Maisie exits the show on March 25. She will star opposite former Strictly Come Dancing professional...
Loose Women's Denise Welch responds to rumours of a backstage rift with co-stars
Loose Women presenter Denise Welch has responded to rumours of a rift with her co-hosts. Denise, who joined the show in 2005, has said that despite the "feisty debates" she and the other women have on screen, she hasn’t "fallen out with any of them in 20 years". Speaking...
Emmerdale's Michelle Hardwick reunites with co-stars while on maternity leave
Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick has shared a set of lovely photos with her co-stars while she takes maternity leave. The Vanessa Woodfield actress welcomed her second baby, a girl named Betty, with wife Kate Brooks in November, and has been taking time away from the soap. Over the last week...
Emmerdale boss responds to fan theory over Caleb's secret
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's executive producer Jane Hudson has responded to the theory that newcomer Caleb is an undercover police officer. The ITV soap introduced Cain and Chas Dingle's long-lost brother Caleb last year, but his shady behaviour as of late has left some viewers suspicious. Hudson, however, shut down...
The Apprentice star Reece Donnelly opens up on exit from show
The Apprentice contestant Reece Donnelly has reflected on his decision to drop out of the long-running BBC competition. Presided over by Lord Alan Sugar as usual, the 2023 series resumed on Thursday night (February 9) with the Glaswegian theatre school boss' final appearance. "As you know, Reece wasn't able to...
Coronation Street star Peter Gunn calls for new Brian romance
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Love could soon be in the air for Brian Packham, if Corrie actor Peter Gunn gets his way. On the soap since April 2010, the owner of The Kabin was most recently in a relationship with Cathy Matthews up until her exit last year. Asked by...
Waterloo Road star Priyasasha Kumari praises show for breaking stereotypes with Samia role
Waterloo Road revival's Priyasasha Kumari has commended the characterisation of her onscreen alter-ego Samia Choudhry. Chatting to BBC Asian Network, she highlighted Samia's willingness to "speak her mind" that goes hand-in-hand with a "fierce, empowering" persona, which is historically rare in South Asian roles. "I think in the beginning you...
Coronation Street star Rob Shaw Cameron reflects on forgotten past soap roles
Laurence Reeves is a relative newbie in Coronation Street, but he has already been through a lot, including a murder mystery storyline and what looks like the upcoming breakdown of his relationship with Sean. But, it turns out that the actor behind Laurence, Rob Shaw Cameron, isn't such a newbie...
Dancing on Ice's Dan Whiston on hopes for former I'm a Celebrity star's casting
Dancing on Ice's Dan Whiston has opened up about his hopes for a former I'm a Celebrity star to appear on the reality show. Whiston, who started out as a professional skater when Dancing on Ice began back in 2006 and now serves as associate creative director on the show, said he wants Katie Price to take part as a celebrity contestant.
Emmerdale confirms new love interest for Belle Dingle
Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson has teased that Belle Dingle is set to get a new love interest later this year. Appearing on Loose Women to answer questions from viewers, Hudson responded to a fan who wanted to know if Belle was in for some romance. "We've got a bit of...
Is Call the Midwife's Sister Monica Joan leaving the show?
Call the Midwife season 12 episode 7 spoilers follow. Sister Monica Joan's fate was left in a particularly uncertain state at the end of Call the Midwife's latest episode when Nonnatus' favourite nun was struck down with a case of hepatitis. Worryingly, her chances of recovery were looking pretty grim,...
Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas reveals which past star wants to return
Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas has opened up about which character from the show’s past would like to return to the show. In an interview with Inside Soap, the Donte Charles actor said: "I often talk to Tom Payne, who played Mika’s boyfriend Brett, and he’s a big movie star now. He’s in The Walking Dead and living in LA, but he still said he wants to come back and do a couple of episodes!
Dancing on Ice's Siva Kaneswaran forced to pull out of this weekend's show
Dancing on Ice has announced that Siva Kaneswaran has been forced to pull out of this weekend's show due to illness. The Wanted singer will not be performing tomorrow night (February 12) after being advised to rest by medical professionals, with a spokesperson for the show stating that: "We look forward to welcoming him back next weekend."
Love Island's Zara says Olivia and Kai are most likely to split during Casa Amor
Love Island star Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown has predicted that Olivia and Kai will split during Casa Amor. Zara had a rocky time in the villa until she dumped last week, having previously been involved in a love triangle with Olivia and Tom. Despite the drama, Zara and Tom remained as...
Hollyoaks star Niamh Blackshaw reveals more on Juliet and Peri's reunion
Hollyoaks star Niamh Blackshaw has opened up about Juliet and Peri’s reunion on the soap. For context, Juliet Nightingale plans to make a grand romantic gesture of love for her ex fianceé Peri Lomax in a bid to win her back. The pair have been struggling with their...
Emmerdale star Lisa Riley discusses the importance of Paddy's devastating story
Emmerdale spoilers ahead. Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has addressed the upcoming issue-based storyline for Dominic Brunt's emotionally crushed Paddy Kirk. It was confirmed this week that Paddy will contemplate suicide in future scenes, following his wife Chas Dingle's affair with the late Al Chapman and the depression which resulted from that.
Emmerdale's Chas left devastated as she blames herself for Paddy's disappearance
This story contains topics including suicidal thoughts. Emmerdale spoilers follow. In tonight’s (February 10) heartbreaking new episode of Emmerdale, a devastated Chas blamed herself for Paddy’s disappearance. Paddy has been having a rough time on the soap as he struggled with loneliness after his marriage to Chas broke...
Love Island's Davide Sanclimenti opens up on his future with Ekin-Su
Love Island's Davide Sanclimenti has nothing but praise for girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and has opened up on plans for their future together. The duo have gone from strength to strength ever since leaving Love Island last year, with Davide even sparking engagement rumours after presenting Ekin-Su with a promise ring.
Emmerdale's April Windsor fears for Marlon in Paddy disappearance story
The following article contains discussion of themes including suicide. Emmerdale spoilers follow. April Windsor will fear for Marlon in Emmerdale after Paddy's disappearance. Paddy made an unexpected exit from the village this week as a part of a mental health storyline that will see him contemplate suicide in upcoming weeks.
