Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
860wacb.com
Alexander County Schools Operating On Two-Hour Delay On Monday
Due to falling temperatures and the possibility of black ice in the morning, and out of an abundance of caution, Alexander County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay for all students and staff on Monday, February 13th, 2023. Stay safe!
Two Dollar General Locations Closed Indefinitely
The entities have been shuttered due to safety-related federal noncompliance issues. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:OSHA, Dol.gov, U.S. Department of Labor, and WataugaOnline.com.
860wacb.com
Probation And Parole Officers Arrest Taylorsville Man In Catawba County
A Taylorsville man was arrested by probation and parole officers in Catawba County on Friday. 41-year-old Teng Yang was cited for felony probation violations and placed in the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $10,000. A Newton court appearance is scheduled for today.
Residents take note as Catawba County property evaluations jump
Catawba County's 2023 property reassessments and revaluations are now out, and many are preparing -- or have already received -- a little sticker shock in the form of new property values that may be significantly above what people anticipated.
860wacb.com
Sherrills Ford Woman Arrested For Felony Probation Violation In Alexander County
Cynthia Michelle Kilgore, age 49 of Sherrills Ford was taken into custody on Saturday in Alexander County. She was charged with felony probation violations from Lincoln County. Kilgore was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond placed at $10,000.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 9th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, February 9th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
860wacb.com
Homicide Investigation Underway In Burke County
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a murder investigation. On Friday, Burke County Deputies and Burke County EMS responded to a residence on Clark Loop in Morganton. Upon arrival, first responders located Brandi Deal, 41, of 2967 Clark Loop with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. According to...
wataugaonline.com
Winter Storm Watch for Avery County, NC, Caldwell County, NC – February 11-12, 2023
NCZ033-048>053-058-059-062>065-501-503-505-110345- /O.NEW.KGSP.WS.A.0001.230212T0000Z-230213T0500Z/. Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham- Northern Jackson-Macon-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson- Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains-McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Asheville,. Black...
860wacb.com
Hickory Woman Facing Alexander County Larceny Charge
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year old Brittany Karen Helms of Hickory on Tuesday and charged with misdemeanor larceny. The charge is alleged to have occurred at a business in Bethlehem. Helms placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond of $1,000. March 6th is her scheduled court date in Taylorsville.
WLOS.com
Winter storm watch issued, NCDOT crews make final preps for predicted weekend snow, ice
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation will complete final snowstorm preps Friday, Feb. 10, ahead of forecasted winter weather this weekend. News 13 meteorologists have issued a Weather Warn Day for Sunday, Feb. 12. Saturday night, as rain during the day will...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Facing Over Twenty Felony Charges
A Taylorsville man has been charged with over 20 counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense. 42-year old Charlie Edward Walker was arrested by Taylorsville Police on Tuesday. He allegedly retained a gas card from a previous employer and continued to use it after he no longer was an employee. Walker has been released under a secured bond of $50,000. He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Monday, February 12th in Alexander County District Court.
qcnews.com
Remains inside submerged Lake Norman car tied to missing Newton woman
SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A car associated with a Newton woman who went missing in 2008 was lifted from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford Wednesday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they were called to the scene after a boater with a...
Thousands without power in the Carolinas Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands are without power in the Carolinas Sunday, including roughly 1,000 Duke Energy customers in the Charlotte area, officials said. According to Duke Energy's outage map, more than 1,000 customers were without power as of noon on Sunday in Charlotte. Duke Energy also told WCNC Charlotte...
860wacb.com
Vehicle Found In Lake Norman
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a vehicle has been found in Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford. It’s possible the vehicle is somehow involved in a missing person’s case dating back years. An effort is underway to remove the vehicle.
860wacb.com
Vehicle Crashes Into North Wilkesboro Business
On Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 8:55AM, Wilkes County EMS, Wilkes County Rescue Squad, North Wilkesboro Fire Department and the North Wilkesboro Police Department were dispatched to to a Day Spa business located on 6th. Street for a vehicle that had ran into their building. Upon emergency crews’ arrival they found a single SUV type vehicle that had ran through an exterior wall into the business.
860wacb.com
Hickory Fugitive Captured In Alexander County
As the result of a traffic stop on Tuesday, a fugitive from Hickory has been arrested. 27-year old Alexander Day Quan Carpenter was taken into custody by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies. Carpenter has a number of charges pending in Catawba County that include felony indecent liberties with a child, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, assault on a female, communicating threats and misdemeanor larceny.
WBTV
Deputies investigating shooting after woman found dead in Burke County
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a shooting after a woman was found dead at a Burke County home on Friday. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and EMS personnel responded to the home in the 2900 block of Clark Loop near South Mountains State Park for a reported cardiac arrest.
860wacb.com
Hickory Police Arrest Taylorsville Man
Tod-Jaa Dazujuan Tilley, age 37 of Taylorsville, was arrested Monday by Hickory Police. He was charged with breaking and entering and injury to real property. Tilley is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $1,000. A Tuesday court appearance is listed.
860wacb.com
Hickory Woman Gets Minimum Sentence Of 7 Years For Trafficking Methamphetamine
A Hickory woman has pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges during Catawba County Superior Court on Tuesday. She will serve a minimum of nearly seven years in prison. 43-year old Angela Deneice James entered a guilty plea to trafficking methamphetamine by possession. In addition, she was given a sentence of 70 to 93 months followed by an additional 10 to 21 months for possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine. James will also be required to pay a fine of $50,000.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Charged With Vehicle Theft
A Taylorsville man was arrested earlier today by Taylorsville Police and charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle. 44-year old James Eric Miller was also charged with second-degree trespass. Miller is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $20,000. He has a court date set for Monday, February 13th.
Comments / 0