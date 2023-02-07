ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WLKY.com

Awakenings Boutique hosts 4th Real Faces of Cancer photoshoot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dealing with treatments, hair loss, and uncertainty; a group of local women with cancer were celebrated on Sunday. It was the 4th Real Faces of Cancer photo shoot. Six women, who currently have cancer, had the opportunity to get their makeup done and be styled before...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Longtime Bullitt County firefighter laid to rest with honor

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A Bullitt County firefighter who dedicated more than four decades to serving the community was laid to rest Saturday. Joe Thompson, the assistant chief at the Southeast Bullitt Fire Department died last week, after complications with pneumonia. Outside the funeral home, his command car was...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Police warn of thieves stealing license plates from cars in southern Indiana

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana have issued a warning after multiple license plates have been reported stolen. The Sellersburg Police Chief said that last week three people reported their license plates as stolen. The reports came from neighbors in the Hillendale and Covered Bridge subdivisions. Police encourage...
SELLERSBURG, IN
WKYT 27

New details in Kentucky liquor store raids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Local businesses prepare for influx of customers on Valentine's Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Florists in the metro say over the last few weeks, there’s been an increase in business as they prepare for Valentine's Day. “We've had so much more foot traction, people calling the store wanting to order,” said Bailey Wynn, owner and lead floral designer of Bloomed Roots on East Market Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Lyndon mayor fires police chief due to 'management styles differing'

LYNDON, Ky. — Lyndon Mayor Brent Hagan has fired the city's police chief and a former interim chief for Louisville Metro Police Department will be taking over temporarily. Hagan confirmed that Grady Throneberry was fired on Friday. Watch in the player above: Lyndon announces new police department. "Grady Throneberry...
LYNDON, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD investigating homicide in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood that left one man dead. Around 10:30 p.m. LMPD responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Clay Street. Once on the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
WINCHESTER, KY

