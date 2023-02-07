Read full article on original website
More mild weather ahead, turning breezy Monday afternoon.
One of the sunniest days in weeks is ahead for Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you liked the end of the day on Saturday, you're going to LOVE the ENTIRE day on Sunday, as we enjoy wall to wall sunshine and temperatures into the 40s with barely a breeze to be had. Full sunshine for a day in February is a climatological rarity, so get outside and enjoy it. It could very well be one of the sunniest days we've seen since late November! Some high cloudiness will spill into our sky from the south as a storm system carves a path through the Mid-Atlantic and then out to sea. A weakening cold front will head our way on Monday. It will largely bring nothing more than an increase in cloudiness and just a bit more in the way of a breeze. Temperatures will still be well above average topping out in the mid 40s for highs. Expect quiet weather for Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a more potent storm system that, not unlike the last system, will track to our west. Ahead of it temperatures will soar on increasing southwesterly winds. The track of the system favors another round of strong and gusty winds for some later Thursday night and Friday. We'll keep you posted on those prospects. Much colder air should flow back into the area once the cold front with that storm sweeps through Western NY. That colder air, however, will have little "staying power". And so goes the Winter of '22-'23!
A decent dose of sunshine this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds will linger early Saturday morning with wind chills in the teens. Gradually, the sky will clear allowing for at least some partial sunshine by the end of Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will remain near freezing with a bit of a breeze, so it will be "seasonably chilly". Sunday will end up being "the weekend pick" with sunshine and temperatures in the low 40s. 50 degrees will be within reach in the Southern Tier!
Breezy and cooler with rain and snow showers this afternoon
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Temperatures remain in the 30s into the evening with a stiff breeze keeping wind chills in the 20s. Scattered rain/snow showers this afternoon switch to all snow south and east of Buffalo this evening with only minor accumulations on the hills, around an inch or so for ski county. Clouds will linger early Saturday morning with wind chills in the teens. Sunshine slow to move in but we end Saturday on a sunny note and a chilly one with highs remaining close to freezing with a bit of a breeze. Sunday is shaping up to be a nice one with sunshine and temperatures in the low 40s, however you might be doing a bit better south of Buffalo where highs may even reach 50 for the S.Tier.
7 things to do this week for Valentine's Day 2023 in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cupid is making his rounds in the 716 this week and if you're still looking for plans to help you feel the love, we've got you covered. Love Week at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens. Whether it's Monday night with your Galentine's or...
Super 7: Frontier's Madison Ciminelli
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — When over a dozen people try out for a high school bowling team, it's a sign that the program is trending in the right direction. "Western New York bowling is one of the hot spots in America," Matthew Ciminelli said. The Ciminelli family knows all...
Cozy tiny homes now available in Ellicottville
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY — Basecamp at the base of Hollimont is the region's first tiny home village complete with 11 private cabins. "The fact we are giving someone their own space, it feels much more secluded and it feels cozier," said Basecamp CEO Bob Carbone. You may have seen tiny...
Celebrating Black History - Andrew Jackson Smitherman
We are celebrating Black History Month and our friends from the Monroe Fordham Regional History Center have gladly provided us with Buffalo Black History. Here is today’s fact. Andrew Jackson Smitherman was born on December 27, 1883, in Alabama. He was a reputable newspaper writer and editor. He moved...
Food for the big game from Chef Stephen Forman
Regional executive chef for Delaware North, Stephen Forman joined Emily Lampa and Mercedes Wilson to teach them how to step up their appetizer game for the "Big Game" this weekend. If you have friends or family to entertain, chef Forman's jerk chicken skewer with pineapple relish and spicy turkey burger with chipotle mayo and sliced avocados will make everyone happy!
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Black Achievers
Latricia Davis, director of inclusion, equity and diversity for West Herr and Herbert Bellamy, the CEO of Buffalo Black Achievers joined the ladies of AM Buffalo to celebrate Black History Month. Black Achiever's are celebrated every year through an elegant night of dinner, awards and dancing and they are celebrating 50 years! Latricia Davis spoke about the importance of diversity and the empowerment it provides with everyone is involved while Mr. Bellamy expressed his excitement of being able to highlight greatness in our community.
