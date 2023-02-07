A Taylorsville man has been charged with over 20 counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense. 42-year old Charlie Edward Walker was arrested by Taylorsville Police on Tuesday. He allegedly retained a gas card from a previous employer and continued to use it after he no longer was an employee. Walker has been released under a secured bond of $50,000. He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Monday, February 12th in Alexander County District Court.

TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO