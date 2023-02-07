ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Township Of Taylorsville, NC

860wacb.com

Alexander County Schools Operating On Two-Hour Delay On Monday

Due to falling temperatures and the possibility of black ice in the morning, and out of an abundance of caution, Alexander County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay for all students and staff on Monday, February 13th, 2023. Stay safe!
Joel Eisenberg

Two Dollar General Locations Closed Indefinitely

The entities have been shuttered due to safety-related federal noncompliance issues. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:OSHA, Dol.gov, U.S. Department of Labor, and WataugaOnline.com.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Homicide Investigation Underway In Burke County

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a murder investigation. On Friday, Burke County Deputies and Burke County EMS responded to a residence on Clark Loop in Morganton. Upon arrival, first responders located Brandi Deal, 41, of 2967 Clark Loop with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. According to...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Winter Storm Watch for Avery County, NC, Caldwell County, NC – February 11-12, 2023

NCZ033-048>053-058-059-062>065-501-503-505-110345- /O.NEW.KGSP.WS.A.0001.230212T0000Z-230213T0500Z/. Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham- Northern Jackson-Macon-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson- Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains-McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Asheville,. Black...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Woman Facing Alexander County Larceny Charge

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year old Brittany Karen Helms of Hickory on Tuesday and charged with misdemeanor larceny. The charge is alleged to have occurred at a business in Bethlehem. Helms placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond of $1,000. March 6th is her scheduled court date in Taylorsville.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Facing Over Twenty Felony Charges

A Taylorsville man has been charged with over 20 counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense. 42-year old Charlie Edward Walker was arrested by Taylorsville Police on Tuesday. He allegedly retained a gas card from a previous employer and continued to use it after he no longer was an employee. Walker has been released under a secured bond of $50,000. He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Monday, February 12th in Alexander County District Court.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Remains inside submerged Lake Norman car tied to missing Newton woman

SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A car associated with a Newton woman who went missing in 2008 was lifted from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford Wednesday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they were called to the scene after a boater with a...
NEWTON, NC
WCNC

Thousands without power in the Carolinas Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands are without power in the Carolinas Sunday, including roughly 1,000 Duke Energy customers in the Charlotte area, officials said. According to Duke Energy's outage map, more than 1,000 customers were without power as of noon on Sunday in Charlotte. Duke Energy also told WCNC Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Vehicle Found In Lake Norman

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a vehicle has been found in Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford. It’s possible the vehicle is somehow involved in a missing person’s case dating back years. An effort is underway to remove the vehicle.
SHERRILLS FORD, NC
860wacb.com

Vehicle Crashes Into North Wilkesboro Business

On Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 8:55AM, Wilkes County EMS, Wilkes County Rescue Squad, North Wilkesboro Fire Department and the North Wilkesboro Police Department were dispatched to to a Day Spa business located on 6th. Street for a vehicle that had ran into their building. Upon emergency crews’ arrival they found a single SUV type vehicle that had ran through an exterior wall into the business.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Fugitive Captured In Alexander County

As the result of a traffic stop on Tuesday, a fugitive from Hickory has been arrested. 27-year old Alexander Day Quan Carpenter was taken into custody by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies. Carpenter has a number of charges pending in Catawba County that include felony indecent liberties with a child, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, assault on a female, communicating threats and misdemeanor larceny.
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Deputies investigating shooting after woman found dead in Burke County

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a shooting after a woman was found dead at a Burke County home on Friday. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and EMS personnel responded to the home in the 2900 block of Clark Loop near South Mountains State Park for a reported cardiac arrest.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Police Arrest Taylorsville Man

Tod-Jaa Dazujuan Tilley, age 37 of Taylorsville, was arrested Monday by Hickory Police. He was charged with breaking and entering and injury to real property. Tilley is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $1,000. A Tuesday court appearance is listed.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Woman Gets Minimum Sentence Of 7 Years For Trafficking Methamphetamine

A Hickory woman has pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges during Catawba County Superior Court on Tuesday. She will serve a minimum of nearly seven years in prison. 43-year old Angela Deneice James entered a guilty plea to trafficking methamphetamine by possession. In addition, she was given a sentence of 70 to 93 months followed by an additional 10 to 21 months for possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine. James will also be required to pay a fine of $50,000.
HICKORY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Charged With Vehicle Theft

A Taylorsville man was arrested earlier today by Taylorsville Police and charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle. 44-year old James Eric Miller was also charged with second-degree trespass. Miller is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $20,000. He has a court date set for Monday, February 13th.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC

