WLKY.com
Lt. Gov. urges grocery shoppers in Louisville to support domestic violence shelters
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was in Louisville Saturday. During a visit to the Middletown Kroger she encouraged those shopping for groceries to help support survivors of domestic violence. It's part of the state-wide food drive called Shop and Share which benefits Kentucky's domestic violence shelters.
WLKY.com
Donate Life Kentucky, Kentucky Blood Center want you to give the gift of life for Valentine's Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You have the chance to give the gift of life this Valentine's Day. This Tuesday is not just the day of love; it's also National Donor Day. Donate Life Kentucky is partnering with the Kentucky Blood Center this year, inviting donors from across the state to give blood both Monday and Tuesday.
WLKY.com
Awakenings Boutique hosts 4th Real Faces of Cancer photoshoot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dealing with treatments, hair loss, and uncertainty; a group of local women with cancer were celebrated on Sunday. It was the 4th Real Faces of Cancer photo shoot. Six women, who currently have cancer, had the opportunity to get their makeup done and be styled before...
1st newborn baby surrendered anonymously in Kentucky
According to Safe Haven Baby Box, the Baby Box was placed in Bowling Green in December 2022 and is the 132nd nationally, and is one of 16 locations in Kentucky.
WLKY.com
Women business owners support each other with a Galentine's bash in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 20 women-owned businesses gathered to celebrate Valentine's Day, and each other, on Sunday. Woman-Owned Wallet hosted a Galentine's bash at Ten20 Craft Brewery on East Washington Street. The feminist gift shop supports women-owned businesses throughout NuLu. The women were treated to music from a...
WLKY.com
Longtime Bullitt County firefighter laid to rest with honor
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A Bullitt County firefighter who dedicated more than four decades to serving the community was laid to rest Saturday. Joe Thompson, the assistant chief at the Southeast Bullitt Fire Department died last week, after complications with pneumonia. Outside the funeral home, his command car was...
WLKY.com
AT&T holding large hiring event today in Louisville along with $5,000 hiring bonus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It might be time to dust off your resume. AT&T is looking to fill 100 retail positions across Louisville, and the job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the AT&T store at 4426 Outer Loop. Available jobs include network engineers, marketing,...
WLKY.com
Police warn of thieves stealing license plates from cars in southern Indiana
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana have issued a warning after multiple license plates have been reported stolen. The Sellersburg Police Chief said that last week three people reported their license plates as stolen. The reports came from neighbors in the Hillendale and Covered Bridge subdivisions. Police encourage...
WLKY.com
Middle, high school students sing National Anthem at Louisville hotel in annual tradition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sounds of music filled the air at the Hyatt Louisville hotel Friday night as the annual tradition of the Kentucky Music Educators Association student sing-along took place. The top middle and high school students in band, orchestra and chorus in Kentucky perform the sing-along through...
WLKY.com
Louisville Free Public Library receives grant to provide books for underserved children
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Free Public Library is making sure young children have access to books at home. The library received a $123,000 grant from the PNC Foundation. The money will be used to buy 35,000 books for babies, toddlers and preschool-aged kids across Louisville to increase childhood...
WKYT 27
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
WLKY.com
YMCA ‘Love Notes’ program taking proactive approach to address teen dating violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While domestic violence is assumed to involve adults, it is also common among teenagers. National data shows that one in 12 teens experience physical dating violence. The YMCA of Greater Louisville is taking a proactive approach to address the issue locally. YMCA Love Notes is an...
WLKY.com
Local businesses prepare for influx of customers on Valentine's Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Florists in the metro say over the last few weeks, there’s been an increase in business as they prepare for Valentine's Day. “We've had so much more foot traction, people calling the store wanting to order,” said Bailey Wynn, owner and lead floral designer of Bloomed Roots on East Market Street.
WLKY.com
Lyndon mayor fires police chief due to 'management styles differing'
LYNDON, Ky. — Lyndon Mayor Brent Hagan has fired the city's police chief and a former interim chief for Louisville Metro Police Department will be taking over temporarily. Hagan confirmed that Grady Throneberry was fired on Friday. Watch in the player above: Lyndon announces new police department. "Grady Throneberry...
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating homicide in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood that left one man dead. Around 10:30 p.m. LMPD responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Clay Street. Once on the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He...
WLKY.com
Louisville organization sending aid to Turkey, Syria; death toll from Earthquake surpasses 22,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 22,000 are dead following a catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, and unfortunately, the death toll continues to rise. A Louisville organization is stepping up by sending relief supplies to those in need. Waterstep employees spent Friday morning loading two pallets full of...
WLKY.com
Man arrested in connection to murder at boarding house in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is behind bars in connection to a murder at a boarding house in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. Witnesses told police that David Smith hit Christopher Adams with a can of paint and a pot during and altercation at the house on West Jefferson Street. The incident happened on Sunday morning.
WLKY.com
St. Matthews Police: Be on alert for purse snatchers at the pump
SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — Police in St. Matthews are asking women to be on high alert. They tell WLKY in recent weeks, there have been a series of brazen purse snatchings at some local gas pumps. Two happened Friday but in total, three women have had their purses stolen...
wymt.com
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
New Kentucky legislation bans the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in retail pet shops
FRANKFORT, KY. - The Kentucky General Assembly has recently introduced a new bill to regulate the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits. The bill, SB-56, sets guidelines for retail pet shops, breeders, brokers, and public spaces regarding the sale of these animals.
